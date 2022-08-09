Plug Power: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) _ Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $173.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Latham, New York-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 21 cents per share.

The alternative energy company posted revenue of $151.3 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $169.1 million.

Plug Power expects full-year revenue in the range of $900 million to $925 million.

