Bossier Parish, LA

bizmagsb.com

SporTran, Shreveport to announce RAISE Grant

SporTran and the City of Shreveport will discuss the RAISE Grant announced Aug. 9 by U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy. SporTran and partners will hold a press conference at 11:00 AM Monday, August 15, 2022, at the corner of Kings Highway and Mansfield Road (CMIT at 1505 Kings Hwy, Shreveport, LA 71103) to share the details of this exciting development for the local community.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

City Council works to keep SWEPCO customers connected during heat wave

SHREVEPORT, LA.--The Shreveport City Council is looking to help those struggling to pay their electric bill. The council passed a resolution urging SWEPCO to refrain from disconnecting customers as temperatures continue to consistently soar into the triple digits. SWEPCO released the following statement Thursday morning:. KTBS reported last night and...
SHREVEPORT, LA
bizmagsb.com

BP2W 2022: Willis-Knighton Health System

Willis-Knighton Health System is a local not-for-profit community healthcare organization with deep ties in this area, tracing its roots to Tri-State Sanitarium founded in 1924. Shreveport locations include Willis-Knighton Medical Center on Greenwood Road, Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women’s Health on Bert Kouns near Mansfield Road (Louisiana’s first satellite clinic), WK Pierremont Health Center on Youree Drive, the James K. Elrod WK Rehabilitation Institute on Line Avenue and WK Bossier Health Center located off I-220 in Bossier City. The James K. Elrod WK Innovation Center in Bossier City is the health system’s training site and includes a virtual hospital. It is also home to the Talbot Medical Museum. The Oaks of Louisiana, the health system’s senior residential community, offers independent and assisted living options as well as skilled nursing care.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Shreveport truancy program expansion announced

SHREVEPORT, La. - City Marshal James Jefferson and District Attorney James Stewart announced Wednesday the expansion of Shreveport's truancy program. The marshal’s office and the district attorney’s office formed a partnership to improve these resources. Jefferson shared how the partnership will benefit the entire community. "Today, I am...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Speed enforcement cameras installed in 3 Shreveport school zones

SHREVEPORT, La. - Three Shreveport high schools now have speed enforcement cameras in their school zones, and seven more schools will be add them within a few weeks. The goal is to put these cameras near every Shreveport school. Blue Line Solutions did a traffic study and found 75,000 drivers were going 11 miles or more over the speed limit in 10 randomly selected schools zones.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Dates set for demolition of Fair Grounds Field

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Preparations for the demolition of Shreveport‘s Fair Grounds Field are set to get underway in less than two weeks. Despite years of efforts to save the baseball stadium on the Louisiana State Fair Grounds, the city is moving forward with plans to raze the former home of the Shreveport Swamp Dragons and Shreveport Captains. The facility has become run down, no longer meets building and sanitation codes, and is not handicap-accessible. It is also undersized for the city’s capacity and infested with bats.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Bossier Parish Schools welcomes students for 2022-23 school year

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - It’s the first day of school for some Bossier Parish students. First through 12th-grade Bossier Parish students returned to the classroom Wednesday, Aug. 10. At Bossier Parish School for Technology and Innovative Learning in Bossier City (BPSTIL), the district launched a new pilot program:...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
bossierpress.com

Bossier Parish Active Shooter Drill

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office along with the Bossier City Police Department,. Bossier Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, Barksdale Air Force Base,. and Bossier Parish 911 System held an active shooter drill last week. Bossier Sheriff’s deputies and Bossier City police city officers teamed up to respond...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KSLA

City of Shreveport hires company to help clean up streets

SEMS Inc. already works with LaDOTD on cleaning interstates late at night. The schools have been utilizing RAVE for at least three years, but is now available at all Webster public schools. Arrest made in connection to shooting near school. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Haughton man now stands accused...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Tom Arceneaux holds ribbon cutting at campaign headquarters

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Tuesday, Aug. 9, Tom Arceneaux and his campaign team officially opened their campaign headquarters on Line Avenue. Arceneaux’s team held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday morning. The mayoral candidate mentioned the importance of everyone coming together. “I appreciate your support. This is support, as...
SHREVEPORT, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Trio of candidates running for LPSB District 3 seat

The only three candidate election for Lincoln Parish School Board member is for the District 3 seat and features incumbent Clark Canterbury running against Paul Bean and Gloria Miller. Canterbury was appointed in March to fill out the unexpired term of David Gullatt following Gullatt’s arrest the previous week on...
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
KTAL

Funerals set for sisters recovered from East Texas pond

ATLANTA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Funeral services are set for Saturday for young girls whose bodies were recovered from a Cass County pond late last month. Sisters Te’Mari La’Trinity Shaunda Robinson-Oliver, 5, A’Miyah La’Shay Hughes, 8, and Zi’Ariel La’Jade Robinson-Oliver, 9, will lie in repose on Friday, August 12 from 10:30 am-4:00 pm at Queen City Funeral Home.
CASS COUNTY, TX

