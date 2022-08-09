Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Wisconsin man has died after his motorcycle struck a black bear on a western Montana highway, authorities said Tuesday. The 66-year-old man from Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, was southbound on Montana Highway 83 just after 9:30 a.m. Sunday when a bear crossed the tree-lined highway in front of him, the Montana Highway Patrol said.
ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp on Friday said the state will spend another $240 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to construct broadband internet to rural locations that don’t currently have connections. Combined with $408 million from an earlier round of COVID-19 aid, plus money from the Federal Communications Commission, nearly $1 billion will be given to utilities and others to try to bring high-speed connections to parts of Georgia that lacked them. Applications for the new round of grants open Monday. The announcement comes as the Republican Kemp vies for reelection with Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams in one of the nation’s most high-profile governor’s races. Abrams and other Democrats have slammed Kemp for taking credit for handing out federal money even as he voices opposition to federal spending. Abrams on Tuesday pledged to use money from a recent federal infrastructure bill to outdo Kemp in broadband expansion, an issue that has widespread bipartisan support.
BOSTON (AP) — A man serving life in prison for murder in Alabama was arraigned Thursday in Massachusetts on charges in connection with the rape and killing of a woman in a Boston hotel 40 years ago. Steven Fike was arraigned Thursday in Suffolk Superior Court after his extradition from Alabama, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. Fike pleaded not guilty to rape and first-degree murder charges in the March 1980 killing of Wendy Dansereau. He was ordered held without bail. His court-appointed attorney couldn’t immediately be reached for comment Friday. Fike is serving a sentence of life with the possibility of parole for a 1982 rape and murder in Alabama.
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Federal officials have agreed to recognize Connecticut pardons as legally valid again and stop deporting people who have been pardoned for their crimes by a state board, reversing a hard-line stance taken by the Trump administration, authorities announced Friday. Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said the departments of Justice and Homeland Security under Trump had abandoned six decades of practice by singling out Connecticut and refusing to acknowledge its pardons — because they are issued by a board instead of the governor. Five other states — Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, South Carolina and Utah — have similar pardon systems, but the federal government did not stop recognizing their pardons, Tong said. The five states are more conservative than liberal Connecticut. Several Connecticut residents who were pardoned suddenly got swept up into deportation proceedings and detained. Tong’s office filed legal challenges to the federal government’s refusal to recognize the state’s pardons and prevailed in the courts.
ATLANTA (AP) — The Rev. Al Sharpton demanded a full accounting of how a Georgia woman fell from a moving patrol car after her arrest, saying at her funeral Thursday that he would seek a Justice Department review of her case if the family didn’t get answers. Brianna...
MIAMI (AP) — Prosecutors in South Florida announced a second-degree murder charge Thursday against social media model Courtney Clenney in connection with the fatal stabbing of her live-in boyfriend. Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced the charge against the 26-year-old model during a news conference. Clenney was arrested...
FORT BENNING, Ga. (AP) — The Army identified two soldiers killed during training in the north Georgia mountains as a special forces medical sergeant and a recent West Point graduate. Staff Sgt. George Taber and 2nd Lt. Evan Fitzgibbon died Tuesday after they were struck by a falling tree...
GARDEN CITY, S.C. (AP) — A beachgoer was killed Wednesday after a loose beach umbrella impaled her in the chest, authorities said. The umbrella was blown from its anchoring by the wind around 12:40 p.m. and hit Tammy Perreault while she was at a Garden City beach, Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard told news outlets. Perreault, 63, died about an hour later at the hospital from chest trauma, Willard said. Beach umbrellas have a spiked end to help push them into the sand and their wide canopy allows them to get caught up in a strong wind if they are not anchored properly, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.
WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — One of two Wisconsin women who were sent to a state mental health facility after a 2014 stabbing attack on a sixth-grade classmate that they claimed was to appease the horror character Slender Man has withdrawn her petition for release. In June, Morgan Geyser, 20,...
BELFAST, Maine (AP) — A private shipyard is preparing for a painstaking stem-to-stern restoration of a floating piece of presidential history. The Sequoia is a 1925 motor yacht that served eight presidents before being sold by President Jimmy Carter in 1977. French & Webb, a custom boat building company, was tapped for the restoration by the current owner. Strict guidelines must be followed because the vessel is on the National Register of Historic Places. “It’s slowly happening, but the needle is moving,” Todd French told the Bangor Daily News.
WIXOM, Mich. (AP) — Michigan environmental officials notified an an auto trim maker that it violated the law by releasing industrial chemicals into a river system northwest of Detroit. Michigan’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy says its Water Resources Division issued citations Tuesday to Tribar Manufacturing in Wixom for discharging a plating solution containing hexavalent chromium into a sanitary sewer system the weekend of July 29. The solution was routed to an area wastewater treatment facility that discharges wastewater to a creek that flows into the Huron River system. Hexavalent chromium is a known carcinogen that can cause a number of adverse health effects through ingestion, skin contact or inhalation, according to Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services.
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Until Democratic state Sen. Steve Hobbs was appointed as Washington’s secretary of state last November, Republicans had a hold on the office for 56 years. Now, they’ve been shut out of the general election. Hobbs captured about 40% of the vote and easily...
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) — A jury in Wisconsin has convicted a man accused of intentionally targeting a motorcyclist in a fatal crash because of the victim’s race, in a two-phase trial that will eventually determine the defendant’s mental state at the time. Daniel Navarro, a 27-year-old Mexican American from Fond du Lac, was convicted Wednesday of first-degree intentional homicide as a hate crime in the July 3, 2020 crash that killed Phillip Thiessen, who was white, in Fond du Lac County. He was also convicted of first-degree recklessly endangering safety as a hate crime. Thiessen, 55, was a retired special agent with the Wisconsin Department of Justice and a former police officer.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — State Sen. David Tomassoni, a veteran lawmaker from northern Minnesota’s Iron Range who championed efforts to find a cure for ALS, has died of complications from the neurological disease, the Minnesota Senate announced Friday. He was 69. Tomassoni died Thursday night at a hospice in Duluth. He disclosed in July 2021 that he had been battling the incurable condition, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, or more formally as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. It’s a progressive disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. As one of his last major accomplishments in office, Tomassoni authored a $25 million bill to fund research into the disease and support caregivers, which Democratic Gov. Tim Walz signed in March. At that point, he was using a wheelchair and communicating with a computerized speech synthesizer. His sense of humor remained intact. “Maybe I should have asked for more,” Tomassoni quipped at an emotional signing ceremony. He later added, “This bill means hope.”
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s most powerful Republican narrowly survived being targeted by Donald Trump in Tuesday’s primary, then said his win proved that lawmakers “don’t have to be a lapdog to whatever Donald Trump says.”. Robin Vos, the longest-serving speaker in the state’s history,...
A judge overseeing the second trial of two men accused of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer took steps Friday to keep a lid on a defense lawyer’s concerns about whether a juror will be fair. U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker said any subsequent court filings about the issue will be sealed from the public and attorneys can’t talk publicly about it. Adam Fox, who lived in the Grand Rapids, Michigan, area, and Barry Croft Jr., who is from Bear, Delaware, are charged with planning to abduct the Democratic governor to ignite a national revolt in 2020. The trial began Tuesday after a different jury in April couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict. Two other men were acquitted. Croft’s attorney, Joshua Blanchard, claimed a juror had hoped to be selected for the trial and would ensure a certain verdict, according to a court document obtained by The Detroit News before it was sealed Friday in the online file.
SNOHOMISH, Wash. (AP) — A Red Flag Warning was issued for portions of western Washington on Wednesday due to the threat of thunderstorms amid dry conditions. The warning issued by the National Weather Service is in effect from 2 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Wednesday, KING5 reported. Affected areas include the eastern sides of Snohomish, Skagit, and Whatcom counties, along with areas near the coast on the Olympic Peninsula from Hoquiam north to Neah Bay. The National Weather Service warns lightning strikes in areas with dry conditions can quickly cause fires. “Thunderstorms can also bring sudden sharp wind shifts on existing fires, causing rapid changes in a fire’s rate of spread and direction of spread,” the Weather Service warns. “Thunderstorm outflow winds can be a threat for several hours following the start of a new lightning-cause fire.”
Less than one-fourth of Delaware high school students scored proficiently in math in standardized testing for the 2021-2022 school year, and less than half were proficient in reading, according to test results released Tuesday. The results showed 47% of high school students proficient in reading on the SAT, 38% proficient on the essay portion, and 24% proficient in math. Meanwhile, 30% of students in grades 3-8 were rated proficient in math, and 42% were proficient in English language arts. In science, 20% of fifth graders, 17% of eighth graders and 26% of high school students were rated proficient.
