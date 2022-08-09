ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoboken, NJ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Hudson Reporter

North Bergen considers Bergenline Avenue redevelopment plan

North Bergen is looking to redevelop three properties in a prime area of Bergenline Avenue between 85th and 87th Streets. The township is considering a redevelopment plan for properties including 8619, 8515, and 8505 Bergenline Avenue. The properties are directly across the street from James J. Braddock North Hudson County Park, facing eastward toward New York City.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Senior and supportive housing project approved by Bayonne Planning Board

Bayonne has given the final approvals to its planned senior and supportive housing project on Oak Street. The Planning Board voted unanimously to advance the project at its August 9 meeting. Prior to that, the City Council met for a special meeting on August 5 to approve the amended 8th Street Station Rehabilitation Plan to allow for the new public housing building and approve a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes (PILOT) for the project.
BAYONNE, NJ
NJ.com

Rename sports complex for heroic Jersey City police officer; Enforce traffic laws; Remembering Mayor Cucci; Dem congressmen fail us | Letters

I would like to affirm my support for the dedication of the sports complex that has been historically referred to as the Montgomery Gateway in honor of the late Jersey City Police Lt. Chirstopher Robateau, who died tragically on Jan. 5, 2018. It will help cement his memory in the community, honoring a good man, loving husband and father and a proud product of Jersey City who died as he lived, serving and helping others.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Jersey City, Christ Hospital officials cut the ribbon on Dr. Hemant Shah Research Center

Jersey City and Christ Hospital officials cut the ribbon on the Dr. Hemant Shah Research Center yesterday, whose foundation contributed to the effort. “It is an honor that CarePoint has decided to name this research center after me. I have been dedicated to the people of Hudson County as long as I have been here – both in my career as a physician and as a member of the Jersey City community myself,” Dr. Hemant Shah said in a statement.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Assemblywoman: We have a historic opportunity to give everyone ultra-fast internet service | Opinion

President Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure bill has gifted New Jersey with a golden opportunity to bring high-speed internet access to thousands of unconnected families across our state. To achieve this goal, state agencies in Trenton need to make equitable decisions about how to spend the $100 million or more in federal broadband funding soon coming our way.
NEWARK, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne may ban firearms in public buildings

Bayonne is considering a ban on carrying firearms in public buildings, and potentially city parks and areas that are the city’s responsibility. The City Council will introduce an ordinance at its August 17 meeting. At the caucus meeting on August 10, the council discussed the proposed ordinance. After questions...
BAYONNE, NJ
NJ.com

Newark’s water pressure is back, but city says keep boiling it

Newark residents should continue to boil tap water used for cooking and drinking until further notice, the city’s water and sewer director said Thursday, as a crew worked to repair a 142-year-old water main that ruptured Tuesday in neighboring Belleville. Meanwhile, a surge caused a separate water main break...
NEWARK, NJ
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Drivers in NYC may soon have to pay up to $23 to enter Manhattan

New Yorkers have been hearing rumors about the potential implementation of congestion pricing in Manhattan and, now, the proposal is one step closer to become a reality. If the plan were to pass, drivers entering Manhattan’s “central business district” (defined as the area between 60th Street and Battery Park) would automatically be charged an electronic toll of up to $23 a day. Folks riding through the West Side Highway and FDR Drive, though, would not be tolled.
MANHATTAN, NY
NJ.com

Hunterdon County 9/11 remembrance ceremony scheduled

On Sunday, Sept. 11 at 8:30 a.m. Hunterdon County Sheriff Fred W. Brown will host the county’s annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on the steps of the Historic Courthouse on Main Street in Flemington. The event will pay tribute to the nearly 3,000 lives lost at the World Trade Center,...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
BoardingArea

Review: Hyatt Regency Jersey City On The Hudson

I had a Category 1-4 free night award from World of Hyatt due completing the Brand Explorer challenge. This award was going to expire in less than a month, and I asked Hyatt if it could be extended but they said that they were not extending awards at the time. Luckily, I ended up needing a hotel stay in the New York City area, so I put my certificate to use. My mom also had an award that was expiring soon, so she gifted it to me. It’s nice that Hyatt allows you to gift free night awards; you just have to call them to make the reservation.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
News Break
Politics
Gothamist

NYC schools use emergency measure to spend $27M on air filters, bypassing regular approval process

New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks at a press conference earlier this year The education department said the company that sold the air purifiers to the city – Delos Living – has an exclusive contract to distribute the costly filters. The high price tag comes as schools face hundreds of millions of dollars in cuts to spending by the Adams administration. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bloomfieldinfo.org

Approximately 1 in 2 Essex County households who have received pandemic emergency housing vouchers are unable to find housing due to landlord discrimination or miscommunication, too little aid amid increased rents

This post is a part of the Bloomfield Newsfeed, a service that collects and shares news and information for and about Bloomfield, New Jersey. That’s usually just a short summary and a link to the original source where you can find more. Our daily news bulletin delivers updates from...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
PIX11

NYC Council to vote on maternal bill of rights

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The maternal bill of rights aims to improve the well-being of mothers within the Black and Latino communities, who are much more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes compared to their white counterparts. The bill of rights would also address the high mortality rates among babies belonging to communities of color. The […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

NJ.com

ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

