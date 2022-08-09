Missing man’s remains found, 3 arrested for murder

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — The remains of a 22-year-old Hammond man reported missing in July have been found nearly 15 miles northeast of his hometown, authorities said.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana Search and Rescue members found Tyronne Neal’s remains in a shallow grave in Husser, an unincorporated community in the parish, on Aug. 2. The next day, detectives arrested a man and a woman who were allegedly responsible for Neal’s July 17 disappearance, WAFB-TV reported.

The U.S. Marshal Service and Customs and Border Patrol arrested a third suspect who was found working on a tugboat in the Gulf of Mexico, the sheriff’s office said. He’s being held at a facility in Texas until he is extradited to Louisiana to face charges.

The sheriff’s office has not released details on what led them to the trio or a motive in Neal’s death. All three suspects face charges of first-degree murder, armed robbery with a gun and obstruction of justice. It was unknown if any of them had attorneys who could speak for them.