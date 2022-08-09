Read full article on original website
sciotopost.com
Breaking: Fully Involved Basement Fire Just Outside Amanda
Lancaster – Several fire departments have been called to the scene of a fully involved basement fire in the area of 3000 block of Mcdoland road in Madison Township around 6:45 pm on Thursday. According to early reports, Fairfield fire units were called to the scene and asked for...
WSAZ
Water heater explodes; fire destroys home
LUCASVILLE, Ohio (WSAZ) - A mother’s time in the tub was interrupted by an explosion at her home. Samantha Brewer says she’d just put her kids to bed Monday night and was taking a shower at her home on Salt Creek Road in Lucasville when she heard and felt an explosion.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Rollover accident on Chillicothe’s east side
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to the 500 block of E. Second Street late Monday evening. According to dispatchers, a rollover accident was reported shortly after 11 p.m. The Guardian could not independently confirm the names of those involved or the extent of any injuries. The...
One dead, I-270 reopens after crash in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The I-270 southbound collector has reopened on the east side of Columbus after a fatal crash Wednesday. One person was pronounced dead at 3:14 p.m. after a Chevrolet Malibu traveling southbound crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer truck that was stopped in traffic on I-270 southbound at East Livingston Avenue, […]
WSAZ
Two arrested after barricade situation in Gallia County
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - After barricading himself inside his home for a short period of time in an attempt to avoid arrest, a man was taken into custody without incident, says the Gallia County Sheriff. The incident happened Thursday as deputies working in conjunction with the U.S. Marshal’s Service...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Semi rollover accident just south of Circleville
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Highway Patrol is investigating a semi rollover accident at Pittsburgh Road at the intersection of route 23 just south of Circleville. The call came in at around 2 p.m. this afternoon. Medics from Green Township in Ross County were called to the scene...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Man falls from two-story roof in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Medics responded to the area of High Street in Chillicothe on reports of a man who had fallen from a second-story roof. According to dispatchers, the person who fell was unconscious. The Guardian could not confirm the circumstances surrounding the incident. A medical helicopter was requested...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Multi-vehicle crash brings route 35 to a stop in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A multi-vehicle accident brought route 35 to halt near Chillicothe. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, multiple vehicles were involved in a crash along route 35 in the eastbound lane. Traffic, reports say, is backed up from the High Street exit to just before Bridge Street.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Misunderstanding leads to deployment of search and rescue teams in Hocking Co.
HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio — What came in as a call regarding a missing hiker led to a misunderstanding, officials said, and a countywide page for search and rescue teams. Dispatchers in Ross County called for search and rescue along with canines and drones to respond to the area of the Murray City Fire Department in Hocking County around 1:00 a.m.
WSYX ABC6
Scene clear after large police presence in Bridge Park in Dublin
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There was a heavy police presence in Bridge Park Wednesday evening with Dublin police asking people to leave the area. Police on the scene said was barricaded in an apartment on Longshore Drive in Bridge Park. One flood of the apartment was evacuated. Police said...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Man arrested after gun scare at a local Ross Co. business
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Ross County man was arrested after deputies say he showed up at his place of employment with a gun. Multiple deputies with the Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of East Springfield Street in Frankfort after employees said a man who hadn’t been to work in several days showed up with a gun.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
One person seriously injured in route 752 crash near Ashville
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to the 7000 block of route 752 in Pickaway County on a single vehicle accident. According to initial reports, the driver was trapped inside the wrecked vehicle. The Guardian could not confirm the circumstances leading up to the crash. A...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
The Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Tuesday evening shooting in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a call of shots fired Tuesday evening in the village of Frankfort. Reports say a call came into dispatchers shortly after 10 p.m. of someone in a vehicle shooting toward residential homes. Officials say there were no injuries.
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – Man Wants Priceless Fishing Pole Back After Stolen from Porch
Chillicothe – A man called police after finding something he cant replace missing in a theft, a fishing pole. According to Chillicothe police they were called to the scene of 100 block of Brownell road in reference to a Theft complaint. Upon arrival made contact with resident who stated that between 9 am to 2 pm three fishing poles were stolen off his porch.
sciotopost.com
Breaking: Fully Engulfed Structure Fire Reported in Ross County
Ross – Emergency Squads have been dispatched to 5900 Block of Three locks road for a structure fire that may be fully engulfed around 9:25 pm on Monday. Emergency crews have arrived on the scene now and say that several trees are now on fire in the area. The...
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe Man Arrested for Stealing Electricity From Neighbor by Extension Cord
Chillicothe – A man was arrested yesterday after running an extension cord to the neighbor’s house to steal electricity. According to the Chillicothe police department, they were called to the scene of 200 block of South Paint street when a homeowner found an extension cord attached to the side of his building. The homeowner told police of a man that they had problems with in the past that lived in the barn on the property behind the house and had him trespassed from the property at the beginning of the month.
Arrest made in fatal shooting that killed mom caught in crossfire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 16-year-old boy is facing homicide charges after being arrested Wednesday in connection with a mid-July shooting that left a woman dead in east Columbus. The suspect, who was arrested Wednesday by Columbus SWAT, is facing reckless homicide and weapons charges for the shooting outside a store on the 3200 block […]
Clinton County polluter, called ‘environmental terrorist,’ is sentenced to prison
COLUMBUS — A Clinton County man called an “environmental terrorist” by a judge is on his way to prison for illegally burning wood paneling, drywall, processed wood, plastic and other solid wastes. >> Monkeypox: Butler County reports its first case, the second in Miami Valley region. Jason...
iheart.com
Sheriff's Facility at the Ross County Fair
The Ross County Sheriff's Office is thankful to the Ross County Commissioners for a full renovation of their fairgrounds office. Major Mike Preston said the 1994 pole barn was in desperate need of work, so the department asked for help. County crews finished that work just last week. A back...
