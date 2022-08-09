Similar Genomics Systems: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (OMIC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $24 million in its second quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents per share.

