ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

As Spider-Man turns 60, fans reflect on diverse appeal

By AARON MORRISON
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nx5AG_0hAsLqfX00
Spider Man at 60 Diversity In these undated photos provided by Tyler Scott Hoover, a professional Spider-Man cosplayer and model, Hoover is pictured in the classic costume of the Marvel comic superhero. In August 2022, as the iconic character marks 60 years in the vast, imaginative world of comic books, movies and merchandise, fans like Hoover reflect on Spider-Man’s appeal across race, gender and nationality. (Tyler Scott Hoover via AP) (Tyler Scott Hoover)

NEW YORK — (AP) — Spider-Man fandom is in Tyler Scott Hoover's blood — but not because he was bitten by an irradiated arachnid. His father had collected Marvel comic books featuring the character since the 1970s.

“He passed down a ton of comics to me,” says Hoover, 32, of Glen Burnie, Maryland. “It kind of makes it almost like a religion. It would have been hard for me not to become a fan of Spider-Man.”

There are legions of fans of Spider-Man, who this month marks 60 years in the vast, imaginative world of comic books, movies and merch. Among those fans are devotees like Hoover, a professional Spider-Man cosplayer and model who doesn't resemble the longtime "canon" presentation of the character. However, in the cinematic and comics universes, a Black Spider-Man is now reality.

Hoover is biracial — of Black and white ancestry — and stands at 6 feet 2 inches. And the story of his fandom illustrates an important point about New York City's favorite super-powered wall-crawler: The appeal of the character long ago transcended its original iteration as a white, unimposing, orphaned teenager.

The Spider-Man character’s classic costume, complete with wide-eyed and web-patterned mask, is a key ingredient to the character’s appeal across race, gender and nationality. Almost anyone can imagine themselves behind it as this everyman — an underestimated smartypants who, after a quick change into head-to-toe spandex, becomes a force for good.

“The older I got, slowly but surely, I saw how relatable the character was,” Hoover says. “He had to work through his struggles while still maintaining a secret identity and doing good for the people. That kind of moral compass is powerful, especially for an impressionable mind.”

More importantly, Hoover says, it’s Spider-Man’s struggle to protect his hometown that makes the character more believable than superheroes whose origin stories include wealth and influence. No coincidence, surely, that he refers to himself as “your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.”

Created by the late Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, Spider-Man appeared in comics as early as June 1962, although the canon date of his debut is Aug. 10, 1962, in Marvel’s Amazing Fantasy #15. Peter Parker, a high schooler bitten by a spider from a science experiment, developed superhuman strength, the ability to cling to solid surfaces and fast reflexes aided by the ability to sense and anticipate danger.

But on his journey to becoming a superhero, Parker fails to stop a burglar who kills his Uncle Ben, leaving his adoptive aunt widowed. The character then strives to honor the words etched at the end of that debut issue, later attributed to his uncle: “With great power, there must also come great responsibility.”

Racially and culturally diverse superheroes, generally absent from the mainstream comics scene during its first decades, began to emerge in the years after Spider-Man's debut, particularly at Marvel.

In 1966, Black Panther, also known as Prince T’Challa of the fictional and reclusive African nation of Wakanda, became the first Black Marvel comic superhero. Debuting in the 1970s were characters such as Storm, the mutant goddess most known as a member of Marvel’s X-Men; Luke Cage, Marvel's formerly imprisoned Black Harlemite with superhuman strength and nearly impenetrable skin; Shang-Chi, the master martial artist who is among the first Asian Marvel superheroes; and Red Wolf, the expert archer and first Native American Marvel superhero.

"Sometimes when we think of superheroes, we think of billionaires in suits, brilliant scientists or Norse gods," says Angélique Roché, host of the podcast "Marvel's Voices" and co-author of the upcoming book "My Super Hero Is Black."

Spider-Man turned the idea of mostly privileged humans using their wealth and power to become heroes on its head, she says. Spider-Man iterations, in the comics and in film, have appeared across multiple universes, or the so-called “spiderverse.” Miles Morales, a teenage, Afro Latino Spider-Man, has become wildly popular and starred in his own animated feature film. Cindy Moon, a Korean-American known as Silk, was bitten by the same spider as Peter Parker.

“Because Spider Man means so much to us, we should always be open to the possibilities,” Roché says. “We should always hope and believe that there’s never going to be a dearth of people who want to fight for what’s right.”

In July, Spider-Man was inducted into the Comic-Con Hall of Fame during the annual convention in San Diego. Fans flooded the convention hall in costumes that spanned various iterations of the character.

Because of the mask, Spider-Man has been a safer choice for cosplayers hoping to avoid the staunch purists, or those who criticize others for deviating from canonized representations of superheroes. But cosplay doesn't have to be canon, says Andrew Liptak, a historian and author of the book "Cosplay, a History: The Builders, Fans, and Makers Who Bring Your Favorite Stories to Life."

“Ultimately, it’s about your relationship to the character,” he says. “You’re literally wearing your fandom on your sleeves.”

Liptak also says it’s unfair to expect fans of color to dress up only as superheroes whose appearance or skin color matches their own.

In the recent film “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” Electro, the villain played by Academy Award-winning actor Jamie Foxx, joked to Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man that he was surprised Spider-Man wasn’t Black. Whether or not that opens the door to a live-action Black Spider-Man in future films, Hoover says Spider-Man should never be boxed into just one look.

“You will get those who argue, if you turn Spider-Man Black then you can turn T’Challa white,” Hoover says. “Spider-Man was never really defined by his ethnicity, but more so his social status and the struggles he went through. That’s even more relatable for people of color and different ethnicities, because there’s a lot of struggle involved in life that you have to persevere through.”

___

Aaron Morrison is a New York-based member of the AP's Race and Ethnicity team. Follow him on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/aaronlmorrison

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
IndieWire

Daniel Kaluuya Confirms He Will Not Return for ‘Black Panther 2’ Due to Scheduling Conflicts

Click here to read the full article. “Nope,” Daniel Kaluuya will not be in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” As first reported by Rotten Tomatoes Awards Editor Jacqueline Coley, the “Judas and the Black Messiah” Oscar winner confirmed he is not reprising the role of W’Kabi in Marvel’s “Black Panther” follow-up, the first Marvel film featuring the titular superhero without the late Chadwick Boseman. Kaluuya cited scheduling conflicts with Jordan Peele’s “Nope,” in theaters July 22. “Wakanda Forever” has a current release date of November 11 from Walt Disney Pictures. The film wrapped shooting in March. A Disney representative confirmed to IndieWire that Kaluuya...
MOVIES
The Ringer

Why Warner Bros. Just Made the $90M ‘Batgirl’ Movie Disappear

Matt is joined by The Hollywood Reporter’s Borys Kit to find an explanation for Warner Bros. Discovery’s confounding decision to completely kill the release of the upcoming DC film Batgirl and discuss the potential repercussions. Host: Matt Belloni. Guest: Borys Kit. Producer: Craig Horlbeck. Theme Song: Devon Renaldo.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Avengers: Secret Wars release date, plot, cast, and more

When is the Avengers: Secret Wars release date? At San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Marvel movie fans got the news they’d been waiting to hear since 2008. Marvel Studios is finally adapting the biggest crossover in the history of Marvel comic books, Secret Wars. Technically there are two Secret Wars...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Local
Maryland Entertainment
State
Maryland State
City
Maryland, NY
City
Glen Burnie, MD
New York City, NY
Entertainment
thedigitalfix.com

Ironheart set photos reveal worst Marvel villain is about to join MCU

The MCU has been going for more than ten years now. Along the way, the Marvel movies have introduced us to some of the most reprehensible villains in cinematic history. We’re thinking of the genocidal Thanos, the murderous Hela, and the devious Loki. The new Marvel series Ironheart, though,...
TV & VIDEOS
UPI News

'Batgirl' movie will not be released

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The Batgirl movie has been shelved according to studio sources. Leslie Grace starred as the superhero with Michael Keaton reprising his role of Bruce Wayne/Batman. The New York Post was the first to report the news. The Wrap and Indiewire have since confirmed with Warner Bros....
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Foxx
Person
Steve Ditko
Variety

Sanaa Lathan, Algee Smith, Sierra Capri and Mike Epps to Star in ‘Young. Wild. Free.’ from Macro Film Studios, Confluential Films

Click here to read the full article. MACRO Film Studios and Confluential Films has announced the start of production on the new film “Young. Wild. Free.” Directed by Thembi Banks (“Insecure,” “The Sex Lives of College Girls”), the movie stars Sanaa Lathan, Algee Smith, Sierra Capri and Mike Epps. According to the official logline for the project, Smith plays a hot-tempered high school senior who finds his claustrophobic life suddenly thrust into an enticing, dangerous direction after he is robbed at gunpoint by the girl of his dreams. Production on the project is underway in Los Angeles. The film’s script is written...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Idris Elba lands next lead movie role in Netflix thriller

The Suicide Squad star Idris Elba has found his next lead movie role in the form of Bang!, an upcoming thriller from Bullet Train director David Leitch. Based on the comic series of the same name by Matt Kindt and Wilfredo Torres, Bang! follows the world's most famous spy, who is tasked with assassinating the author of a series of novels created by a terrorist cult who want to use the books to start the apocalypse.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Race And Ethnicity#Black Marvel#Marvel Comics
CNN

'Secret Headquarters' reveals a too-familiar teen twist on the superhero formula

The occasional head-scratching over why movies get sent directly to streaming isn't an issue with "Secret Headquarters," a spin on superheroes that tilts a lot closer to Disney Channel territory than Marvel. The real surprise is that the film was ever earmarked for a theatrical release before cooler heads prevailed, prompting it to land, unspectacularly, on Paramount+.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
ComicBook

Batman Beyond's New Costume Revealed

The upcoming, sixth issue of Batman Beyond: Neo-Year will introduce a new costume for Terry McGinnis -- one that combines elements of the classic Batman Beyond suit with those of Nightwing and Batman. DC shared a look at the cover, which provides a walkaround of the costume's design, on DC Nation today. This is not the first new look for Terry, who seems to constantly revert to his TV series status quo at the end of a volume of his comic, but who has been featured in something like 100 issues of different series since DC started constantly rebooting their continuity ten years or so ago.
ENTERTAINMENT
UPI News

Emily Blunt to co-star with Ryan Gosling in 'The Fall Guy' adaptation

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Actress Emily Blunt is reportedly set to co-star alongside Ryan Gosling in an upcoming film adaptation of the 1980s TV series The Fall Guy. The news was first reported by Deadline on Friday, with sources telling the outlet that the film, which is to be produced by Universal Pictures, will be released on March 1, 2024.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Marvel's Blade Reboot Adds Acclaimed Black Panther Costume Designer

If you've seen Black Panther, you'd definitely notice how amazing their wardrobe is and you could expect the same for the upcoming Blade reboot in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the film just added the acclaimed costume designer of the former. click to enlarge. Credit: Marvel Studios. Marvel's Blade Reboot...
MOVIES
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
174K+
Followers
121K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy