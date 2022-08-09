ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawton, OK

Altus Public Schools Rave App keeps kids safe on campus

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Students with Altus Public Schools headed back to class Thursday, with one lingering concern on the minds of school officials after last year, kid’s safety. Last month we spoke with the Superintendent of Altus Public Schools, Roe Worbes, and he told us they have a...
Bike in the Park with Lawton Public Library this Saturday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Public Library’s monthly Bike in the Park event is this Saturday. Residents are encouraged to participate in the free fun from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Elmer Thomas Park, with the ride beginning next to the armory. In addition to the bike...
“Fresh Start Lawton” offers help to homeless young people

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton community has banded together to help young people who don’t have a home to call their own. ‘Fresh Start Lawton’ was held Wednesday at Family Promise, offering free resources to young people ages 14 to 24, who might be experiencing homelessness or housing instability.
Duncan Public Schools back to school bash

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Duncan Public School staff were ready to get the new school year started. They made a sea of red at the Simmons Center celebrating their school pride with cheering dancing and singing. They started the event with the band, cheer, and pom squad to set the tone.
LPS has new bus boundaries

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Public Schools bus boundaries were changed in a school board meeting in April 2021. Children living east of 38th Street are now being bussed to Lawton High while children living West of 38th are bussed to Eisenhower. The district’s chief operating officer blames the confusion...
Interview: Ranch Oak Reunion coming to Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A celebration of the heritage of Lawton’s first Black middle class housing addition is set for next month. Liz Jenkins joined 7News to give us an inside at preparations and activities for the Ranch Oak Reunion.
Free School Meal Program Ends

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma public schools will no longer be serving free breakfast and lunch to all students. Instead, parents will have to pay or fill out a form to see if they qualify for free or reduced meals. The nationwide program that funded Oklahoma’s free meals for students...
Wichita Falls barbershop makes return after fire

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Jimmy and Frankie’s barbershop owner Lonnie Robinson has a new outlook on his career after moving the shop to a different building following a fire. But, that wasn’t always the case. Three and a half months ago, he was a man down on...
Dobson Fiber nears completion of Duncan internet expansion

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Residents will soon have another option for internet service in Duncan, after Dobson Fiber announced Wednesday they are nearing completion on their fiber internet expansion. According to Francisco Maella, the Dobson Fiber CEO, the expansion began in Duncan in October 2021, offering residential customers speeds of...
Family of Tonya Brand reflects on her life

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Friends and family of Tonya Brand are reflecting on her life. Brand was a City of Altus employee who died after being critically injured while working at the city landfill last week. An investigation is underway into the accident at the Altus City Landfill, on August...
Comanche County Now Has A Pet Resource Center

While the big talking point in this current state of economic recession and rampant inflation is geared toward how it affects the family budget, it's sometimes forgotten that pets are part of that family too. While I've said before that I've never actually had a pet, I grew up in...
Two sheds destroyed in fire in northwest Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton firefighters were called to the scene of a structure fire around 3 p.m. Thursday, near 18th and Baldwin in Lawton. Lawton Fire Department officials said two sheds near the alley were destroyed in the fire, but luckily, no one was inside when it happened. There...
What’s Coming to the Corner of Sheridan Road & Erwin Lane in Lawton, Oklahoma?

If you've been near the corner of Sheridan Road and Erwin Lane in Lawton, Fort Sill lately you've probably seen all the construction going on. Crews are tearing down the old Wolverton Furniture along with all the other attached buildings from the shopping center that was once there. Heavy equipment is making short work of it and most of the buildings and structures that were a part of the old shopping center are down.
OSBI offers reward for information on Comanche County cold case

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is prepared to offer a $5,000 reward for information regarding a Comanche County cold case. OSBI agents are currently searching for information on the murder of Ci’Lina Teira Bell-Deloney, 21, who was found dead in the middle of NW Paint Road in Cache.
Was Lawton’s Seriously Flawed Road Project A Smoke Screen?

There's an old saying in life that says there's no such thing as a free puppy. I didn't grow up with pets, so I heard it for the first time as an adult. Even though I'm still pet-less, the sentiment helps clarify all sorts of situations in life. In this instance residents got a new free road, and in turn, it only cost them their curbs.
