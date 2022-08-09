ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

hernandosun.com

Drop-off point recycling vs. curbside pickup

It’s a sweltering afternoon at the county’s sprawling landfill complex, north of Brooksville near the Citrus County line. Surrounded by a thick forest and abutting the Suncoast Parkway, it’s relatively tranquil and surprisingly free of any foul odors. On top of a “cell”, industry-speak for the meticulously carved mountain of garbage that resembles a Native American burial mound, a carefully-orchestrated symphony is being performed. Bulldozers, trained spotters looking for things like tires or batteries, and commercial contractors dumping construction waste are moving around.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
Florida Phoenix

If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list

Quality Journalism for Critical Times You probably heard all the hoopla last week about Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis removing — excuse me, “suspending” with extreme prejudice — the outspoken Democratic prosecutor in Hillsborough County, Andrew Warren. He’s not quite fired but he’s on the verge. Usually when officeholders in Florida get pink-slipped by the governor, it’s because they’ve been charged […] The post If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
nypressnews.com

Florida firefighter in ICU after alligator bites face

A Florida firefighter is recovering in a hospital a week after he was bitten on the face by an alligator while swimming in a lake, officials and loved ones said. Juan Carlos La Verde, 34, a US Air Force veteran currently serving as a firefighter and paramedic with Oldsmar Fire Rescue, had been preparing for an athletic competition when he was attacked in Lake Thonotosassa on Aug. 3, People Magazine reported.
OLDSMAR, FL
stpeterising.com

Topgolf begins construction in St. Petersburg

The Topgolf complex in St. Petersburg is expected to be 67,000 square feet with three floors, a restaurant and bar, along with a rooftop terrace and a fire pit. The facility will also have over 100+ all-weather bays, over 200 high-definition TVs, and 450 parking spaces according to the company’s website.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

