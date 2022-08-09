Read full article on original website
Related
Man sentenced to prison in bombing of N.J. gym
A Camden County man was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison for detonating a homemade bomb at a South Jersey gym, officials said. Dwayne Vandergrift, 40, pleaded guilty earlier this year in Camden federal court to one count of malicious use of explosive materials in the Aug. 26, 2020 blast at a Gloucester City fitness center.
N.J. woman beat her 80-year-old mom to death with a broomstick, cops say
Authorities have charged a Gloucester County woman with beating her 80-year-old mother to death with a broomstick last week. Loretta A. Barr, 65, of Washington Township, struck her mother multiple times with a broomstick during a dispute on Aug. 6, according to court records. Florence Dicriscio, suffered head and chest...
K9 finds kids who got lost during adventure in South Jersey woods
A Sheriff’s bloodhound in South Jersey located three boys last week after they ventured off into the woods and couldn’t find their way back home. The parents of Kai and Jojo, 9, and Leo, 7, called the Magnolia Police Department about 4 p.m. last Monday after the boys went too far while riding their bikes in the neighborhood.
Putrid smell still lingering in N.J. from tanker truck leak
The rancid odor released Wednesday by a parked chemical truck that caused concerns in Camden and Gloucester county continued to waft through neighborhoods on Thursday morning, though there is no danger to the public, officials said. “The odor continues to linger throughout our area as well as throughout Camden County,”...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2022 Gloucester County Teacher of the Year chosen
Delsea Regional High School teacher Lisa Dolby has been chosen as the 2022-2023 Gloucester County Teacher of the Year. The English and special education teacher, who also is the 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year at the high school, earned her bachelor’s degree in English/secondary education and special education endorsement from Rowan University and a master’s degree in teaching, learning and curriculum from Drexel University.
N.J. is home to one of the oldest weekly rodeos in the United States
Cowtown Rodeo, located in Salem County, has been in the Harris family since its inception in 1929. And it has the distinction of being one of the oldest continuously-operating rodeos in the United States. This may seem like a unique heirloom to pass down through the generations, but the Harris’...
$6M grant will reconstruct stretch of Atlantic City boardwalk, officials announce
Atlantic City will receive $26 million in grants to elevate a major highway and reconstruct 1,200 feet of its boardwalk, officials announced Thursday. The two projects were highlighted by U.S. Senator Bob Menendez, D-N.J., and Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small, Sr. during a press conference in the city. They will be constructed using funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the American Rescue Plan (ARP), respectively, according to a release from Menendez’s office.
Phillies’ Rob Thomson takes issue with Mets’ Keith Hernandez’s criticism
Not everyone is extremely happy with Keith Hernandez right now. Specifically, anyone involved with the Philadelphia Phillies is not particularly cheery. On Tuesday night’s broadcast, the New York Mets commentator was candid about how he dislikes calling Phillies games.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ex-Eagles QB turning heads at 49ers training camp
Nate Sudfeld is getting it done in training camp. The quarterback, who was previously with the Philadelphia Eagles, is making a name for himself at San Francisco 49ers training camp. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. A look at what he’s been doing, via the San Francisco Chronicle’s...
NJ.com
NJ
204K+
Followers
116K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0