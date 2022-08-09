Similar Genomics Systems: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

A bidirectional DC"“DC converter is required for an energy storage system. High efficiency and a high step-up and step-down conversion ratio are the development trends. In this research, a series of bidirectional high-gain Cuk circuits was derived by combining tapped inductors and bidirectional Cuk. After analyzing and comparing the characteristics of each circuit, a bidirectional high-gain Cuk circuit with a tapped-inductor (reverse coupling) was proposed. The proposed converter has a simple structure and a high voltage gain in both the step-down (Buck) and step-up (Boost) operation modes. The voltage stress of S2 was low. The voltage stress of S1 was high, however, and this is a disadvantage of the proposed converter. The proposed circuit's characteristics were thoroughly examined, including the voltage gain characteristics and the design of the main parameters. We established a power loss model of the new topology, and the tapped-inductor turn ratio was optimized for high efficiency. Finally, a 400Â W experimental implementation of the converter was shown to achieve efficiencies of 93.5% and 92.4% in the step-up and step-down modes, respectively. These findings verified the validity of the proposed circuit's theoretical analysis.
