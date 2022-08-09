Beyond Good and Evil 2 appears to be in a confusing place right now, much to the dismay of those who have waited literal decades for this game. Beyond Good and Evil 2 is the sequel to a pretty old Ubisoft game that has remained a cult classic for many years now. Demand for a sequel has always been present, making it one of gaming's white whales for some fans, but for a while, it looked like it would never happen. Thankfully, in 2017, Ubisoft confirmed it was really happening and for at least a year it looked like solid progress was being made even if it appeared to still be a ways out. After that, the game kinda just vanished and key talent on the game left the project, leaving questions about its future. Ubisoft reassured fans it was still happening, but it still appears to be quite a ways off.

