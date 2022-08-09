ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

WETM 18 News

Troy football set for big time year

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – High school football is back in the Twin Tiers. In Pennsylvania, the Troy Trojans are looking for more in 2022. Last year, Troy finished with an (8-4) record before falling in the District IV playoffs to Mount Carmel. After losing some key seniors, including dominant lineman Mason Imbt, Troy will look […]
TROY, AL
WETM 18 News

Horseheads named school of excellence by NYSPHSAA

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local school has been named a top academic institution for student-athletes in the state. Horseheads High School was named a school of excellence by the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA). The Blue Raiders earned the distinction with 23 of 28 total varsity teams earning a 90 […]
HORSEHEADS, NY

