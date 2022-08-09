Read full article on original website
Farmer’s Almanac Winter Prediction for Shreveport Area
After a blistering hot summer all across North Louisiana, we can only wonder what’s in store for this winter around our region. The Farmer’s Almanac predicts winter will be colder than normal this year with the coldest periods in mid-December, early and mid-to late January, and early to mid-February.
bizmagsb.com
SporTran, Shreveport to announce RAISE Grant
SporTran and the City of Shreveport will discuss the RAISE Grant announced Aug. 9 by U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy. SporTran and partners will hold a press conference at 11:00 AM Monday, August 15, 2022, at the corner of Kings Highway and Mansfield Road (CMIT at 1505 Kings Hwy, Shreveport, LA 71103) to share the details of this exciting development for the local community.
KTBS
City Council works to keep SWEPCO customers connected during heat wave
SHREVEPORT, LA.--The Shreveport City Council is looking to help those struggling to pay their electric bill. The council passed a resolution urging SWEPCO to refrain from disconnecting customers as temperatures continue to consistently soar into the triple digits. SWEPCO released the following statement Thursday morning:. KTBS reported last night and...
bizmagsb.com
BP2W 2022: Willis-Knighton Health System
Willis-Knighton Health System is a local not-for-profit community healthcare organization with deep ties in this area, tracing its roots to Tri-State Sanitarium founded in 1924. Shreveport locations include Willis-Knighton Medical Center on Greenwood Road, Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women’s Health on Bert Kouns near Mansfield Road (Louisiana’s first satellite clinic), WK Pierremont Health Center on Youree Drive, the James K. Elrod WK Rehabilitation Institute on Line Avenue and WK Bossier Health Center located off I-220 in Bossier City. The James K. Elrod WK Innovation Center in Bossier City is the health system’s training site and includes a virtual hospital. It is also home to the Talbot Medical Museum. The Oaks of Louisiana, the health system’s senior residential community, offers independent and assisted living options as well as skilled nursing care.
KTBS
Shreveport truancy program expansion announced
SHREVEPORT, La. - City Marshal James Jefferson and District Attorney James Stewart announced Wednesday the expansion of Shreveport's truancy program. The marshal’s office and the district attorney’s office formed a partnership to improve these resources. Jefferson shared how the partnership will benefit the entire community. "Today, I am...
KTBS
Speed enforcement cameras installed in 3 Shreveport school zones
SHREVEPORT, La. - Three Shreveport high schools now have speed enforcement cameras in their school zones, and seven more schools will be add them within a few weeks. The goal is to put these cameras near every Shreveport school. Blue Line Solutions did a traffic study and found 75,000 drivers were going 11 miles or more over the speed limit in 10 randomly selected schools zones.
KTAL
Dates set for demolition of Fair Grounds Field
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Preparations for the demolition of Shreveport‘s Fair Grounds Field are set to get underway in less than two weeks. Despite years of efforts to save the baseball stadium on the Louisiana State Fair Grounds, the city is moving forward with plans to raze the former home of the Shreveport Swamp Dragons and Shreveport Captains. The facility has become run down, no longer meets building and sanitation codes, and is not handicap-accessible. It is also undersized for the city’s capacity and infested with bats.
KSLA
Bossier Parish Schools welcomes students for 2022-23 school year
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - It’s the first day of school for some Bossier Parish students. First through 12th-grade Bossier Parish students returned to the classroom Wednesday, Aug. 10. At Bossier Parish School for Technology and Innovative Learning in Bossier City (BPSTIL), the district launched a new pilot program:...
bossierpress.com
Bossier Parish Active Shooter Drill
The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office along with the Bossier City Police Department,. Bossier Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, Barksdale Air Force Base,. and Bossier Parish 911 System held an active shooter drill last week. Bossier Sheriff’s deputies and Bossier City police city officers teamed up to respond...
KSLA
City of Shreveport hires company to help clean up streets
KSLA
Tom Arceneaux holds ribbon cutting at campaign headquarters
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Tuesday, Aug. 9, Tom Arceneaux and his campaign team officially opened their campaign headquarters on Line Avenue. Arceneaux’s team held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday morning. The mayoral candidate mentioned the importance of everyone coming together. “I appreciate your support. This is support, as...
Five vehicle crash reported in North Marshall Street and Highway 64 area
UPDATE: According to officials, roadways have been cleared and reopened. UPDATE: Three patients are being transported to local hospitals, according to officials. MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Henderson Fire and Police are responding to a five vehicle crash in North Marshall. Officials say to expect major traffic delays in that area due to cleanup of fluids […]
KTBS
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Shreveport
Compiled the highest paying health care jobs in Shreveport-Bossier City, LA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Trio of candidates running for LPSB District 3 seat
The only three candidate election for Lincoln Parish School Board member is for the District 3 seat and features incumbent Clark Canterbury running against Paul Bean and Gloria Miller. Canterbury was appointed in March to fill out the unexpired term of David Gullatt following Gullatt’s arrest the previous week on...
Louisiana School Kicks Kid Out Because of Same-Sex Parents
Louisiana Has Made National Headlines Again. This story concerning a Louisiana kindergartner has gone viral because of the reason she got kicked out of school. A Louisianan Couple Claims Their Daughter Was Kicked Out of School Because They are Lesbians. Jennifer Parker and Emily Parker were loud and vocal about...
KSLA
Parents say inconsistent bus pickups in Caddo making students late to school
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Some parents in Caddo Parish say they’re having issues with school buses and scheduling. They claim the bus is on time some days, but late on other days by 15 minutes to even an hour. Parents of Walnut Hill Elementary/Middle School students are taking...
KSLA
Shreveport bishop moving back to hometown after 31 years of service
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Longtime Shreveport community leader, Bishop Lawrence Brandon, is headed to California. Brandon has preached in the area for nearly 31 years. He’s moving to preach at a church in his hometown of Oakland. The bishop posted about the move on Facebook:. He says he will...
KTAL
Funerals set for sisters recovered from East Texas pond
ATLANTA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Funeral services are set for Saturday for young girls whose bodies were recovered from a Cass County pond late last month. Sisters Te’Mari La’Trinity Shaunda Robinson-Oliver, 5, A’Miyah La’Shay Hughes, 8, and Zi’Ariel La’Jade Robinson-Oliver, 9, will lie in repose on Friday, August 12 from 10:30 am-4:00 pm at Queen City Funeral Home.
KSLA
Tank gets hung up on power lines, leading to spill and grass fire
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A large tank got hung up on power lines, causing it to roll off the truck. And the downed power lines sparked a grass fire. It happened about 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8 along Russell Road between Hilry Huckaby III Avenue and Old Blanchard Road in Shreveport.
KSLA
Skyrocketing food, transportation costs impact hit Bossier Parish School District
