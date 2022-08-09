Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Cook Out opening in Manassas Park, Virginia soon
MANASSAS PARK, Va. (7News) — A popular fast-food chain from the southeast is opening its first northern Virginia location soon. Cook Out will open a location 8502 Centerville Road in Manassas Park. The construction of the fast food restaurant is nearly complete. It's not the chain's first restaurant in...
After committing to Maryland, Jamie Kaiser is becoming a recruiter
After making his commitment to Maryland, Jamie Kaiser is trying his hand at recruiting. The recent addition from Burke, Va., didn't hesitate to state his priority during his Monday appearance on IMS Radio. "I want DeShawn Harris-Smith and DeShawn Harris-Smith," he said, smiling. "I played with him in seventh and...
Washington Commanders approved for Maryland sports betting facility license
The Washington Commanders initial application for a Maryland sports betting facility license has been approved by the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency. The Commanders will construct a sportsbook at FedEx Field if it receives license approval from the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC). It’s another potential upgrade for the facility, Commanders owner Daniel Snyder said during today’s MLGCA meeting.
Jamie Kaiser Jr. Picks Maryland Over Indiana, Virginia
Jamie Kaiser Jr., a four-star shooting guard in the class of 2023, announced his commitment to Maryland over Indiana and Virginia.
Georgetown Cupcake shut down for now. Here’s why.
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — If you’ve done any driving around Georgetown, chances are pretty good you’ve noticed the line of people along 33rd Street NW waiting to pop into Georgetown Cupcake on M Street NW. Some people showed up to the business Thursday to get in line only to find that the business was […]
Lady Luck Strikes Twice: EMS In Baltimore Deliver Baby Boy, Win Maryland Lottery On Same Night
To most, getting peed on by a baby at work will put a real damper on the day, but for paramedics, it's a sign of good fortune, and good luck it was for a Baltimore first responder, authorities say. Around 5 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 9, members of the Baltimore EMS...
Man arrested for malicious wounding after fight in McDonald’s parking lot in Manassas
The man told police he was in the McDonald's when he saw an acquaintance, identified as 33-year-old Keith Avery Dial, Jr., going into his unlocked vehicle in the parking lot. The man left the restaurant to confront Dial and a verbal altercation ensued.
Maryland woman breaks powerlifting world record at Virginia competition
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman broke a Guinness World Record at a Virginia weightlifting competition when she lifted a total 1,620.4 pounds across three compound lifts: the squat, the bench press and the deadlift. Guinness World Records said Tamara Walcott was competing in the 2022 World Raw Powerlifting...
Flash Flooding Overwhelms Highways and Businesses in Northeast DC, Prince George's County
Flood waters overran highways, city streets and Metro stations across Washington, D.C., and Prince George's County, Maryland, on Wednesday afternoon as storms dumped more than 4 inches of rain on the region in less than two hours. The flash flooding caught drivers off guard on the Capital Beltway causing some...
Videos of Flooding in Washington D.C. Are Crazy
Washington D.C. was hit with a storm that caused crazy flooding Wednesday night.
Truck Crash Shuts Down Maryland Route 210 in Fort Washington
A truck crash shut down part of Maryland Route 210 or Indian Head Highway in the Fort Washington area on Tuesday morning for several hours, officials said. All lanes of MD-210 were blocked near Palmer Road in Prince George’s County, the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination Program said. Northbound...
The Best Crab Cakes in Maryland
MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
School lunch will no longer be free for all public school students. Here's how that impacts districts in our area
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — As public school students head back to class, they're facing another big change this year: lunch isn't free for everyone anymore. When the pandemic hit, Congress authorized the U.S. Department of Agriculture to waive eligibility requirements for free lunches, allowing any student to eat for free.
Man hit, robbed of new shoes at Wheaton Metro Station in Maryland
WHEATON, Md. (DC News Now) — A man who bought a pair of shoes became a crime victim Tuesday after two people robbed him at a Metro station. The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP) said the man was waiting at Wheaton Station in the afternoon when the people came up to him, hit him, […]
Tractor trailer crash on I-81 in Shenandoah County snarls traffic
Virginia State Police responded to a crash involving two-tractors trailers along Interstate 81 near Strasburg in Shenandoah County at 1:44 p.m., today.
Tips for driving during excessive rainfall
The National Weather Service’s mantra “Turn Around Don’t Drown,” which strives to convey the seriousness of flash flooding and the action drivers should take when faced with a water-covered roadway, is a catchy slant rhyme and an important rule of thumb. In metro areas where traffic...
Alexandria remembers Benjamin Thomas, 16-year-old Black boy lynched in 1899
On Monday night in Alexandria, dozens of people remembered the life of a Black teen killed by a mob of angry white people who lynched him at the turn of the century.
Man Shot Multiple Times in Southeast, D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting that left...
The 10 Best Places to Live in Virginia
(f11photo/Adobe Stock Images) Virginia is a historical state known for its scenery, hiking trails, and military representation. Within this incredible state, we've found the ten best places to live in. These locations are ranked based upon school districts, urban life, access to destination spots, and more. Check out the list below.
Police investigating woman shot multiple times in Southeast
Police gave comments Wednesday morning, August, 8, about a woman who was shot multiple times in Southeast DC.
