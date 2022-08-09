Read full article on original website
WHIZ
Eastside Community Ministry Gives Away Backpacks & School Supplies For Tools For School
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Backpacks filled with all the back-to-school essentials were picked up by families today. Volunteers from Eastside Community Ministry gathered at Zanesville Middle School to pass them out!. Over 830 kids, from 1st through 12th grades registered for Tools for Schools which provides students with any school...
WHIZ
Exciting Updates for the Muskingum County Fair
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Oh – The Muskingum County Fair is around the corner and you can expect a couple of new features to your experience. The fair begins Sunday August 14th, and will go on until Saturday August 20th. Admission tickets remain at $8 and are available both online and...
WHIZ
Salt Fork Arts and Crafts Festival
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio- The 52nd Salt Fork Arts and Crafts Festival will take place August 12, 13 and 14 in Cambridge City Park. The Board President of the Ohio Arts and Crafts Foundation, Stephanie Bridwell, said this is a great time to come enjoy the performing and visual arts. “We have...
WHIZ
Local Parks Host Local Performing Arts Events
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum Valley Park District was formed to provide natural, recreational spaces to encourage people to spend time outdoors. Park District Administrative Assistant Michelle Illing explains how the Park District works with local organizations to hold outdoor events in search of ways to draw people to the parks.
morrowcountysentinel.com
Beachy enjoys first Farm Days
MORROW COUNTY -Norman Beachy of Plain City, Ohio, attended his first Morrow County Farm Days this year and brought along his 1947 Minneapolis Moline Tractor which he purchased just a few weeks ago. “I’ve been farming since 1981,” said Beachy, a widower with a son, daughter and three grandchildren....
WHIZ
Flint and His Four Sisters: A Great Name for A Band, And Also The Animal Shelter Society Pets of The Week!
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Meet this week’s Animal Shelter Society Pets of the Week. There’s not one. Not two. But five sweet, almost 3-month old Australian Red Heeler Cattle Dogs up for adoption!. Flint, the sole boy of the group and his 4 sisters: Sweetie, Sophie, Stella, and...
morrowcountysentinel.com
Tractors on full display at Farm Days
MORROW COUNTY- Morrow County’s 33rd Annual Farm Days took place over the weekend. There were a variety of events open to those of all ages.
myfox28columbus.com
Bat colony in Grove City building cancels preschool for the year
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Parents of more than 100 children are scrambling to find a new daycare after Grove City leaders found bats in their preschool building. Officials said there is a colony of bats in the Gantz Park Barn, which could mean hundreds of bats. City leaders said it's a task to humanely relocate the bats and it's also a challenge for parents to find another preschool for their kids.
WHIZ
Special Deer Hunt to take Place Next Month
This September for one day only a special hunt will take place at a state nature preserve in Licking County. In an effort to control the deer populations the Ohio Department of Natural Resources is coordinating special deer hunts at fourteen nature preserves, including Blackhand Gorge. Preserve managers will handle...
wyso.org
Country music legend and philanthropist Dolly Parton talks up Imagination Library during Ohio visit
Country artist and philanthropist Dolly Parton was in Columbus Tuesday to support her Imagination Library, a project that sends books to young kids in an effort to encourage literacy at a young age. Parton was the special guest at a luncheon at Ohio State University with Ohio First Lady Fran...
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio
If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
Your Radio Place
Win Muskingum County Fair Tickets HERE
The 176th Muskingum County Blue Ribbon Fair runs August 14-20 in Zanesville.
Your Radio Place
The Muskingum County Recycling Trailer is being moved out of its South Zanesville location
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio – The Muskingum County Recycling Center is being forced to move its recycling trailer out of its South Zanesville location. According to the recycling center, The OK Coal Company has purchased the land and the trailer has immediately been removed. It had been located on Maysville Pike across from Gabe’s Car Wash.
Tourist railroad to run special ice cream train on Aug. 19
NELSONVILLE — The Hocking Valley Scenic Railway will offer a steam-powered ice cream train Aug. 19 in conjunction with a local concession business. The train will depart the Nelsonville Depot at 6 p.m. and will last about two hours. Rare steam locomotive No. 3 will pull the train. Reservations are highly encouraged. Tickets are $21...
Firetruck nearly falls through floor in Belmont County
BROOKSIDE, Ohio (WTRF) — The Brookside Fire Department was already planning to replace their 1934 firehouse. But now it’s urgent. Assistant Fire Chief Allan Ketzell II was backing the fire truck into the garage Wednesday evening when he heard a noise. Thinking he must have hit something, he pulled back out and looked into the […]
Heath man demands accountability from Select Home Warranty
HEATH, Ohio (WCMH) — In March of 2021, Charles Lupton, Jr. purchased a home warranty. “We thought, ‘Well, we’ll take a chance,’ and I reviewed some different places, and Select Home Warranty was one of the top 10,” Lupton said. Lupton made the call and signed up for a one-year contract with Select Home Warranty […]
sent-trib.com
Teachers in Ohio’s largest school district give 10-day strike notice
A little more than two weeks from the first day of school for students, teachers in Ohio’s largest school district voted late Thursday night to authorize a 10-day strike notice. With contract negotiations stalled, the Columbus Education Association voted to give its strike notice. This allows it to file...
Your Radio Place
Muskingum County Community Foundation Names New Staff
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio — The Muskingum County Community Foundation has announced the names of their newest staff members through the Scholarship Central Access Program. Beth Fox is the Director of Programs/Scholarship Central. Beth comes from Muskingum University where she has worked in various roles in the Athletics Department, including Compliance Director, Senior Women’s Administrator, Lecturer, and Head Women’s Basketball Coach. She also helped design several new academic majors while there. Beth has a B.A. in Psychology from Bluffton University and a master’s in education with a focus in Sports Administration from Bowling Green State University. She is currently pursuing her Ed. D in Leadership and Innovation through St. Thomas University.
Next Round Of Route 23 Connect Meetings To Be Held This Month
The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) would like to thank you for your time and input during the first phase of study for Route 23 Connect. This message serves to 1) inform you of the next phase of study and 2) invite you to participate in our first round of community partner meetings for this phase.
myfox28columbus.com
Dog found left alone, tied to slide at Newark park
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Licking County Humane Society shared heartbreaking photos of a dog left alone at a park in Newark. According to a social media post, a male dog was tied to a slide at a small park on Easy Street. Easy Street is located between Church...
