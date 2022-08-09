Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Do you believe there's a "Garden of Evil" in Williston, Florida?Evie M.Williston, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Opinion: Why is there such a divide?Elle BrownGainesville, FL
Parking, restrooms, new trails planned for Four Creeks Preserve.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Gainesville, Florida Has Produced 8 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Musicians. Here's a Look at 3 of the Most FamousL. CaneGainesville, FL
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Mark Avery named Citrus Sertoma 2022 Golf 4 Kids Tournament Chair
CITRUS HILLS — Citrus Sertoman Mark Avery has been named Tournament Chair for the Nov. 20, “Golf 4 Kids” Tournament at Citrus Hills Golf and Country Club, the Oaks Course. Mark has been with Citrus Sertoma for the past 19 years, and during his tenure, he has...
Citrus County Chronicle
Sound Off calls from Tuesday, Aug. 9
I’m calling in reference to the article on the front of the Chronicle (Monday, Aug. 8). The title is “More than selling cookies.” I am so proud of this little girl student, Ava Newton, and her parents must be extremely proud of her with her earning the Silver Award and putting the unit together for the box for the books for children. This is how our young people learn to read is through our local libraries. I like the idea that she received a nice award and it was an excellent article by Nancy Kennedy – you’re to be commended. Keep it up, Ava. I’m so proud of you. Take care and be safe.
mainstreetdailynews.com
ALDI to celebrate Starke grand opening
ALDI will be holding a grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new location in Starke on Thursday morning. The ribbon cutting will take place at 8:30 a.m. at 1371 S. Walnut St. and the doors will open at 9 a.m. The store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Citrus County Chronicle
Around Town
Back to School ‘Glow Up’ Dance Party – Aug. 12th. Everyone is invited to attend the Glow Up Dance Party presented by TCAC (Tri-County Athletic Commission) on Friday evening, August 12 6pm – 10pm at the Tommy Usher Center, 506 SW 4th Avenue, Chiefland. Free admission, food, games, 80’s costume contest, 90’s costume contest, light show, DJ Ghet.to Messiah.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Do you believe something haunts Mud Lake in Ocala National Forest?
the stunning Ocala National Forest in North Central Florida by Ocala, FloridaMiosotis Jade on wikimedia commons Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International licens.
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River searching for heirs of Hunter Springs Park property's former owner
Related to Lida Martin, the widow who sold the property of what’s now Hunter Springs Park to the city of Crystal River in the late 1930s?. City officials want to know. “Contact City Hall, 352-795-4216, extension 301, and ask for the city manager,” City Manager Ken Frink said.
Do you believe there's a "Garden of Evil" in Williston, Florida?
Welcome to Williston, Florida signLittleT889 on Wikimedia Commons. Florida is a state filled with many incredible secrets. I've only lived here a little under a year. Still, it's gotten to the point where I've concluded that, no matter how many stories I try to learn about Florida (and it's a continuous effort), I will never understand everything buried by time in the Sunshine State.
Citrus County Chronicle
Resident presented with a Humanitarian Award at recent Williston City Council meeting
WILLISTON — A quick-thinking Williston resident was presented with a Humanitarian Award at the recent Williston City Council meeting on Aug. 2 for his brave efforts to stop a truck fire. On June 14, a semi-trailer, being driven by Troy Sparks, had braking problems. His truck caught fire, and...
RELATED PEOPLE
WCJB
Melrose animal sanctuary cleared to have license restored
MELROSE, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida exotic animal sanctuary its license was restored after correcting issues found during an inspection in May. Single Vision in Melrose was under a relicensing phase after a USDA inspection found multiple violations including an obese jaguar and a list of new species that had not been updated for more than two years.
Citrus County Chronicle
Community leader, former Chronicle publisher, David Arthurs dies at age 92
Back when twin sisters Sandra “Sam” Himmel and Linda Van Allen were in high school, their dad called David Arthurs. Arthurs and the girls’ dad, Walt Connors, were Inverness business partners and friends, and Connors told him, “The girls need a job.”. “Suddenly, we were employed...
Citrus County Chronicle
Early voting starts Friday
Early voting for the Aug. 23 primary starts Friday and there are five voting sites available. The elections office added an additional site for the primary this year, at Central Ridge Community Center in Beverly Hills. Here are the sites:. Central Ridge Library, 425 W. Roosevelt Blvd., Beverly Hills. Supervisor...
Citrus County Chronicle
First United Methodist Church of Chiefland thanks its sponsors for support in Back-to-School Bash
CHIEFLAND — First United Methodist Church of Chiefland recently held its annual Back-to-School Bash on July 30. Roughly 1,000 people attended the event and over 600 backpacks were passed out, according to Beverly Goodman, Resource Center manager at Tri-County Community Resource Center in Chiefland. The First United Methodist Church...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Citrus County Chronicle
Comings & Goings: New restaurants, stores on the way
If you’re a fan of chain restaurants and stores, you’ll be pleased with this edition of Comings & Goings. From Inverness to Crystal River and points in between, there’s plenty of news for shoppers and diners. Let’s start with Harbor Freight. The California-based tool and equipment...
Citrus County Chronicle
Veterans Notes
The public is invited to join the Post 237 Legion family for a Labor Day Celebration on Sept. 3 starting at noon. Lunch will be served from 1-3 p.m. or until gone. It will be a quarter chicken, corn on the cob, salad, roll and dessert and will be $15 per plate.
Citrus County Chronicle
'Legends never die'
BRONSON — A crowd gathered at the Levy County Government Center on Friday to formally dedicate the building and honor a Levy County legend. The building is the former Bronson High School, built in 1929 and used until 1995 when the students moved to the current school. When Levy County needed to expand its courthouse, there was a proposal on the table to build a new $16 million building. Instead, the board of commissioners negotiated with the school board to purchase the former high school.
WCJB
‘People are really struggling’: Residents expressed their frustration in a meeting with GRU
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Utility Advisory Board and GRU’s interim general manager, met at City Hall to address high bills. However, residents were not satisfied with the answers they received about customer service. “I was able to get a little more clarification, but at the same time...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ocala-news.com
Ocala resident shares thoughts on voting ballots, roadside mowing, and street lights
I’ve been thinking – why on our ballot (voting) is there not a party affiliation listed for certain people we’re to vote for? Like judges, for instance. I think every person running for an office should have a D (Democrat), R (Republican), or I (Independent) next to their name.
Citrus County Chronicle
Worthington cares about county, future
When I moved to Florida, I met Stacey Worthington. Moving to a new community, in a new state, is hard and a little scary. She welcomed me to the neighborhood and invited me to volunteer alongside her with the Boys & Girls Club so I could meet some more people and get to know the community a little better.
Citrus County Chronicle
Worthington will be an asset to County Commission
As a long-time member of the Citrus County Planning and Development Commission, I've seen many members come and go. From the moment Stacey Worthington showed up at the first meeting, I knew that she was the kind of member Citrus County needed. Citrus County, like much of Florida, is undergoing a population boom. With this boom, land development issues are becoming more and more prevalent, and contentious.
ocala-news.com
Several Marion County residents weigh in on local grocery stores
Several more residents wrote in to share their thoughts on Ocala/Marion County’s grocery shopping options. “I live in Oak Run. There are three Publix supermarkets within an 8-mile radius of my home. There’s also a Walmart Super Center within two miles, a Winn-Dixie within 5 miles in Marion Oaks, and now I understand that Bravo is taking over the spot where the Sav-Mart on 200 was located. What’s with the Ocala city planners? Have they no sense of planning or imagination? If you drive through other areas of Ocala, including Silver Springs Boulevard, you’d be hard pressed to find a supermarket, or grocery store for that matter, but there sure are an awful lot of gas stations and car washes,” says Ocala resident Carol Shalaew.
Comments / 0