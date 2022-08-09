Dolby Laboratories: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $39.6 million.

The San Francisco-based company said it had net income of 39 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 68 cents per share.

The creator and licensor of audio, video and voice technologies posted revenue of $289.6 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $295.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Dolby Laboratories expects its per-share earnings to range from 68 cents to 83 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $295 million to $325 million for the fiscal fourth quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $327.3 million.

Dolby Laboratories expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.22 to $3.37 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.3 billion.

