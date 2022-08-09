Read full article on original website
Elden Ring Reveals Which Item Made The Game Impossible
No one ever said games by FromSoftware were easy. The developer and originator of the Soulsborne video game sub-genre is known for crafting truly challenging and chilling action RPGs that push players to the limits of their capabilities. "Elden Ring," the latest smash hit from the developer and game director Hidetaka Miyazaki, is no exception. While comments by Miyazaki leading up to the game's release made people question just how difficult "Elden Ring" would be, it still proved to be tough enough to be worthy of its genre, filled with lots of horrible ways to die and one boss that is practically impossible.
A New Tower Of Fantasy Trailer Has Customizable Characters, cars, And Much More
For the upcoming online role-playing game Tower of Fantasy, Level Infinite and Hotta Studio unveiled a new video today. The freedom and ingenuity of the game’s character customization, equipment, and various vehicles you can ride are all highlighted in the trailer. A brief video also demonstrates the flexibility to...
The Verge
Kirby’s Dream Buffet will feast on the Nintendo Switch very soon
Kirby’s Dream Buffet, the Kirby-flavored Mario Party-like game that will undoubtedly cure our collective depression, has a release date. On August 17th — less than a week away — you and three other friends can roll, eat, and puyo your way to becoming the fattest, happiest Kirby on the block.
NME
‘Soccer Story’ is an open-world comedy RPG from No More Robots
No More Robots has announced Soccer Story, an “open-world RPG about solving puzzles and saving the world.”. Set to launch later this year, Soccer Story will task players with solving puzzles and saving the world with their football. An open-world RPG, Soccer Story‘s 15 plus hour runtime will involve...
The Verge
Overwatch League player learns he was fired via tweet
Getting fired is never fun, but it’s even worse when you find out via tweet. Sang-min “Myunb0ng” Seo, support player for New York’s Overwatch League team, found out he wasn’t going to be playing in this or any other week’s games when his organization bid farewell to him in a tweet. Roster changes in the OWL are usually announced via tweet, so this wasn’t out of the ordinary. Problem is, it seems like no one told Seo of his release beforehand. He responded to the farewell tweet with question marks, seemingly confused.
Elden Ring gave me the confidence I needed to try Dark Souls again
Returning to try Dark Souls after dozens of hours with Elden Ring has proven I'm a changed woman
TechRadar
Will Criminal Enterprises make Saints Row a real competitor to GTA 6?
After four hours with the latest Saints Row, I felt deflated. This was a series that had previously carved a path filled with absurd set pieces, where no joke was deemed too stupid. Volition’s open-world games had a unique flavor I’d look forward to. This new reboot felt like a reining in, and I wanted to know why the developer had taken this new direction.
The Verge
Final Fantasy VII Remake unofficially comes to VR with this PC mod
I still remember the hush that fell over the audience when Sony revealed the first trailer for Final Fantasy VII Remake — and the cheers. Fans couldn’t wait to see these characters again in HD. But there may now be an even more immersive way to thrust yourself into the world of Cloud, Tifa, Barret, and Aerith: a virtual reality mod by Luke Ross for the PC version of the game.
Polygon
One of League of Legends’ oldest champions finally has his rework
There’s a new Udyr in town. After many, many years of players clamoring for an update to one of League of Legends’ oldest champions, the Spirit Walker, is getting a new look on The Rift as well as a new set of abilities. Udyr’s core mechanic — constantly...
CNET
Free Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Update Adds New Monsters, Quests and More
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is receiving its first free update on Aug. 10, developer Capcom has announced. The update will introduce a variety of new content to the expansion, including four new monster variants to hunt: Lucent Nargacuga, Silver Rathalos, Gold Rathian and Seething Bazelgeuse. Not only are these monsters...
dotesports.com
New Apex Legends bug lets players wear heat shields like hats
Apex Legends isn’t done giving us new bugs in season 14 yet. One of the changes that flew under the radar in the patch notes but immediately became apparent upon playing the game were the changes to the first ring. Players have less time before the ring starts to shrink, and being outside the ring during the first round now damages players as if the ring was closing for the second time.
The best Xbox One games of all time
Make sure to tick all of these best Xbox One games off your list
Path of Exile's next quarterly expansion offers an early taste of the endgame
Lake of Kalandra will let players reflect on battles that were, battles that are, and some battles that have not yet come to pass. One of the great things about Path of Exile is its enormous, incredibly customizable endgame, the Atlas of Worlds. Taking every piece of the main game, past seasonal expansions, and more, throwing them into a blender and serving it up like some kind of never-ending Content Smoothie. The only problem is you've got to complete PoE's surprisingly extensive story campaign first, a feat many players still haven't achieved. The upcoming Lake of Kalandra expansion looks to give players an early peek at endgame action from the start.
NME
‘Diablo Immortal’ bug is causing randomly reduced XP rewards
A bug in Diablo Immortal is causing randomly reduced XP rewards. The bug reduces XP earned from slaying enemies at random, making the grind for players more frustrating. The more dedicated fans have tried to calculate what their exact XP losses are. One Reddit user, staplepies, posted: “We don’t fully...
This Undertale mod adds local co-op, but playing online requires some extra work
Undertale Together allows for "couch co-op" out of the box and online play through a virtual desktop. Originally released in 2019, Moddb user Depa31's Undertale Together (opens in new tab) allows two players to complete the entirety of Toby Fox's 2015 indie adventure, well, together. With help from a remote desktop tool like Parsec (opens in new tab), it can effectively offer online co-op as well.
ComicBook
Beyond Good and Evil 2 Report Reveals Bad News for Highly Anticipated Ubisoft Game
Beyond Good and Evil 2 appears to be in a confusing place right now, much to the dismay of those who have waited literal decades for this game. Beyond Good and Evil 2 is the sequel to a pretty old Ubisoft game that has remained a cult classic for many years now. Demand for a sequel has always been present, making it one of gaming's white whales for some fans, but for a while, it looked like it would never happen. Thankfully, in 2017, Ubisoft confirmed it was really happening and for at least a year it looked like solid progress was being made even if it appeared to still be a ways out. After that, the game kinda just vanished and key talent on the game left the project, leaving questions about its future. Ubisoft reassured fans it was still happening, but it still appears to be quite a ways off.
Polygon
Finally, there’s a $5,999 way to play Nidhogg 2
Indie fighting game Nidhogg 2 is coming to the arcades. Developer Messhof is partnering with DSM Arcade, a company dedicated to bringing games to arcade cabinets. Nidhogg 2 is the 2017 sequel to fighting game Nidhogg, and combines fighting with tug-o-war. It’s cartoonishly violent and also boasts great local multiplayer, which makes it a perfect candidate for an arcade game.
This Skyrim bard magic mod lets you use your Spice Girls collection to smite enemies
Winterhold College agrees that Scary Spice is the most magically potent vocalist by far.
NME
‘MultiVersus’ tier list: ranking all 17 characters from best to worst
With platform fighter MultiVersus currently having 17 playable characters across its roster and five available from the start, it can be difficult to choose who to invest your time into. Couple that with 1v1 and 2v2 matchups alongside five different classes, and it gets even harder. That’s why we put together a tier list of the best and worst of the roster, whilst explaining a little about how each character plays as we go.
The Upcoming Sci-Fi Strategy Game From Subnautica Studios, Unknown Worlds Entertainment Will Be Unveiled At Gamescom
The creators of the wildly successful survival game Subnautica, Unknown Worlds, will debut the first gameplay of their upcoming title at Gamescom. During Geoff Keighly’s Opening Ceremony Live showcase, studio co-founder Charlie Cleveland will reveal the game. The game is a sci-fi turn-based tactical game, but no other information,...
