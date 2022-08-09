OR Lottery

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) _ These Oregon lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Lucky Lines

04-07-09-13-20-21-28-29

(four, seven, nine, thirteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $39,000

Mega Millions

01-08-10-25-32, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 3

(one, eight, ten, twenty-five, thirty-two; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $65,000,000

Pick 4 10PM

6-4-8-9

(six, four, eight, nine)

Pick 4 1PM

3-6-8-1

(three, six, eight, one)

Pick 4 4PM

9-4-4-3

(nine, four, four, three)

Pick 4 7PM

4-7-1-6

(four, seven, one, six)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 35,000,000

