Mohamad Rida Hassoun was driving his pickup truck very slowly along Lake Shore Road in Grosse Pointe Farms, drawing the attention of police, who pulled him over. But despite one of the officers saying he thought Hassoun was having a diabetic episode, another Farms officer yanked him from his vehicle, slamming him to the pavement. The officer said Hassoun's tight grasp on the steering wheel constituted resistance. So now his lawyer is suing the department and three officers over the September 2020 incident.

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO