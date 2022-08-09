ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

10 Tampa Bay

New law adds pressure to inspect condos, fund reserves

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A new law to inspect aging condominiums in Florida is putting pressure on condo boards and engineers. The law was passed as part of the state's efforts to address insurance reform. Insurance experts say some associations are not addressing maintenance issues or putting enough money away to address problems. The new law requires condo associations to have enough money in financial reserves and get inspections based on the age, location and height of the building.
School bus safety rules to keep in mind this upcoming school year

TAMPA, Fla. — It's almost that time of the year when you see loads of large yellow buses take over the roads, ensuring children safely get to and from school. But one big thing to help with the safe transportation of kids is knowing the rules behind driving alongside the school buses. Make sure to remember: when a bus stops and the red flashing lights are on, you must stop.
Cannabis industry gathers for KushCon in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Cannabis took over the Tampa Convention Center on Saturday. Industry distributors, buyers and consumers gathered for KushCon. Organizers stated the two-day event features more than 150 booths from leading hemp brands and is aimed, along with Kush.com, to inform people about the industry. While recreational marijuana...
