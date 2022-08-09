Read full article on original website
New law adds pressure to inspect condos, fund reserves
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A new law to inspect aging condominiums in Florida is putting pressure on condo boards and engineers. The law was passed as part of the state's efforts to address insurance reform. Insurance experts say some associations are not addressing maintenance issues or putting enough money away to address problems. The new law requires condo associations to have enough money in financial reserves and get inspections based on the age, location and height of the building.
'This should concern everyone' | Warren plans to fight his Hillsborough state attorney suspension
TAMPA, Fla. — Suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren said he was escorted from his office by armed security last week in a move he likened to a third-world political coup. He said he plans to fight his suspension in court and, if necessary, in the Florida Senate. Florida...
School bus safety rules to keep in mind this upcoming school year
TAMPA, Fla. — It's almost that time of the year when you see loads of large yellow buses take over the roads, ensuring children safely get to and from school. But one big thing to help with the safe transportation of kids is knowing the rules behind driving alongside the school buses. Make sure to remember: when a bus stops and the red flashing lights are on, you must stop.
Weekend events Aug. 12-14, 2022: What's going on around the Tampa Bay region
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It's looking like another great weekend is in store across the Tampa Bay area. And, as you know, there's no shortage of things you can do around the Bay. So, we've compiled some of the highlights right here that you can check out between Aug....
Cannabis industry gathers for KushCon in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — Cannabis took over the Tampa Convention Center on Saturday. Industry distributors, buyers and consumers gathered for KushCon. Organizers stated the two-day event features more than 150 booths from leading hemp brands and is aimed, along with Kush.com, to inform people about the industry. While recreational marijuana...
Family and friends remember their 'Mr. Wonderful' after his life was taken in a car crash
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Tampa Bay area community remembers a life taken too soon after a single car crash killed two teens over the weekend. "I wanted a candlelight vigil for people to know that my child was someone. He had goals. He had aspirations," Alfrieda Lewis, the mother of the 18-year-old who was killed said.
Relief at the pump: Gas prices continue to drop in Sunshine State
TAMPA, Fla. — For many drivers in Florida, gas prices seem to be continuously dropping slowly but surely — bringing much-needed relief to our wallets. In just the past week, AAA reports the average gas price in the Sunshine State dropped from $3.92 to $3.78. A month ago, gas prices sat at $4.46.
Florida to seek death penalty in first-degree murder case against Matthew Terry
TAMPA, Fla. — The Office of the State Attorney 13th Judicial Court announced Monday that Florida will seek the death penalty in the first-degree murder case of Matthew Terry. Recently appointed Hillsborough State Attorney Susan Lopez filed notice that her office will seek the death penalty "because of his...
