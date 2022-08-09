ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Similar Genomics Systems: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (OMIC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $24 million in its second quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OMIC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OMIC

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Chart Industries, AG Gas Team Up For CO2 Enrichment In Agriculture

Chart Industries, Inc. GTLS has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with The Agricultural Gas Company (AG Gas) to collaborate on marketing CO2 enrichment solutions to the agricultural market. The companies will collaborate in marketing technology that promotes bigger harvests and improved water-use efficiency using excess industrial CO2. The patented AG...
Benzinga

What In The World Is Going On With Bionano Genomics Shares?

Bionano Genomics, Inc. BNGO are trading higher by 11.8% to $3.36 Thursday afternoon. The company Thursday morning today announced the publication of the first study to evaluate the utility of optical genome mapping (OGM) in the analysis of repeat expansion disorders. Bionano Genomics says repeat expansion disorders are a class...
SCIENCE
The Associated Press

DustPhotonics and MaxLinear Announce New Level of Silicon Photonics Integrated Solution Based on Keystone 5nm DSP

MODIIN, Israel & CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- Today, DustPhotonics, a leading developer of silicon photonics technology and solutions, and MaxLinear, a leading semiconductor company for communication applications, announced that they have partnered to demonstrate a silicon photonics chipset with integrated lasers directly driven from a DSP without the use of any external driver chip, providing exceptional total system performance. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005301/en/ New MaxLinear and DustPhotonics silicon photonics integrated solution delivers unprecedented power and performance for 400G and 800G optical transceivers (Graphic: Business Wire)
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Ultra-deep sequencing validates safety of CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing in human hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells

As CRISPR-based therapies enter the clinic, evaluation of safety remains a critical and active area of study. Here, we employ a clinical next generation sequencing (NGS) workflow to achieve high sequencing depth and detect ultra-low frequency variants across exons of genes associated with cancer, all exons, and genome wide. In three separate primary human hematopoietic stem and progenitor cell (HSPC) donors assessed in technical triplicates, we electroporated high-fidelity Cas9 protein targeted to three loci (AAVS1, HBB, and ZFPM2) and harvested genomic DNA at days 4 and 10. Our results demonstrate that clinically relevant delivery of high-fidelity Cas9 to primary HSPCs and ex vivo culture up to 10 days does not introduce or enrich for tumorigenic variants and that even a single SNP in a gRNA spacer sequenceÂ is sufficient to eliminate Cas9 off-target activity in primary, repair-competent human HSPCs.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Genomics#Snapshot#Business Industry#Linus Business#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research
Nature.com

Tapped-inductor bi-directional Cuk converter with high step-up/down conversion ratio and its optimum design

A bidirectional DC"“DC converter is required for an energy storage system. High efficiency and a high step-up and step-down conversion ratio are the development trends. In this research, a series of bidirectional high-gain Cuk circuits was derived by combining tapped inductors and bidirectional Cuk. After analyzing and comparing the characteristics of each circuit, a bidirectional high-gain Cuk circuit with a tapped-inductor (reverse coupling) was proposed. The proposed converter has a simple structure and a high voltage gain in both the step-down (Buck) and step-up (Boost) operation modes. The voltage stress of S2 was low. The voltage stress of S1 was high, however, and this is a disadvantage of the proposed converter. The proposed circuit's characteristics were thoroughly examined, including the voltage gain characteristics and the design of the main parameters. We established a power loss model of the new topology, and the tapped-inductor turn ratio was optimized for high efficiency. Finally, a 400Â W experimental implementation of the converter was shown to achieve efficiencies of 93.5% and 92.4% in the step-up and step-down modes, respectively. These findings verified the validity of the proposed circuit's theoretical analysis.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Smart Soda Announces Global Launch Mergers and Acquisitions

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 12, 2022-- Smart Soda Holdings, Inc. (“SSHI”), one of the nation’s fastest growing healthy beverages brands, announces the launch of companies in The United Kingdom and Canada and is in the process of establishing two additional joint ventures in South America and the Middle East by the end of 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220812005100/en/ A universe of functional beverages, serving up an odyssey of flavor and refreshment for food service, the workplace, and on-the-go.(Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Confluent Medical Technologies Announces Grand Opening of Costa Rica Expansion

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 12, 2022-- Confluent Medical Technologies (Confluent), today announced the Grand Opening of the latest addition to their large scale manufacturing center of excellence in Alajuela, Costa Rica, expanding their capacity for Nitinol processing and catheter manufacturing. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220812005083/en/ This new facility will be co-located with the existing Confluent Costa Rica facility and will add an additional 66,000 square feet to this location. The new site greatly expands Confluent’s capacity to process Nitinol components, as well as produce complex catheters using a combination of clean rooms and white-space manufacturing.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

The Standard Names Winston Hall Second Vice President, Engagement and Strategy, Actuarial Transformation

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 12, 2022-- Standard Insurance Company (The Standard) announced today that Winston Hall has been named second vice president for Engagement and Strategy, Actuarial Transformation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220812005005/en/ Winston Hall, Second Vice President, Engagement and Strategy, Actuarial Transformation, The Standard (Photo: Business Wire)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
The Associated Press

Wall Street builds on gains, heads for 4-week winning streak

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rose broadly in morning trading on Wall Street Friday and added to weekly gains for the major indexes. The S&P 500 rose 0.7% as of 10:19 a.m. Eastern and roughly 85% of stocks in the benchmark index gained ground. It is on track for its first four-week winning streak since last year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 127 points, or 0.4%, to 33,463 and the Nasdaq rose 1.1%. Technology and communications stocks had some of the biggest gains. Chipmaker Nvidia rose 3.1% and Facebook’s parent Meta rose 1.7%.
STOCKS
Nature.com

Chromosome-level genome assembly of largemouth bass (Micropterus salmoides) using PacBio and Hi-C technologies

The largemouth bass (Micropterus salmoides) has become a cosmopolitan species due to its widespread introduction as game or domesticated fish. Here a high-quality chromosome-level reference genome of M. salmoides was produced by combining Illumina paired-end sequencing, PacBio single molecule sequencing technique (SMRT) and High-through chromosome conformation capture (Hi-C) technologies. Ultimately, the genome was assembled into 844.88"‰Mb with a contig N50 of 15.68"‰Mb and scaffold N50 length of 35.77"‰Mb. About 99.9% assembly genome sequences (844.00"‰Mb) could be anchored to 23 chromosomes, and 98.03% assembly genome sequences could be ordered and directed. The genome contained 38.19% repeat sequences and 2693 noncoding RNAs. A total of 26,370 protein-coding genes from 3415 gene families were predicted, of which 97.69% were functionally annotated. The high-quality genome assembly will be a fundamental resource to study and understand how M. salmoides adapt to novel and changing environments around the world, and also be expected to contribute to the genetic breeding and other research.
WILDLIFE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
497K+
Post
485M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy