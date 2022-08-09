ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, NJ

Man sentenced to prison in bombing of N.J. gym

A Camden County man was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison for detonating a homemade bomb at a South Jersey gym, officials said. Dwayne Vandergrift, 40, pleaded guilty earlier this year in Camden federal court to one count of malicious use of explosive materials in the Aug. 26, 2020 blast at a Gloucester City fitness center.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Putrid smell still lingering in N.J. from tanker truck leak

The rancid odor released Wednesday by a parked chemical truck that caused concerns in Camden and Gloucester county continued to waft through neighborhoods on Thursday morning, though there is no danger to the public, officials said. “The odor continues to linger throughout our area as well as throughout Camden County,”...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Crime & Safety
2022 Gloucester County Teacher of the Year chosen

Delsea Regional High School teacher Lisa Dolby has been chosen as the 2022-2023 Gloucester County Teacher of the Year. The English and special education teacher, who also is the 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year at the high school, earned her bachelor’s degree in English/secondary education and special education endorsement from Rowan University and a master’s degree in teaching, learning and curriculum from Drexel University.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
$6M grant will reconstruct stretch of Atlantic City boardwalk, officials announce

Atlantic City will receive $26 million in grants to elevate a major highway and reconstruct 1,200 feet of its boardwalk, officials announced Thursday. The two projects were highlighted by U.S. Senator Bob Menendez, D-N.J., and Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small, Sr. during a press conference in the city. They will be constructed using funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the American Rescue Plan (ARP), respectively, according to a release from Menendez’s office.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Ex-Eagles QB turning heads at 49ers training camp

Nate Sudfeld is getting it done in training camp. The quarterback, who was previously with the Philadelphia Eagles, is making a name for himself at San Francisco 49ers training camp. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. A look at what he’s been doing, via the San Francisco Chronicle’s...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
