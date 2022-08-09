Read full article on original website
Oregon Ducks practice observations: Another offensive, defensive lineman absent as full pads go on
EUGENE — Oregon opened fall camp at near 100% health, but a week into practice the volume of absent players continues to grow. In addition to Maceal Afaese, who has been out all week with what could be a longer term injury, defensive tackle Sua’ava Poti and offensive lineman Kawika Rogers were among the players not on the field when the Ducks began full-padded practice Thursday afternoon at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex.
Rejzohn Wright on an NFL mission as the Oregon State corner leads a talented, experienced defensive backfield
To follow the emotions of Oregon State cornerback Rejzohn Wright last season was like riding a wave. There was little doubt Wright had his mind set on joining brother Nahshon in the NFL. But Wright needed evidence that he was ready.
What’s it take for an Oregon State quarterback to hit NIL jackpot? ‘That stuff comes with winning’
It’s rapidly becoming a thing in college football. Be a quarterback, get a name, image and likeness deal. Not for all, but the list of quarterbacks landing significant opportunities — some into the high seven-figures — is growing. In the Pac-12 alone, USC quarterback Caleb Williams reportedly landed NIL partnerships worth $2.4 million, while Washington State’s NIL collective put together a deal worth $90,000 for Cameron Ward when he transferred. Others in the conference are cashing in or on the verge.
Oregon Ducks football players form Eugene NIL Collective
EUGENE — Oregon Ducks football players are the latest to band together to form a collective that will pool name, image and likeness compensation related to an online community. The Eugene NIL Club launched Wednesday via YOKE, the same outlet that gained early adoption last year by college athletes...
Bill Oram: Oregon’s president exits, leaving Ducks with big hole in realignment talks
The Big Ten had an invitation for the University of Oregon, after all. Only it’s Oregon’s president, Michael Schill, who is departing the Pac-12. The Ducks are still here. For now. Schill, who has led UO since 2015, is off to do the same job at Northwestern, one...
fishduck.com
Beware Kicking the Dawg: DeBoer Bites Back
The ‘hubris’ that exudes from Husky Nation has made Oregon’s dominance over Washington on the gridiron all the more enjoyable for Duck fans during the last 20 years. I personally can’t think of a more comical topic for us Ducks to discuss than those downtrodden Dawgs! But with the hiring of HC Kalen DeBoer, the Huskies are about to get some serious bite to accompany their bark.
Oregon Ducks expect starting offensive tackle Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu back ‘shortly’
EUGENE — The Oregon Ducks’ offensive line isn’t expected to be shorthanded for much longer. Starting right tackle Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, who has missed the last two practices with an unspecified injury, is dealing with a “minor ding,” coach Dan Lanning said Tuesday following the Ducks’ practice at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex.
Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens ‘grateful’ for outgoing president Michael Schill’s support during his time at UO
EUGENE — Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens wished outgoing university president Michael Schill well as he departs for Northwestern. “Congratulations to president Schill on his appointment as president of Northwestern University,” Mullens said in a statement. “Oregon athletics has thrived under his leadership, and we are grateful for his support. On behalf of Oregon athletics, we wish him all the best in this next chapter in his distinguished career.”
Reser Stadium $161 million renovation making significant progress, as spectators will see throughout 2022 season
When Oregon State plays host to Boise State in the 2022 football season opener Sept. 3 in Reser Stadium, the star of the show will be as it always is: the game. But there will be a nice side show for Beaver fans this season at each of the six home games: progress of Reser’s $161 million West side remodel.
kptv.com
Inside look at Reser Stadium’s $161 million project
CORVALLIS Ore. (KPTV) – Seven months since 200 lbs. of explosives took down half of Reser Stadium, FOX 12 is getting a look inside the $161 million project. Reser Stadium began their new look in January. Months later, the west side is coming into frame including a new visitors locker room, new seating, a new press box and a brand new concourse they’re calling “Beaver Street.”
More than 5,400 lightning strikes reported in Oregon, Washington
PORTLAND, Ore. — A thunder and lightning storm passed through the Pacific Northwest Tuesday evening. Oregon and Washington saw a combined 5,473 lightning strikes between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center (NWCC) said in a tweet. Oregon saw the vast majority of the lightning with 5,223 strikes — most of them in Central Oregon — while 250 strikes were reported in Washington.
University of Oregon President Michael Schill leaving to become president of Northwestern
Michael Schill, president of the University of Oregon for seven years, is leaving to become president of Northwestern University in Illinois. The private university announced Thursday it has hired him and said he will start the job this fall.
kptv.com
3rd heatwave of the summer, plus shower/thunder chance next week
It’s been a nice week with comfortable temperatures; much better than last week’s heatwave!. The heatwave this weekend will be shorter AND far drier. We won’t be seeing any of that humid weather, at least through Monday. This is what we’re thinking right now for temperatures.
philomathnews.com
Feds allocate more than $20 million to 11 Oregon airports for renovations
The Federal Aviation Administration has allocated more than $20 million for repairs at 11 rural airports in Oregon and to help attract new flights from Salem to California, Nevada and Arizona. Most of the money – $17.5 million – will go toward reconstructing runways at the Corvallis Municipal Airport, the...
Oregon electric vehicle startup Arcimoto removes CEO Mark Frohnmayer
Eugene electric vehicle manufacturer Arcimoto abruptly removed founding CEO Mark Frohnmayer on Friday, promoting another executive to run the company on an interim basis. Arcimoto didn’t explain the rationale for the sudden change, but the company’s stock is severely depressed and it’s been struggling for months against supply chain shortages. Shares fell another 6% in early trading Friday.
See the Lincoln County ZIP codes with most eye-popping home values
It’s no secret that the Oregon coast is a nice place to live. But can you afford to buy there? Here are average single family home values for Lincoln County by ZIP code. Home prices have been rising swiftly along with mortgage rates, a combination that demoralizes buyers because homes become less affordable. If there’s any good news for home buyers, it’s that prices aren’t rising as fast as they once were. In June, the median resale price of an existing home was 13.4% higher than a year before, whereas, in February, the year-over-year price increase was 17.1%. Higher mortgage rates helped drive the price slowdown.
Spectacular Eugene Oregon Castle for Sale Has Unbelievable Interiors
Peek Inside This Amazing Eugene Oregon Castle For Sale. You could live like a king or queen in this amazing Eugene Oregon Castle home. Live like royalty in this unique one-of-a-kind home that has amazing amenities that'll make you want to build a moot around this spectacular property. Located at...
KXL
Firefighter Dies While Battling Big Swamp Fire In Lane County
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — A wildland firefighter lost their life to the Big Swamp Fire in the Willamette National Forest on Wednesday. Collin Hagan from Colorado died from his injuries after being struck by a tree. He was working for the Bureau of Land Management and was part of the Craig Interagency Hotshots crew.
kezi.com
One male body found in Willamette River
EUGENE, Ore.-- A male body was recovered in the Willamette River Sunday morning, Eugene Springfield Fire officials confirmed. The body was found floating in the river near River Wood Park in Eugene around 10:20 a.m. At this time, it is unclear what the person was doing in the water and...
Missing woman’s body found in Corvallis landfill; suspect faces murder charge
The body of a missing woman was found in a Corvallis landfill Tuesday morning, according to Washington County Sheriff's Office.
