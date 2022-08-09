ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, FL

Citrus County Chronicle

Sound Off calls from Tuesday, Aug. 9

I’m calling in reference to the article on the front of the Chronicle (Monday, Aug. 8). The title is “More than selling cookies.” I am so proud of this little girl student, Ava Newton, and her parents must be extremely proud of her with her earning the Silver Award and putting the unit together for the box for the books for children. This is how our young people learn to read is through our local libraries. I like the idea that she received a nice award and it was an excellent article by Nancy Kennedy – you’re to be commended. Keep it up, Ava. I’m so proud of you. Take care and be safe.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

ALDI to celebrate Starke grand opening

ALDI will be holding a grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new location in Starke on Thursday morning. The ribbon cutting will take place at 8:30 a.m. at 1371 S. Walnut St. and the doors will open at 9 a.m. The store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
STARKE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Around Town

Back to School ‘Glow Up’ Dance Party – Aug. 12th. Everyone is invited to attend the Glow Up Dance Party presented by TCAC (Tri-County Athletic Commission) on Friday evening, August 12 6pm – 10pm at the Tommy Usher Center, 506 SW 4th Avenue, Chiefland. Free admission, food, games, 80’s costume contest, 90’s costume contest, light show, DJ Ghet.to Messiah.
CHIEFLAND, FL
Evie M.

Do you believe there's a "Garden of Evil" in Williston, Florida?

Welcome to Williston, Florida signLittleT889 on Wikimedia Commons. Florida is a state filled with many incredible secrets. I've only lived here a little under a year. Still, it's gotten to the point where I've concluded that, no matter how many stories I try to learn about Florida (and it's a continuous effort), I will never understand everything buried by time in the Sunshine State.
WILLISTON, FL
WCJB

Melrose animal sanctuary cleared to have license restored

MELROSE, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida exotic animal sanctuary its license was restored after correcting issues found during an inspection in May. Single Vision in Melrose was under a relicensing phase after a USDA inspection found multiple violations including an obese jaguar and a list of new species that had not been updated for more than two years.
MELROSE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Early voting starts Friday

Early voting for the Aug. 23 primary starts Friday and there are five voting sites available. The elections office added an additional site for the primary this year, at Central Ridge Community Center in Beverly Hills. Here are the sites:. Central Ridge Library, 425 W. Roosevelt Blvd., Beverly Hills. Supervisor...
BEVERLY HILLS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Comings & Goings: New restaurants, stores on the way

If you’re a fan of chain restaurants and stores, you’ll be pleased with this edition of Comings & Goings. From Inverness to Crystal River and points in between, there’s plenty of news for shoppers and diners. Let’s start with Harbor Freight. The California-based tool and equipment...
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Veterans Notes

The public is invited to join the Post 237 Legion family for a Labor Day Celebration on Sept. 3 starting at noon. Lunch will be served from 1-3 p.m. or until gone. It will be a quarter chicken, corn on the cob, salad, roll and dessert and will be $15 per plate.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

'Legends never die'

BRONSON — A crowd gathered at the Levy County Government Center on Friday to formally dedicate the building and honor a Levy County legend. The building is the former Bronson High School, built in 1929 and used until 1995 when the students moved to the current school. When Levy County needed to expand its courthouse, there was a proposal on the table to build a new $16 million building. Instead, the board of commissioners negotiated with the school board to purchase the former high school.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Worthington cares about county, future

When I moved to Florida, I met Stacey Worthington. Moving to a new community, in a new state, is hard and a little scary. She welcomed me to the neighborhood and invited me to volunteer alongside her with the Boys & Girls Club so I could meet some more people and get to know the community a little better.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Worthington will be an asset to County Commission

As a long-time member of the Citrus County Planning and Development Commission, I've seen many members come and go. From the moment Stacey Worthington showed up at the first meeting, I knew that she was the kind of member Citrus County needed. Citrus County, like much of Florida, is undergoing a population boom. With this boom, land development issues are becoming more and more prevalent, and contentious.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Several Marion County residents weigh in on local grocery stores

Several more residents wrote in to share their thoughts on Ocala/Marion County’s grocery shopping options. “I live in Oak Run. There are three Publix supermarkets within an 8-mile radius of my home. There’s also a Walmart Super Center within two miles, a Winn-Dixie within 5 miles in Marion Oaks, and now I understand that Bravo is taking over the spot where the Sav-Mart on 200 was located. What’s with the Ocala city planners? Have they no sense of planning or imagination? If you drive through other areas of Ocala, including Silver Springs Boulevard, you’d be hard pressed to find a supermarket, or grocery store for that matter, but there sure are an awful lot of gas stations and car washes,” says Ocala resident Carol Shalaew.
OCALA, FL

