KSLA
Woman sought, accused of stealing acquaintance’s car
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a woman who allegedly stole an acquaintance’s car. On July 28th, 2022, SPD received a report from a man saying his vehicle was taken by a woman he knew. He told police she was waiting inside the car while he stepped inside a business in the 1000 block of Shreveport-Barksdale Highway.
KTAL
Arrest made in fatal Linwood Ave. hit & run
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police say they have arrested the man responsible for a hit and run last month that killed a man who had just gotten off a city bus in Shreveport‘s Hollywood neighborhood. Police on Wednesday arrested 42-year-old R.E. Freeman, Jr. of Shreveport on a warrant...
KSLA
City worker who was shot is glad to be alive
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Ernest “Elaw” Williams said he was trying to do the right thing by stepping in between two armed men fighting at Bilberry Park Community Center. Now the Shreveport city worker is out of the hospital and thankful to be alive after being shot in one of his arms.
KTAL
Suspect arrested in Shreveport’s first homicide of the year
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport police have made an arrest in the city’s first homicide of the year. Ronnie Boyd, 27, of Shreveport, was arrested on Thursday, according to Shreveport police. Boyd has been wanted on a warrant for second-degree murder since Jan. 11 in the fatal shooting of 43-year-old Christopher Lee on New Year’s Day 2022.
Longview police arrest man in connection to teen’s murder after brief standoff
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested on Thursday in connection to the shooting death of a Longview teen, said the Longview Police Department. The Longview SWAT team was called to the scene, and they detained Lederrion Devonte Johnson, 29 around 3:00 p.m. without incident after a standoff at 419 North Spur 63. Johnson […]
KSLA
Ring doorbell captures shots fired at homes
Dunn said when her daughter’s bus is late, it usually means she’s also late for school. Police have released no information about a possible suspect. They claim the bus is on time some days, but late on other days by 15 minutes to even an hour. LSU Health...
KTAL
1 injured in shooting at home near Bilberry Park
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a shooting late Wednesday afternoon in the Queensborough neighborhood near Bilberry Park that left one person injured. Police on the scene said the shooting did not happen in the park, but they were not able to say yet exactly where it...
Shooting on West 70th Street leaves one injured, police say
Shreveport, LA – Shreveport Police Department officials said the shooting occurred right after 5 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. It happened on West 70th Street. Shreveport Police Department officers responded to a shooting call. The responding officers discovered that a male driver was sitting in his car when three men approached...
KTAL
1 shot outside W. Shreveport bank
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a shooting that wounded at least one person outside a West Shreveport bank Tuesday afternoon. Police say it happened outside the Chase Bank at W. 70th and Rasberry Ln. Investigators are still gathering information, but they say the shooter told officers he was in a vehicle when he was confronted by three men who accused him of a burglary. When one of them allegedly took a swing at him, the man says he pulled out a handgun and opened fire from inside his vehicle.
KTBS
Shreveport man jailed in fatal hit and run
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man is jail in connection with a hit and run accident that led to a pedestrian's death last month. R.E. Freeman Jr., who's 42nd birthday is today, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of felony hit-and-run. He's been booked into the Caddo Correctional Center. Bond has not been set.
westcentralsbest.com
Shreveport police investigate shooting on West 70th
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Police Tuesday night were investigating a shooting that took place in the parking lot of the Chase Bank on West 70th Street at Raspberry Lane. Police said three men on foot approached a man in a car in bank parking lot and accused him of taking part in a robbery. The shooting call came in just after 5 p.m.
kalb.com
Shreveport man arrested in Texas jewelry store heist investigation
CYPRESS, La. (KALB) - According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, a Shreveport man with ties to Natchitoches Parish, and wanted in connection with a Texas jewelry store heist, was arrested during a traffic stop on I-49 Wednesday morning near Cypress. Lester Ray Moody, 39, of Shreveport, was transported...
KSLA
Man found guilty for attempted rape of minor relative
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man was found guilty of attempting to rape his preteen relative and threatened her to keep her silent. On August 10, Roosevelt Horton, 58, was found guilty of a sexual assault that occurred between April 19th, 2010 - April 18th, 2011, involving Horton and his preteen relative. A jury of seven women and five men deliberated for four hours before returning with the verdict.
KSLA
SPD: Suspect allegedly involved in fatal hit and run has been arrested
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) has made an arrest of a suspect who might have been involved in a deadly hit and run. On Aug. 11, SPD released a statement saying they have arrested RE Freeman Jr, 41. SPD believes Freeman was involved in a hit and run July 15 that resulted in a man’s death.
KSLA
Shreveport man found with over $65,000 in drugs at home
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveporter is behind bars after Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office agents seized thousands of dollars in drugs from his Cherokee Park home. Cedric Ragster, 53, is charged with two counts of possession of schedule II with intent to distribute, possession of schedule I with Intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm with controlled and dangerous substance.
Shreveport Police Say Victim Knew Suspect Who Slit Throat
The Shreveport community has been struck by a rash of violent carjackings over the last few weeks. At least 9 carjackings had been reported in the city going into last night. But the initial reports from the attack on August 8th, 2022 still sent chills down Shreveport's collective spine. As...
caddoda.com
Shreveporter found guilty of attempted rape
A Caddo Parish jury found a Shreveport man guilty of attempted rape Wednesday, August 10, 2022, after domestic incidents that occurred between April 19, 2010 and April 18, 2011. The seven-woman, five-man jury in District Judge Donald Hathaway Jr.’s court deliberated four hours before returning its finding of attempted aggravated...
Shreveport Man Gets Multi-Year Sentence For DWI Guilty Plea
A Shreveport man facing multiple charges changed his plea in a Caddo District Courtroom this week. The judge then delivered a sentence immediately. On Wednesday, August 10th, the day after a jury had been selected for trial, 47-year-old Chad Presley Hays adjusted his plea in the courtroom. Hays was facing multiple DWI, 3rd-offense charges, as well as a charge of Resisting an Officer With Force or Violence. The trial that the jury was set to hear was on just one of the DWI charges.
Former SPD captain was arrested for falsely reporting to have been the victim of a hit-and-run while still employed by the police department
Shreveport, LA – According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, he was arrested and taken into custody on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. His name is James Tipton and he was charged with criminal mischief and is scheduled to appear in court. On June 29, Captain James Tipton of...
caddoda.com
Shreveporter pleads guilty to felony DWIs, resisting
A Shreveport man facing trial in Caddo District Court this week pleaded guilty to different charges of third-offense DWI and a separate pending charge of resisting a police officer with force or violence. On Wednesday, August 10, 2022, one day after a six-person jury had been selected for one of...
