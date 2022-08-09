The RealReal: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ The RealReal Inc. (REAL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $53.2 million in its second quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 56 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 40 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 43 cents per share.

The online luxury consignment site posted revenue of $154.4 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $153.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, The RealReal said it expects revenue in the range of $145 million to $155 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $615 million to $635 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on REAL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/REAL