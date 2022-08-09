ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken, SC

Aiken Municipal Development Commission meeting canceled for second straight month

By Matthew Christian mchristian@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4728ZK_0hAsJI1l00
Buy Now Aiken Municipal Development Commission Chairman Keith Wood points as he speaks at a September 2021 meeting. (Aiken Standard File Photo) Aiken Standard File Photo

The Aiken Municipal Development Commission's regularly scheduled meeting has been canceled for the second consecutive month.

The commission was scheduled to meet at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Lessie B. Price Senior and Youth Center located at 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W.

Commission Chairman Keith Wood said the August meeting had been canceled for several reasons.

He specifically mentioned the need to have a quorum of members present at the meeting.

South Carolina law requires that a majority of commissioners be present at a meeting. Since there are nine seats on the Municipal Development Commission, five members would need to be present to constitute a quorum.

And right now, the commission could be down to five members: Wood, Chris Verenes, Marty Gillam, Chad Matthews and David Jameson. So if one member isn't available, there wouldn't be enough commissioners to constitute a quorum.

Three or four people listed as a members of the commission on paperwork provided to the Aiken City Council on Monday evening may not be eligible to currently serve.

The terms of three members – Philip Merry, the Rev. Doug Slaughter and Catina Broadwater – expired on June 30, and there is no provision in Aiken's code of ordinances that allows them to serve until their replacements are appointed. Thus, they could need to be reappointed to serve.

Another provision in the city's code requires commissioners to be "citizens of Aiken." Assuming this to mean that commissioners must be residents of Aiken (only the federal government can convey citizenship), it isn't clear if Stuart MacVean is eligible to be a commissioner.

The Aiken Standard has been unable to connect MacVean with a residential property within city limits.

Wood also said the commission was in something of a holding pattern regarding Project Pascalis.

Project Pascalis is the city's name for an estimated $75 million redevelopment project focused on the block bounded by Laurens Street, Richland Avenue, Newberry Street and Park Avenue in downtown Aiken.

Current plans call for the demolition of the vacant Hotel Aiken and a building next to it on Laurens Street and the construction of a 100-room hotel in their place. The Holley House and several buildings located between it and Newberry Street would be demolished to make way for an apartment complex and a parking garage. The city's former municipal building would be expanded into a conference center.

Wood specifically mentioned a lawsuit filed challenging the actions of the commission, Aiken City Council and Aiken Design Review Board on the project.

That suit was filed in early July. It asks the court to permanently stop the project after declaring the actions of the city, the Design Review Board and the Aiken Municipal Development Commission are improper because those actions violate the South Carolina Community Development Law, the South Carolina Local Government Comprehensive Planning Act of 1994, the city's ordinances and customs, state ethics laws, and the South Carolina Freedom of Information Act.

That suit remains pending as of Tuesday afternoon.

The July meeting of the commission was also canceled; however, the commission's executive committee has met twice in executive session to discuss legal matters including the lawsuit.

Wood added he anticipated the commission meeting again in September if not before.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJBF

4-year detours scheduled for parts of North Augusta’s Greeneway

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — The Savannah River bridge will soon be deconstructed and rebuilt. When finished, the Greeneway in North Augusta will be connected to the new bridge. There will be detours in place while the changes are being made. “We’ll come over here to the Greeneway from Aiken,” Steve Rich shared with NewsChannel […]
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
wfxg.com

Ellis Street residents take flooding concerns to Augusta Commission

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Some living on Ellis Street say enough is enough. Tuesday, neighbors addressed Augusta Commissioners about flooding concerns and why they feel help is overdue. Neighbors say they have mentioned this issue to city leaders multiple times. Until now, some folks on Ellis Street felt they have not been heard.
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aiken, SC
Government
City
Aiken, SC
State
South Carolina State
wfxg.com

13th Street Bridge set to be constructed in 2025

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Officials in Downtown Augusta and North Augusta have big plans for the 13th Street bridge that will connect the two cities. The Georgia Department of Transportation says the current bridge is structurally deficient and needs repairing. In 2025, The DOT will begin construction on a replacement...
AUGUSTA, GA
Aiken Standard

Greenbriar, Dexter Arms apartment complexes in Aiken change hands

Two apartment complexes on Aiken’s Southside have been sold, according to Aiken County land records. SC Dexter Investors LLC purchased Dexter Arms Apartments for $6.618 million from Dexter Arms Apartments LLC. The deal closed July 18. SC Greenbriar Investors LLC bought Greenbriar Apartments for $5.25 million from an entity...
AIKEN, SC
WJBF

Annual Back To School Giveaway in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, South Carolina (WJBF) – There will be a chance for students in North Augusta to get the supplies they need for the upcoming school year. The Annual Back To School Giveaway 2022 will take place on Saturday, August 13th from 4 P.M. to 7 P.M. Organizers say it will take place at the […]
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

Formosan Subterranean Termites Confirmed in Aiken County

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Local entomologists recently announced the discovery of Formosan termites for the first time in Aiken County. While subterranean termites are common in the Palmetto State, the Formosan subterranean termite species, Coptotermes formosanus, is considered the most destructive, as they often have colonies ten times larger than other native subterranean termite species.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Jameson
thelakemurraynews.net

Lexington District One board members to review superintendent search applications

Members of the Lexington County School District One Board of Trustees will review superintendent search applications with the South Carolina School Boards Association on Wednesday, August 10. Board members will review applications intermittently between 9:15 a.m.–12 p.m. at Lexington District One Central Services, located at 100 Tarrar Springs Road in Lexington.
LEXINGTON, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

Third Cohort of Nuclear Operator Apprentices Graduate from SRNS/ATC

AIKEN, S.C. - The third cohort from the Savannah River Nuclear Solutions (SRNS) Nuclear Operator Apprenticeship program graduated on Thursday, Aug. 4, after completing the Nuclear Fundamentals Certificate program at Aiken Technical College (ATC). Twenty-three apprentices participated in the eight-month Nuclear Operator Apprenticeship Program, which provides ATC students a unique...
AIKEN, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Municipal Building#Youth Center#N W Commission#The Aiken City Council
WRDW-TV

South Carolina takes REAL ID services on the road in CSRA

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - With less than one year before the REAL ID deadline, the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles is kicking off efforts to promote REAL ID. During the initiative, SCDMV Mobile Services will offer REAL IDs in several locations across the state. In the CSRA, South Carolinians...
AIKEN, SC
WIS-TV

Lexington Two clear bag policy goes into effect next week

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington School District Two will implement a clear bag rule for athletics events starting next Friday. The clear bag rule is similar to other Midlands districts and event venues. The district says this policy will be implemented to increase safety for fans, players, coaches, and...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
Aiken Standard

Mead Hall in Aiken celebrates first day of school

Students at Mead Hall Episcopal School were welcomed back Thursday with the first opening ceremonies since 2019. Dr. Frank Sawyer, the head of school, said it was exciting to get back into a somewhat normal rhythm of the school year, which included the opening ceremonies. “We were able to start...
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Aiken County school district having problems with phone system

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County Public Schools is having problems with its phone system, the district reported Wednesday. “We are aware of the problem and working to fix it as quickly as possible,” the district posted on Facebook. “We appreciate your patience as we work to resolve this!”
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Richmond County moves forward with inmate medical contract

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A committee of the Augusta Commission on Tuesday approved the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office’s renewal with Wellpath for Richmond County inmate medical care. The approval came as part of a consent motion with no discussion. It still must be approved by the commission. With...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
Aiken Standard

Aiken Standard

Aiken, SC
5K+
Followers
181
Post
993K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Aiken Standard

Comments / 0

Community Policy