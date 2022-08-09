Pctel: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BLOOMINGDALE, Ill. (AP) _ Pctel Inc. (PCTI) on Tuesday reported net income of $411,000 in its second quarter.

The Bloomingdale, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 10 cents per share.

The provider of antennas and services for wireless networks posted revenue of $25 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, Pctel expects its per-share earnings to range from 9 cents to 11 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $25.5 million to $26.5 million for the fiscal third quarter.

