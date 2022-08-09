ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown County, SC

WBTW News13

1 dead in bucket truck ‘incident’ in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed in an “incident” involving a bucket truck Thursday in Dillon County, according to authorities. The incident, which has not been specified, happened at about noon on Old Latta Highway near Black Branch Road. The incident was not a crash. The person’s identity has not been publicly […]
DILLON COUNTY, SC
ems1.com

S.C. fire captain suffers heart attack at scene of multi-vehicle crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. — A fire captain was reportedly in stable condition after having a heart attack while responding to a three-vehicle crash Friday, according to WCSC. Sandridge Volunteer Fire Department Capt. Doug Delk became ill at the scene of a crash involving a charter bus, a pickup and an SUV that injured nine people, Berkeley Central Assistant Fire Chief Colt Roy said. The bus caught fire, but was put out quickly.
CHARLESTON, SC
wfxb.com

Preliminary Investigation Update into Florence Crash

More details into the Florence County crash that killed two people including a paramedic have surfaced. A preliminary investigation shows that the elderly driver that crashed into three first responders and a motorcyclist was driving in the wrong direction along Pamplico Highway in Florence. A Paramedic, Police Officer and State Trooper were among those either injured or killed during the accident while they were working the scene of a separate crash that had happened moments before. Florence County Paramedic Sarah Weaver and the motorcycle driver who was being treated by Weaver identified as 37 year old Cedric Gregg died as a result of injuries sustained by the second crash. Both have autopsies scheduled at MUSC.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Deputies investigating homicide of Berkeley Co. woman

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Pineville woman as a homicide. Deputies responded Monday morning to a home alarm and found smoke and fire coming from the home, sheriff’s office spokesperson Cpl. Carli Drayton said. Deputies then called for the fire department to respond to the home.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Coroner identifies victim of deadly Highway 61 crash

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified a 20-year-old man killed in a single-car crash on Highway 61 Thursday morning. Malik Antonio Mixon, from Summerville, died at the scene after his vehicle ran off the road and hit a tree, Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Death investigation underway in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a death that happened in the Pee Dee on Thursday. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and investigators responded to the 6000 block of Wire Grass Road in Lumberton. More details are expected later. Stay with WMBF News for updates.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
live5news.com

Couple searches for answers after wheel falls on car on I-26

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Margaret Holseberg and her husband were driving west on I-26 on the morning of July 27 when something terrifying happened. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the vehicle was struck by a tire. “This wheel just bounced in front of the car and crashed into...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Coroner identifies MUSC employee killed in electrical accident at research building

Officials have identified a 41-year-old man killed in an electrical accident last month while working at the Medical University of South Carolina's campus. Jeremiah Wiggins died the morning of July 8 at the Strom Thurmond/Gazes research building, 114 Doughty St., while working on an electrical panel, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

3 Lowcountry counties under Severe Thunderstorm Warning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service says Charleston, Dorchester and Berkeley counties are under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning Thursday night. The advisory is scheduled to last till 7:15 p.m. Impacts include damage to trees and powerlines, according to the National Weather Service. Wind gusts up to 60 miles...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

BCSO investigating possible homicide in Pineville

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) is currently examining evidence of the suspected homicide of a Pineville woman in an investigation that began on Aug. 8. A BCSO press release states that county officers were responding to a call for service regarding a blaring residential fire alarm last Monday, when a department deputy observed smoke and fire emanating from the Pineville residence.
PINEVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

1 shot during argument in downtown Charleston, police say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating a shooting that happened in downtown Charleston on Wednesday afternoon. Police said two employees at a downtown business got into an argument on Pinckney Street, near the Market, and one of two individuals shot the other in the buttocks. The victim ran to Hanks […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Coroner identifies worker electrocuted at MUSC in July

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday released the identity of a man who was electrocuted while working on equipment at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) last month. Jeremiah Wiggins, 41, of Walterboro, died while working on an electrical panel in the Strom Thurmond Research Building on the morning […]
CHARLESTON, SC
News19 WLTX

Missing, endangered teen last seen Tuesday, South Carolina deputies say

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — Berkeley County deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing Summerville 15-year-old, who they describe as endangered. 15-year-old Alexis Damitz was last seen around 9 p.m. Tuesday at her home on Witch Hazel Street, in the Cane Bay area of Summerville in Berkeley County. Authorities said she left her home on foot and has not been in contact with her family.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Central Ave. in Summerville down to one lane as crews repair leak

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Summerville town leaders issued a traffic advisory regarding Central Avenue through Wednesday evening. Central Avenue will be down to only one lane from W. Carolina Avenue to Dan Miler Lane through Wednesday evening while Summerville CPW works on a leak at the intersection of Dan Miler Ln. and Central Ave. Summerville’s […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC

