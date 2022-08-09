ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groton, CT

Eastern Point Beach: Groton City’s ʽgem’

By Kimberly Drelich
The Day
The Day
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16oLeq_0hAsLFS000

Day at the Beach

Editor's Note: Welcome to our annual summer series. This year, we asked readers to tell us about their favorite beach destinations within driving distance, since summer in southeastern Connecticut wouldn't be complete without a day at the beach.

Groton ― Debi Ziegler grew up across the street from Eastern Point Beach and learned to swim there at age 5.

She remembers going to the beach, located at 1 Beach Pond Road in the City of Groton, with her mother and her sister, Terry. After a morning at the beach, they’d run home for lunch ― once in awhile, they’d get a grinder from the concession stand ― and then come back to the beach.

“Basically, I just wanted to swim all the time,” Ziegler said.

She moved to New York after high school, but would come back to Groton on the weekends and go swimming. Eventually, she stayed in New York full-time, but when she moved back to Groton in 2008, she started going to the beach everyday. She likes to go to the beach for a swim, sometimes even swimming twice in a day.

All told, Ziegler said she’s been coming to the beach for more than 70 years.

Ziegler was at the beach with Terry on a recent sunny Friday morning, as the waves lapped against the shore and seagulls flew overhead.

Beach supervisor Kathy O’Hara also grew up going to Eastern Point Beach. She never imagined she’d be working there in her retirement, but when a friend asked her to help out, she couldn’t think of a better place to spend her time.

“It’s actually an honor to be on this beach,” O’Hara said. “It really is, because this is a gem.”

When she walks up on a grassy area near the beach, she can still hear the sound of her mother and her mother’s friends laughing. She remembers her mother stopping the car at 8 a.m. to let her and her brother out for swimming lessons. She also has memories of the cotton candy machine at the concession stand, and hanging out with her friends when they used to be able to swim with rafts and tubes.

“It just brings back so many memories being here,” O’Hara said.

The city’s Parks and Recreation Director Mary Hill calls Eastern Point Beach the “throwback beach” — a small, quaint, family-oriented beach where families come back year after year and grandparents show their grandchildren where they grew up.

Maria Gonzalez and Kevin Beteta and their 1-year-old son and 4-year-old daughter were spending time as a family at the beach, as the kids enjoyed the shallow water by the shore and scooped up buckets of water to make a small pool in the sand.

“For us, it’s mostly spending time as a family and just playing and having outside time as much possible,” said Gonzalez.

She said her kids love the beach and playing in the sand, and Eastern Point Beach is a nice spot for the Groton family because the water is calmer for the kids to play in.

Norwich resident Veronica Hoard, who sat in a beach chair under an umbrella, said she likes the quiet, family-oriented beach.

“This is my relaxing place,” she said.

She said the view makes the beach unique: “You can see the submarines coming by. You’ve got a great view of Ledge Lighthouse, sailboats and other boats going by so there’s lots of activity out there on the water to be watching.”

Mystic couple Roberta and Stanley Walinsky like the beach for its clean water, “million dollar view,” and of course, the hot dogs from the concession stand.

“It’s really special because it sits at the mouth of the Thames River, and it overlooks Long Island Sound,” Stanley said of the beach. “You get Sound water and a lot of turnover of water. You can see the boats going in and out and the ferry.”

Beach ʽtherapy ʹ

City resident Jaclyn Eaton dropped her daughter off at Eastern Point Beach for her beach day at camp and decided to spend some time at the beach herself. She was knitting a cap for her sister’s soon-to-be child, when she ran into her friend Stacy Mares, also a city resident, and they began chatting and catching up. Eaton said she’s grateful to have the beach because it gives her daughter something to do while she also can enjoy it.

“I love the beach,” Eaton said. “It’s my therapy, so it’s nice to hop in the car, come down here, have some lunch, watch her play and mingle and make friends.”

Eaton said it’s a good social environment for her daughter, and it’s Eaton’s way to relax while listening to the sound of the waves, feeling the breeze, and watching boats.

Mares, who is a teacher on break, likes to come down to the beach a couple of times a week to relax and sit and read a book while listening to the sound of the gulls and enjoying the ambiance. “It’s never too busy,” she said. “It’s nice and relaxing. It’s close to home.”

City resident Jackie Rege, who was enjoying a family day at the beach, said she loves how close the beach is to her home, as well as the clean sand and nice concession stand. She likes that the beach is small enough and is not too wavy for the kids. Her daughter Lena, who was about to turn 3, said she likes playing in the water and building sand castles.

“It’s just so easy for the kids to play,” said Rege. “We get into our routine and our set up, and it’s just really special family time.”

“We like the white sandy beach and the clean ocean,” added her sister, Tara Vece, of Mystic.

City residents Louis and Marilyn Iovino, who have come to Eastern Point Beach after moving to the area three years ago, said it’s a nice beach with available parking.

“It’s quaint,” said Marilyn. “It’s smaller, and it’s not as crowded.”

“It’s a nice family place to be around,” Louis said.

City of Groton Mayor Keith Hedrick said boats – including submarines and ferries – coming in and out of the harbor makes it a a great place to enjoy the view no matter what time of year.

“On a clear day, you can see four or five local lighthouses, and that’s tremendous,” said City of Groton Mayor Keith Hedrick.

During beach season, a concession stand, run by the Groton Public Schools Food Services program, sells hamburgers, hot dogs and soft-serve ice cream at reasonable prices, Hill said. The 9.5-acre property also has picnic areas with tables and outdoor grills, a playground, and restrooms. The Zbierski House on the property can be rented out year-round for parties of 50 people or less.

k.drelich@theday.com

IF YOU GO:

Eastern Point Beach is open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. through Sept. 5.

Season passes: City residents/taxpayers, 62+: $15; city resident/taxpayer: $32 ($22 for second vehicle); town taxpayer 62+: $32; non-resident 62+: $48; and non-resident: $70. Daily parking: $20 weekdays; $30 weekends and holidays; $40 during special events. 5-8 p.m. daily: half price for non-residents, free for city residents. Walk-ins: free for city residents (with ID) and for all kids 17 and under; $5 for non-residents 18 and older; guest pass (available to city residents): $30. More information at cityofgroton.com or by calling (860) 446-4128.

Comments / 1

Related
ABC6.com

Department of Health closes three beaches for swimming

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed down three beaches for swimming Wednesday. The Department of Health said Third Beach in Middletown, Spring Lake Beach in Burrillville, and Harmony Hill School Beach in Glocester have unsafe bacteria levels. RIDOH will continue to monitor the beach...
BURRILLVILLE, RI
New Haven Independent

Frontier Building Sold For $73M+

A New Jersey-based real estate company has purchased the Frontier Communications building on Orange Street for over $73.8 million, providing a cash infusion for the Norwalk-based telecommunications company — which subsequently signed a 20-year lease with its new landlords. That’s according to some of the latest filings posted to...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH.com

Sailor proposes on Groton pier after six-month deployment

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — As families rejoiced with the return of the USS Indiana in Groton after six months of deployment on Wednesday, one U.S. Navy Sailor returned with a special gift: a proposal to his girlfriend. Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Frable proposed to Nevada Currier on the...
GROTON, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Long Beach, NY
City
Groton, CT
State
New York State
City
Mystic, CT
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
City
Groton, NY
Groton, CT
Government
Groton, CT
Lifestyle
New Haven Independent

Photos Capture The Upper State That Was

Jerry stands with his hand on his hip, a cigar angled improbably out of his mouth. He’s wearing a hat from another time. The shop behind him is from another time, too, an older New Haven that’s increasingly hard to catch a glimpse of. The photograph is accompanied by a quote from Jerry, addressed to the photographer: ​“Say, you ain’t Polish, are ya? John here said you might be Polish. You’re Italian, ain’t ya? You look Italian.… Lithuanian? Romanian? Well, at least you ain’t a Jew. Say, you ain’t Jewish, are ya? Old John, he and I just like to kid around. What are you anyway?”
NEW HAVEN, CT
ABC6.com

‘Debauchery’: Block Island residents blast Ballard’s

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — Residents and homeowners on Block Island called out Ballard’s for the recent brawl, and what they say is continued misconduct. This comes after a fight broke out at Ballard’s Monday, followed by a violent incident on the ferry Monday night. Eight people...
NEW SHOREHAM, RI
NewsTimes

By less than 50 votes, Harrison wins 69th House District primary race

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In a close race in Tuesday’s primary election, Republican incumbent Cindy Harrison emerged victorious to become the de facto winner of the 69th District state House seat. With 915 votes, or about 51 percent, Harrison, a Newtown native,...
SOUTHBURY, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#Travel Beach#Local Life#What To Do#Linus Travel#Sandy Beach#Travel Guide#Ferries#Submarines#Picnic Areas#Parks And Recreation#Eastern Point Beach
ABC6.com

Watch: Timeline of events that led to fight on Block Island ferry

BLOCK ISLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — Here’s the timeline of events that unfolded on Block Island on Monday — leading to the arrest of seven people on the ferry after a fight. Rhode Island State Police said troopers responded to a disturbance at Ballard’s Beach Resort, where Reggae Fest was being held.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Eyewitness News

Hawk rescued from grill of truck

WATERFORD-EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - A hawk is counting its lucky feathers after getting tangled in the grill of a truck. Waterford-East Lyme Animal Control said the bird of prey had a very traumatic morning on Thursday. It said the hawk swooped after some breakfast and crossed paths with the...
WATERFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Eyewitness News

3 state park swimming areas closed due to water quality concerns

(WFSB) - Three Connecticut state park swimming areas were deemed off limits on Wednesday. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said that the beaches at Chatfield Hollow State Park in Killingworth, Hopeville Pond State Park in Griswwold, and Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield were closed to swimmers.
KILLINGWORTH, CT
WTNH

Workers eligible for pandemic hero pay

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The state is officially launching its website Wednesday on the Connecticut Premium Pay Program, which could provide essential workers with hero pay. “I help the residents wherever they needed assistance,” Debbie Evans of New London, who works at a nursing home in Mystic, said. Fallyn Fonville-Smith of New London is a […]
WATERFORD, CT
WTNH

How many red light and stop sign violations occurred in your area?

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — Driving running red lights is a frustrating issue that can have dangerous results. Stop On Red Week is observed across the country every year during the first full week of August — Aug. 7 to 13 — to highlight the significance of red traffic lights and reduce crashes caused by breaking […]
CHESHIRE, CT
ABC6.com

Warwick police search for man involved in incident at Rocky Point

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police said Thursday that they are searching for a man connected to an incident at Rocky Point. Police said that the incident happened on July 26. However, they did not provide any additional information about what happened. Anyone who has information regarding the man’s...
WARWICK, RI
NewsTimes

Avelo Airlines offers $49 flights out of New Haven’s Tweed to these destinations

Avelo Airlines announced it added Wilmington, N.C. as its 14th destination from Tweed New Haven Regional Airport back in June. The announcement came just a month after it unveiled another three destinations from Tweed New Haven Regional Airport in May: Chicago's Midway International Airport, Baltimore-Washington International Airport and Raleigh-Durham International Airport.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Turnto10.com

Dead whale washes up on shore at East Beach

(WJAR) — A dead whale washed up on the shore at East Beach in Charlestown, Rhode Island, according to the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management. A DEM spokesperson said the whale washed up towards the Charlestown Breachway side of East Beach. Experts from the Mystic Aquarium are assisting...
CHARLESTOWN, RI
Daily Voice

Monroe Woman Claims $100,000 CASH5 Lottery Prize

Connecticut Lottery announced the latest residents who claimed major prizes. An unnamed New Haven County resident, from Naugatuck, claimed a $1,000,000 prize from a "Win up to $5,000 a month for life second edition" ticket purchased at Stop One Mart LLC, the lottery reported on Monday, Aug. 8. CT Lottery...
MONROE, CT
The Day

The Day

New London, CT
4K+
Followers
330
Post
758K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

Comments / 0

Community Policy