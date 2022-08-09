Read full article on original website
Mosquito-borne illness advisory issued in Pinellas County
A mosquito-borne illness advisory was issued in Pinellas County, the health department announced Thursday.
Several Sarasota beaches under ‘no swim’ advisory
Several Sarasota County beaches are under a "no swim" advisory after water quality testing found the amount of enterococcus bacteria was outside acceptable limits, officials said.
Blue-Green Algae Alert for Florida County
Alert covers a stretch of the Hillsborough River near I-75 in Tampa
Florida rads: 3 Tampa Bay counties at higher risk of radon poisoning
Nine counties in Florida have a higher risk of radon gas poisoning, and three of them are right here in Tampa Bay.
hernandosun.com
Drop-off point recycling vs. curbside pickup
It’s a sweltering afternoon at the county’s sprawling landfill complex, north of Brooksville near the Citrus County line. Surrounded by a thick forest and abutting the Suncoast Parkway, it’s relatively tranquil and surprisingly free of any foul odors. On top of a “cell”, industry-speak for the meticulously carved mountain of garbage that resembles a Native American burial mound, a carefully-orchestrated symphony is being performed. Bulldozers, trained spotters looking for things like tires or batteries, and commercial contractors dumping construction waste are moving around.
Traffic alert: Howard Frankland Bridge to be closed for 6 hours next week
If you’re a late-night or early-morning driver, heads up: the Howard Frankland Bridge will be closed for six hours on Monday, Aug. 16.
If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list
Quality Journalism for Critical Times You probably heard all the hoopla last week about Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis removing — excuse me, “suspending” with extreme prejudice — the outspoken Democratic prosecutor in Hillsborough County, Andrew Warren. He’s not quite fired but he’s on the verge. Usually when officeholders in Florida get pink-slipped by the governor, it’s because they’ve been charged […] The post If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Reclaimed water system out for City of Tampa customers
The City of Tampa announced on Twitter to its utilities customers that the reclaimed water system is offline for repairs.
nypressnews.com
Florida firefighter in ICU after alligator bites face
A Florida firefighter is recovering in a hospital a week after he was bitten on the face by an alligator while swimming in a lake, officials and loved ones said. Juan Carlos La Verde, 34, a US Air Force veteran currently serving as a firefighter and paramedic with Oldsmar Fire Rescue, had been preparing for an athletic competition when he was attacked in Lake Thonotosassa on Aug. 3, People Magazine reported.
Parents worry about AC issues inside Hillsborough County elementary school
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Some parents of Turner/Bartels K-8 School students are worried about air conditioning problems when they send their kids off to school. Marquetta Wilson's son is a third grader at the school. She says he had to deal with AC issues in the classroom for weeks.
Tampa homeowner loses thousands after hiring unlicensed mover
Consumers are rarely more vulnerable than when they hire someone to move everything they own. More than 1,000 Florida-based movers have an “F” rating with the Better Business Bureau.
click orlando
🐘Myakka Elephant Ranch offers an ele-phantastic experience in Manatee County
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. – Floridians can get up close to the largest existing land animal and help care for them at the Myakka Elephant Ranch in Manatee County. The Myakka Elephant Ranch is a nonprofit conservation center in Myakka City that strives to educate guests on elephant conservation while providing a memorable experience.
Tampa Bay family tries to bring father home
Phillip miraculously recovered only to find out he had a brain tumor last month while visiting family in New York.
fox13news.com
Newly appointed Hillsborough state attorney reverses controversial bike-stop policy
TAMPA, Fla. - Newly appointed Hillsborough State Attorney Susan Lopez reversed several enforcement policies that were put in place by her predecessor, Andrew Warren. This includes a controversial bike-stop policy opponents accused of being racist. In a memo sent to her employees this week, Lopez wrote, "effective immediately, any policy...
10NEWS
How cruise and cargo ships navigate Tampa Bay’s shallow waters
TAMPA, Fla. — Have you ever taken a boat out in Tampa Bay, looked down, and seen the sand bed at the bottom? If you didn’t know, the bay is relatively shallow, with an average depth of 11 feet. And if you’ve ever looked out onto the bay,...
A Shark Fin Freaked People Out At This Florida Beach & TikTok Isn't Buying It (VIDEO)
Clearwater beach in Tampa, Florida, is a huge tourist destination, so when a TikToker caught footage of a potential shark in the water, you can only imagine how people reacted. The clip shows a fin eerily close to shore and two adults just standing there, staring at it. Many people...
stpeterising.com
Topgolf begins construction in St. Petersburg
The Topgolf complex in St. Petersburg is expected to be 67,000 square feet with three floors, a restaurant and bar, along with a rooftop terrace and a fire pit. The facility will also have over 100+ all-weather bays, over 200 high-definition TVs, and 450 parking spaces according to the company’s website.
Bay News 9
Howard Frankland Bridge lanes to close overnight next week for construction
TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation is alerting Howard Frankland Bridge drivers about a closure next week. All southbound I-275 travel lanes on the bridge from Tampa to St. Petersburg will close from 11 p.m. Monday, August 15 to 5 a.m. on Tuesday, August 16, weather permitting.
Pinellas County contractor questions why another contractor used his license
Herb Quintero of Coast to Coast Specialties says he values the hard work it took for him to build a successful business.
Bay News 9
Florida developer plans modular home community to bridge the affordability gap
The solution to Florida's affordable housing crisis may look different from what some may think if a local development firm’s prediction is correct. Florida is experiencing a housing crisis, and multiple solutions are being considered. Officials at ERC Communities Inc. believe they have found the answer in modular homes.
