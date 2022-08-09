Read full article on original website
1 dead in bucket truck ‘incident’ in Dillon County
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed in an “incident” involving a bucket truck Thursday in Dillon County, according to authorities. The incident, which has not been specified, happened at about noon on Old Latta Highway near Black Branch Road. The incident was not a crash. The person’s identity has not been publicly […]
wpde.com
Investigation underway for deadly Dillon County incident involving bucket truck: Coroner
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley said he's investigating a deadly incident Thursday involving a bucket truck on Old Latta Highway in Dillon. Grimsley said at this time he's not able to release more information as the investigation is still in the early stages. ABC15...
Woman dies after being impaled by beach umbrella in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Garden City woman was killed Wednesday afternoon after being accidentally impaled by a beach umbrella, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. At about 12:40 p.m., Tammy Perreault was at a Garden City beach when the umbrella was carried by the wind and hit her, according to […]
ems1.com
S.C. fire captain suffers heart attack at scene of multi-vehicle crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. — A fire captain was reportedly in stable condition after having a heart attack while responding to a three-vehicle crash Friday, according to WCSC. Sandridge Volunteer Fire Department Capt. Doug Delk became ill at the scene of a crash involving a charter bus, a pickup and an SUV that injured nine people, Berkeley Central Assistant Fire Chief Colt Roy said. The bus caught fire, but was put out quickly.
wfxb.com
Preliminary Investigation Update into Florence Crash
More details into the Florence County crash that killed two people including a paramedic have surfaced. A preliminary investigation shows that the elderly driver that crashed into three first responders and a motorcyclist was driving in the wrong direction along Pamplico Highway in Florence. A Paramedic, Police Officer and State Trooper were among those either injured or killed during the accident while they were working the scene of a separate crash that had happened moments before. Florence County Paramedic Sarah Weaver and the motorcycle driver who was being treated by Weaver identified as 37 year old Cedric Gregg died as a result of injuries sustained by the second crash. Both have autopsies scheduled at MUSC.
live5news.com
Deputies investigating homicide of Berkeley Co. woman
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Pineville woman as a homicide. Deputies responded Monday morning to a home alarm and found smoke and fire coming from the home, sheriff’s office spokesperson Cpl. Carli Drayton said. Deputies then called for the fire department to respond to the home.
live5news.com
Coroner identifies victim of deadly Highway 61 crash
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified a 20-year-old man killed in a single-car crash on Highway 61 Thursday morning. Malik Antonio Mixon, from Summerville, died at the scene after his vehicle ran off the road and hit a tree, Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said.
WMBF
Death investigation underway in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a death that happened in the Pee Dee on Thursday. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and investigators responded to the 6000 block of Wire Grass Road in Lumberton. More details are expected later. Stay with WMBF News for updates.
live5news.com
Couple searches for answers after wheel falls on car on I-26
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Margaret Holseberg and her husband were driving west on I-26 on the morning of July 27 when something terrifying happened. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the vehicle was struck by a tire. “This wheel just bounced in front of the car and crashed into...
counton2.com
Volunteer firefighter went into cardiac arrest while responding to Berkeley County bus crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A volunteer fire captain with the Sandridge Fire Department went into cardiac arrest Friday while responding to a crash involving a bus on Mudville Road. According to Lt. Colt Roy with the Whitesville Fire Department, crews arrived shortly before 8:00 p.m. Friday to the intersection...
live5news.com
Coroner IDs 18-year-old killed in Ladson vehicle vs. pedestrian crash
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified an 18-year-old woman killed in a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash Sunday morning. Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Samantha Hines, 18, from Ladson, died at a hospital Monday around 12:40 p.m. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s...
The Post and Courier
Coroner identifies MUSC employee killed in electrical accident at research building
Officials have identified a 41-year-old man killed in an electrical accident last month while working at the Medical University of South Carolina's campus. Jeremiah Wiggins died the morning of July 8 at the Strom Thurmond/Gazes research building, 114 Doughty St., while working on an electrical panel, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.
live5news.com
3 Lowcountry counties under Severe Thunderstorm Warning
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service says Charleston, Dorchester and Berkeley counties are under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning Thursday night. The advisory is scheduled to last till 7:15 p.m. Impacts include damage to trees and powerlines, according to the National Weather Service. Wind gusts up to 60 miles...
abcnews4.com
Suspects evade MPPD after being spotted at theft in progress, crashing U-Haul in escape
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Mount Pleasant Police say the occupants of a U-Haul evaded police Monday morning after being spotted at the scene of a theft in progress. Police were dispatched to the Haven at Indigo Square for a theft in progress around 5:17 a.m. Officers were told the suspect(s) left the scene in a U-Haul truck.
abcnews4.com
Fight between coworkers leads to 1 shot, 1 detained in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police are investigating a shooting involving coworkers downtown on Wednesday. One person was shot and another detained, police said. Police said the incident was between two employees of the same business on Pinckney Street. They were arguing when one shot the other in the...
The Post and Courier
BCSO investigating possible homicide in Pineville
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) is currently examining evidence of the suspected homicide of a Pineville woman in an investigation that began on Aug. 8. A BCSO press release states that county officers were responding to a call for service regarding a blaring residential fire alarm last Monday, when a department deputy observed smoke and fire emanating from the Pineville residence.
1 shot during argument in downtown Charleston, police say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating a shooting that happened in downtown Charleston on Wednesday afternoon. Police said two employees at a downtown business got into an argument on Pinckney Street, near the Market, and one of two individuals shot the other in the buttocks. The victim ran to Hanks […]
Coroner identifies worker electrocuted at MUSC in July
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday released the identity of a man who was electrocuted while working on equipment at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) last month. Jeremiah Wiggins, 41, of Walterboro, died while working on an electrical panel in the Strom Thurmond Research Building on the morning […]
Missing, endangered teen last seen Tuesday, South Carolina deputies say
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — Berkeley County deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing Summerville 15-year-old, who they describe as endangered. 15-year-old Alexis Damitz was last seen around 9 p.m. Tuesday at her home on Witch Hazel Street, in the Cane Bay area of Summerville in Berkeley County. Authorities said she left her home on foot and has not been in contact with her family.
Central Ave. in Summerville down to one lane as crews repair leak
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Summerville town leaders issued a traffic advisory regarding Central Avenue through Wednesday evening. Central Avenue will be down to only one lane from W. Carolina Avenue to Dan Miler Lane through Wednesday evening while Summerville CPW works on a leak at the intersection of Dan Miler Ln. and Central Ave. Summerville’s […]
