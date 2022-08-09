Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Wisconsin man has died after his motorcycle struck a black bear on a western Montana highway, authorities said Tuesday. The 66-year-old man from Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, was southbound on Montana Highway 83 just after 9:30 a.m. Sunday when a bear crossed the tree-lined highway in front of him, the Montana Highway Patrol said.
ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp on Friday said the state will spend another $240 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to construct broadband internet to rural locations that don’t currently have connections. Combined with $408 million from an earlier round of COVID-19 aid, plus money from the Federal Communications Commission, nearly $1 billion will be given to utilities and others to try to bring high-speed connections to parts of Georgia that lacked them. Applications for the new round of grants open Monday. The announcement comes as the Republican Kemp vies for reelection with Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams in one of the nation’s most high-profile governor’s races. Abrams and other Democrats have slammed Kemp for taking credit for handing out federal money even as he voices opposition to federal spending. Abrams on Tuesday pledged to use money from a recent federal infrastructure bill to outdo Kemp in broadband expansion, an issue that has widespread bipartisan support.
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Federal officials have agreed to recognize Connecticut pardons as legally valid again and stop deporting people who have been pardoned for their crimes by a state board, reversing a hard-line stance taken by the Trump administration, authorities announced Friday. Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said the departments of Justice and Homeland Security under Trump had abandoned six decades of practice by singling out Connecticut and refusing to acknowledge its pardons — because they are issued by a board instead of the governor. Five other states — Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, South Carolina and Utah — have similar pardon systems, but the federal government did not stop recognizing their pardons, Tong said. The five states are more conservative than liberal Connecticut. Several Connecticut residents who were pardoned suddenly got swept up into deportation proceedings and detained. Tong’s office filed legal challenges to the federal government’s refusal to recognize the state’s pardons and prevailed in the courts.
WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — One of two Wisconsin women who were sent to a state mental health facility after a 2014 stabbing attack on a sixth-grade classmate that they claimed was to appease the horror character Slender Man has withdrawn her petition for release. In June, Morgan Geyser, 20,...
ATLANTA (AP) — The Rev. Al Sharpton demanded a full accounting of how a Georgia woman fell from a moving patrol car after her arrest, saying at her funeral Thursday that he would seek a Justice Department review of her case if the family didn’t get answers. Brianna...
MIAMI (AP) — Prosecutors in South Florida announced a second-degree murder charge Thursday against social media model Courtney Clenney in connection with the fatal stabbing of her live-in boyfriend. Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced the charge against the 26-year-old model during a news conference. Clenney was arrested...
GARDEN CITY, S.C. (AP) — A beachgoer was killed Wednesday after a loose beach umbrella impaled her in the chest, authorities said. The umbrella was blown from its anchoring by the wind around 12:40 p.m. and hit Tammy Perreault while she was at a Garden City beach, Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard told news outlets. Perreault, 63, died about an hour later at the hospital from chest trauma, Willard said. Beach umbrellas have a spiked end to help push them into the sand and their wide canopy allows them to get caught up in a strong wind if they are not anchored properly, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.
BELFAST, Maine (AP) — A private shipyard is preparing for a painstaking stem-to-stern restoration of a floating piece of presidential history. The Sequoia is a 1925 motor yacht that served eight presidents before being sold by President Jimmy Carter in 1977. French & Webb, a custom boat building company, was tapped for the restoration by the current owner. Strict guidelines must be followed because the vessel is on the National Register of Historic Places. “It’s slowly happening, but the needle is moving,” Todd French told the Bangor Daily News.
FORT BENNING, Ga. (AP) — The Army identified two soldiers killed during training in the north Georgia mountains as a special forces medical sergeant and a recent West Point graduate. Staff Sgt. George Taber and 2nd Lt. Evan Fitzgibbon died Tuesday after they were struck by a falling tree...
WIXOM, Mich. (AP) — Michigan environmental officials notified an an auto trim maker that it violated the law by releasing industrial chemicals into a river system northwest of Detroit. Michigan’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy says its Water Resources Division issued citations Tuesday to Tribar Manufacturing in Wixom for discharging a plating solution containing hexavalent chromium into a sanitary sewer system the weekend of July 29. The solution was routed to an area wastewater treatment facility that discharges wastewater to a creek that flows into the Huron River system. Hexavalent chromium is a known carcinogen that can cause a number of adverse health effects through ingestion, skin contact or inhalation, according to Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida say they will investigate a lawmaker’s allegation that a transgender student may have sexually assaulted a female student in a middle school bathroom over the summer — a rumored attack that school district officials say never occurred and that investigators say they received no reports about. After reading Republican State Rep. Randy Fine’s social media posts about the alleged assault on Thursday, police in the eastern coast city of Melbourne, just south of Cape Canaveral, assigned two detectives to investigate the allegations, though they said they had received no previous word of an attack. Fine told The Associated Press on Friday that some parents approached him, saying a teacher at the school told them about the incident but that the teacher was “afraid to go public because of fear of retaliation by the school district.” Brevard Public Schools spokesperson Russell Bruhn disputed Fine’s allegations. “There was no attack. No victim, no witness, no parents coming forward, nothing,” he told the AP. “Rep. Fine owes our staff at Johnson Middle School an apology for making this baseless allegation.”
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) — A jury in Wisconsin has convicted a man accused of intentionally targeting a motorcyclist in a fatal crash because of the victim’s race, in a two-phase trial that will eventually determine the defendant’s mental state at the time. Daniel Navarro, a 27-year-old Mexican American from Fond du Lac, was convicted Wednesday of first-degree intentional homicide as a hate crime in the July 3, 2020 crash that killed Phillip Thiessen, who was white, in Fond du Lac County. He was also convicted of first-degree recklessly endangering safety as a hate crime. Thiessen, 55, was a retired special agent with the Wisconsin Department of Justice and a former police officer.
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Until Democratic state Sen. Steve Hobbs was appointed as Washington’s secretary of state last November, Republicans had a hold on the office for 56 years. Now, they’ve been shut out of the general election. Hobbs captured about 40% of the vote and easily...
ATLANTA (AP) — A federal appeals court on Friday ordered that statewide elections for two Georgia public service commissioners be put back on the November ballot, only a week after a federal judge postponed the elections after finding that electing the five commissioners statewide illegally diluted Black votes. A three judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals blocked the lower court’s order after an appeal by the state, which follows a U.S. Supreme Court decision saying judges shouldn’t order changes close to elections. The 2-1 split decision came at the state’s deadline for finalizing ballots ahead of the election, so there is enough time to print ballots before the first ballots are mailed to voters living outside the country in late September. District 3 Commissioner Fitz Johnson and District 2 Commissioner Tim Echols, both Republicans, are seeking reelection to six-year terms. Johnson is being challenged by Democrat Shelia Edwards while Echols faces Democrat Patty Durand and Libertarian Colin McKinney.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s most powerful Republican narrowly survived being targeted by Donald Trump in Tuesday’s primary, then said his win proved that lawmakers “don’t have to be a lapdog to whatever Donald Trump says.”. Robin Vos, the longest-serving speaker in the state’s history,...
A judge overseeing the second trial of two men accused of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer took steps Friday to keep a lid on a defense lawyer’s concerns about whether a juror will be fair. U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker said any subsequent court filings about the issue will be sealed from the public and attorneys can’t talk publicly about it. Adam Fox, who lived in the Grand Rapids, Michigan, area, and Barry Croft Jr., who is from Bear, Delaware, are charged with planning to abduct the Democratic governor to ignite a national revolt in 2020. The trial began Tuesday after a different jury in April couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict. Two other men were acquitted. Croft’s attorney, Joshua Blanchard, claimed a juror had hoped to be selected for the trial and would ensure a certain verdict, according to a court document obtained by The Detroit News before it was sealed Friday in the online file.
Less than one-fourth of Delaware high school students scored proficiently in math in standardized testing for the 2021-2022 school year, and less than half were proficient in reading, according to test results released Tuesday. The results showed 47% of high school students proficient in reading on the SAT, 38% proficient on the essay portion, and 24% proficient in math. Meanwhile, 30% of students in grades 3-8 were rated proficient in math, and 42% were proficient in English language arts. In science, 20% of fifth graders, 17% of eighth graders and 26% of high school students were rated proficient.
Comments / 0