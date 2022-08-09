CleanSpark: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) _ CleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $29.3 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Henderson, Nevada-based company said it had a loss of 71 cents. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring costs, came to 12 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $31 million in the period.

