Aiken Municipal Development Commission meeting canceled for second straight month

Buy Now Aiken Municipal Development Commission Chairman Keith Wood points as he speaks at a September 2021 meeting. (Aiken Standard File Photo) Aiken Standard File Photo

The Aiken Municipal Development Commission's regularly scheduled meeting has been canceled for the second consecutive month.

The commission was scheduled to meet at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Lessie B. Price Senior and Youth Center located at 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W.

Commission Chairman Keith Wood said the August meeting had been canceled for several reasons.

He specifically mentioned the need to have a quorum of members present at the meeting.

South Carolina law requires that a majority of commissioners be present at a meeting. Since there are nine seats on the Municipal Development Commission, five members would need to be present to constitute a quorum.

And right now, the commission could be down to five members: Wood, Chris Verenes, Marty Gillam, Chad Matthews and David Jameson. So if one member isn't available, there wouldn't be enough commissioners to constitute a quorum.

Three or four people listed as a members of the commission on paperwork provided to the Aiken City Council on Monday evening may not be eligible to currently serve.

The terms of three members – Philip Merry, the Rev. Doug Slaughter and Catina Broadwater – expired on June 30, and there is no provision in Aiken's code of ordinances that allows them to serve until their replacements are appointed. Thus, they could need to be reappointed to serve.

Another provision in the city's code requires commissioners to be "citizens of Aiken." Assuming this to mean that commissioners must be residents of Aiken (only the federal government can convey citizenship), it isn't clear if Stuart MacVean is eligible to be a commissioner.

The Aiken Standard has been unable to connect MacVean with a residential property within city limits.

Wood also said the commission was in something of a holding pattern regarding Project Pascalis.

Project Pascalis is the city's name for an estimated $75 million redevelopment project focused on the block bounded by Laurens Street, Richland Avenue, Newberry Street and Park Avenue in downtown Aiken.

Current plans call for the demolition of the vacant Hotel Aiken and a building next to it on Laurens Street and the construction of a 100-room hotel in their place. The Holley House and several buildings located between it and Newberry Street would be demolished to make way for an apartment complex and a parking garage. The city's former municipal building would be expanded into a conference center.

Wood specifically mentioned a lawsuit filed challenging the actions of the commission, Aiken City Council and Aiken Design Review Board on the project.

That suit was filed in early July. It asks the court to permanently stop the project after declaring the actions of the city, the Design Review Board and the Aiken Municipal Development Commission are improper because those actions violate the South Carolina Community Development Law, the South Carolina Local Government Comprehensive Planning Act of 1994, the city's ordinances and customs, state ethics laws, and the South Carolina Freedom of Information Act.

That suit remains pending as of Tuesday afternoon.

The July meeting of the commission was also canceled; however, the commission's executive committee has met twice in executive session to discuss legal matters including the lawsuit.

Wood added he anticipated the commission meeting again in September if not before.