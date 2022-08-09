ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks practice observations: Another offensive, defensive lineman absent as full pads go on

EUGENE — Oregon opened fall camp at near 100% health, but a week into practice the volume of absent players continues to grow. In addition to Maceal Afaese, who has been out all week with what could be a longer term injury, defensive tackle Sua’ava Poti and offensive lineman Kawika Rogers were among the players not on the field when the Ducks began full-padded practice Thursday afternoon at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

What’s it take for an Oregon State quarterback to hit NIL jackpot? ‘That stuff comes with winning’

It’s rapidly becoming a thing in college football. Be a quarterback, get a name, image and likeness deal. Not for all, but the list of quarterbacks landing significant opportunities — some into the high seven-figures — is growing. In the Pac-12 alone, USC quarterback Caleb Williams reportedly landed NIL partnerships worth $2.4 million, while Washington State’s NIL collective put together a deal worth $90,000 for Cameron Ward when he transferred. Others in the conference are cashing in or on the verge.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks football players form Eugene NIL Collective

EUGENE — Oregon Ducks football players are the latest to band together to form a collective that will pool name, image and likeness compensation related to an online community. The Eugene NIL Club launched Wednesday via YOKE, the same outlet that gained early adoption last year by college athletes...
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Sports
Eugene, OR
Football
Eugene, OR
College Sports
Local
Oregon Football
fishduck.com

Beware Kicking the Dawg: DeBoer Bites Back

The ‘hubris’ that exudes from Husky Nation has made Oregon’s dominance over Washington on the gridiron all the more enjoyable for Duck fans during the last 20 years. I personally can’t think of a more comical topic for us Ducks to discuss than those downtrodden Dawgs! But with the hiring of HC Kalen DeBoer, the Huskies are about to get some serious bite to accompany their bark.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens ‘grateful’ for outgoing president Michael Schill’s support during his time at UO

EUGENE — Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens wished outgoing university president Michael Schill well as he departs for Northwestern. “Congratulations to president Schill on his appointment as president of Northwestern University,” Mullens said in a statement. “Oregon athletics has thrived under his leadership, and we are grateful for his support. On behalf of Oregon athletics, we wish him all the best in this next chapter in his distinguished career.”
EUGENE, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bo Nix
kptv.com

Inside look at Reser Stadium’s $161 million project

CORVALLIS Ore. (KPTV) – Seven months since 200 lbs. of explosives took down half of Reser Stadium, FOX 12 is getting a look inside the $161 million project. Reser Stadium began their new look in January. Months later, the west side is coming into frame including a new visitors locker room, new seating, a new press box and a brand new concourse they’re calling “Beaver Street.”
CORVALLIS, OR
KGW

More than 5,400 lightning strikes reported in Oregon, Washington

PORTLAND, Ore. — A thunder and lightning storm passed through the Pacific Northwest Tuesday evening. Oregon and Washington saw a combined 5,473 lightning strikes between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center (NWCC) said in a tweet. Oregon saw the vast majority of the lightning with 5,223 strikes — most of them in Central Oregon — while 250 strikes were reported in Washington.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Football#The University Of Oregon#American Football#College Football#The Oregon Ducks#Auburn
kptv.com

3rd heatwave of the summer, plus shower/thunder chance next week

It’s been a nice week with comfortable temperatures; much better than last week’s heatwave!. The heatwave this weekend will be shorter AND far drier. We won’t be seeing any of that humid weather, at least through Monday. This is what we’re thinking right now for temperatures.
The Oregonian

Oregon electric vehicle startup Arcimoto removes CEO Mark Frohnmayer

Eugene electric vehicle manufacturer Arcimoto abruptly removed founding CEO Mark Frohnmayer on Friday, promoting another executive to run the company on an interim basis. Arcimoto didn’t explain the rationale for the sudden change, but the company’s stock is severely depressed and it’s been struggling for months against supply chain shortages. Shares fell another 6% in early trading Friday.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

See the Lincoln County ZIP codes with most eye-popping home values

It’s no secret that the Oregon coast is a nice place to live. But can you afford to buy there? Here are average single family home values for Lincoln County by ZIP code. Home prices have been rising swiftly along with mortgage rates, a combination that demoralizes buyers because homes become less affordable. If there’s any good news for home buyers, it’s that prices aren’t rising as fast as they once were. In June, the median resale price of an existing home was 13.4% higher than a year before, whereas, in February, the year-over-year price increase was 17.1%. Higher mortgage rates helped drive the price slowdown.
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
KXL

Firefighter Dies While Battling Big Swamp Fire In Lane County

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — A wildland firefighter lost their life to the Big Swamp Fire in the Willamette National Forest on Wednesday. Collin Hagan from Colorado died from his injuries after being struck by a tree. He was working for the Bureau of Land Management and was part of the Craig Interagency Hotshots crew.
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

One male body found in Willamette River

EUGENE, Ore.-- A male body was recovered in the Willamette River Sunday morning, Eugene Springfield Fire officials confirmed. The body was found floating in the river near River Wood Park in Eugene around 10:20 a.m. At this time, it is unclear what the person was doing in the water and...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
79K+
Followers
45K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy