Read full article on original website
Related
kswo.com
Altus Public Schools Rave App keeps kids safe on campus
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Students with Altus Public Schools headed back to class Thursday, with one lingering concern on the minds of school officials after last year, kid’s safety. Last month we spoke with the Superintendent of Altus Public Schools, Roe Worbes, and he told us they have a...
kswo.com
Bike in the Park with Lawton Public Library this Saturday
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Public Library’s monthly Bike in the Park event is this Saturday. Residents are encouraged to participate in the free fun from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Elmer Thomas Park, with the ride beginning next to the armory. In addition to the bike...
kswo.com
“Fresh Start Lawton” offers help to homeless young people
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton community has banded together to help young people who don’t have a home to call their own. ‘Fresh Start Lawton’ was held Wednesday at Family Promise, offering free resources to young people ages 14 to 24, who might be experiencing homelessness or housing instability.
kswo.com
Duncan Public Schools back to school bash
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Duncan Public School staff were ready to get the new school year started. They made a sea of red at the Simmons Center celebrating their school pride with cheering dancing and singing. They started the event with the band, cheer, and pom squad to set the tone.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kswo.com
LPS has new bus boundaries
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Public Schools bus boundaries were changed in a school board meeting in April 2021. Children living east of 38th Street are now being bussed to Lawton High while children living West of 38th are bussed to Eisenhower. The district’s chief operating officer blames the confusion...
kswo.com
Interview: Ranch Oak Reunion coming to Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A celebration of the heritage of Lawton’s first Black middle class housing addition is set for next month. Liz Jenkins joined 7News to give us an inside at preparations and activities for the Ranch Oak Reunion.
kswo.com
Free School Meal Program Ends
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma public schools will no longer be serving free breakfast and lunch to all students. Instead, parents will have to pay or fill out a form to see if they qualify for free or reduced meals. The nationwide program that funded Oklahoma’s free meals for students...
newschannel6now.com
Wichita Falls barbershop makes return after fire
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Jimmy and Frankie’s barbershop owner Lonnie Robinson has a new outlook on his career after moving the shop to a different building following a fire. But, that wasn’t always the case. Three and a half months ago, he was a man down on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kswo.com
Dobson Fiber nears completion of Duncan internet expansion
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Residents will soon have another option for internet service in Duncan, after Dobson Fiber announced Wednesday they are nearing completion on their fiber internet expansion. According to Francisco Maella, the Dobson Fiber CEO, the expansion began in Duncan in October 2021, offering residential customers speeds of...
kswo.com
Family of Tonya Brand reflects on her life
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Friends and family of Tonya Brand are reflecting on her life. Brand was a City of Altus employee who died after being critically injured while working at the city landfill last week. An investigation is underway into the accident at the Altus City Landfill, on August...
Comanche County Now Has A Pet Resource Center
While the big talking point in this current state of economic recession and rampant inflation is geared toward how it affects the family budget, it's sometimes forgotten that pets are part of that family too. While I've said before that I've never actually had a pet, I grew up in...
kswo.com
Two sheds destroyed in fire in northwest Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton firefighters were called to the scene of a structure fire around 3 p.m. Thursday, near 18th and Baldwin in Lawton. Lawton Fire Department officials said two sheds near the alley were destroyed in the fire, but luckily, no one was inside when it happened. There...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Old ‘Super 9 Motel’ in Lawton, OK. on Cache Road is No More!
The old Super 9 Motel at 1201 N.W. Cache Road in Lawton, Fort Sill has been torn down. If you've been near the corner of Cache Road and 12th Street you've probably seen all the demolition that's taking place. It didn't take long for demo crews to bring the old...
What’s Coming to the Corner of Sheridan Road & Erwin Lane in Lawton, Oklahoma?
If you've been near the corner of Sheridan Road and Erwin Lane in Lawton, Fort Sill lately you've probably seen all the construction going on. Crews are tearing down the old Wolverton Furniture along with all the other attached buildings from the shopping center that was once there. Heavy equipment is making short work of it and most of the buildings and structures that were a part of the old shopping center are down.
Nursing home resident jailed following disturbance
"When I get uncuffed, I am going to kill you, b****." According to police, this is what a man shouted at a female nurse following an early morning disturbance at a local senior care facility.
kswo.com
OSBI offers reward for information on Comanche County cold case
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is prepared to offer a $5,000 reward for information regarding a Comanche County cold case. OSBI agents are currently searching for information on the murder of Ci’Lina Teira Bell-Deloney, 21, who was found dead in the middle of NW Paint Road in Cache.
Rolled ice cream shop owned by teen open downtown
The ice cream made at Bee's Rolled Ice Cream is made to order at a whopping negative 20 degrees Celsius, and the owner Briady Hutchinson is only 14 years old.
Your hometown girl Laura is coming back to the airwaves in Wichita Falls!
Have you ever felt like something was just suckin' the life outta ya? That very thing that you've been so incredibly passionate about your whole life, that thing you're committed to, the one thing you just know you're called to do... The one thing you were determined to succeed at...
Was Lawton’s Seriously Flawed Road Project A Smoke Screen?
There's an old saying in life that says there's no such thing as a free puppy. I didn't grow up with pets, so I heard it for the first time as an adult. Even though I'm still pet-less, the sentiment helps clarify all sorts of situations in life. In this instance residents got a new free road, and in turn, it only cost them their curbs.
news9.com
Multiple Large Containers Full Of Hand Sanitizer Catch Fire In Grady County
Grady County officials confirmed two large containers filled with hand sanitizer have caught fire. The fire is located near State Highway 81 and Pikes Peak Road. Crews have been battling the fire for more than an hour. The state fire marshal is also investigating the cause of the fire. This...
Comments / 0