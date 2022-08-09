ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

biltmorebeacon.com

Wrong Way is right way for these entrepreneurs

Before we go any further, let’s get this name thing out of the way: Wrong Way River Lodge & Cabins. Who creates a new business with such a negative connotation? Thoughtful, deep thinking, intelligent entrepreneurs whose values are inextricably linked to their professional lives, who took a chance on a piece of property when others wouldn’t, and who cast their vision for this new Asheville venture way beyond the horizon of the norm.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

Attention bargain shoppers! Huge consignment sale happening this weekend

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Starting Friday, a huge children's consignment sale kicks off at the Greenville Convention Center, just in time for back-to-school shoppers. The semi-annual SwitchARoos sale runs through Sunday. Organizers said there are more than 200,000 gently-used items for sale for children of all ages. They said shoppers...
GREENVILLE, SC
Asheville, NC
Food & Drinks
City
Cleveland, NC
Asheville, NC
Lifestyle
City
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Health
thefabricator.com

Forza X1 to open plant in North Carolina

Forza X1 Inc., a builder of electric-powered boats, will invest $10.5 million to establish a new manufacturing plant in Marion, N.C. The project is expected to create 170 jobs. Forza X1 and its parent company, Twin Vee PowerCats Co., are independent marine manufacturers based in Fort Pierce, Fla. Forza X1...
MARION, NC
biltmorebeacon.com

Mountain retreat Cataloochee Ranch getting a face lift

Cataloochee Ranch, a beloved gem in Maggie Valley, is undergoing major renovations. The Ranch, known for its rustic style, mountain vistas, hiking, horseback riding, cookouts and music events, has a long history, steeped in mountain tradition. The upper hayloft of the horse barn has been converted into an event space,...
MAGGIE VALLEY, NC
tribpapers.com

Sourwood Honey Festival in Black Mountain

Black Mountain – For two days, August 13 and 14th, bees and local sourwood honey will be celebrated at the Sourwood Festival in downtown Black Mountain. Saturday, the vendors open at 9:00 a.m. and remain open until 8:00 p.m.; and Sunday, the 14th, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.The Black Mountain Swannanoa Chamber of Commerce has been organizing this festival since 1977.
BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC
Becca C

11 Things to Do Alone in Asheville

Asheville is a city that is perfect for anyone looking for a little bit of adventure. However, if you’re looking to do things by yourself, it can be tough to figure out what to do. That’s why we’ve put together this list of 11 things to do alone in Asheville.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Axios Charlotte

7 pick-your-own apple orchards within 2 hours of Charlotte

It might be a while before it starts to feel like fall, but the first sign of the new season is finally here: apple picking has begun. Here are seven orchards with pick-your-own apple orchards within two hours of Charlotte. Windy Hill Orchard & Cider Mill  About an hour from Charlotte, Windy Hill is a destination […] The post 7 pick-your-own apple orchards within 2 hours of Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thelaurelofasheville.com

Historic Asheville Neighborhood Celebrates Community

The East End/Valley Street Community Heritage Festival takes place Saturday, August 27, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. in Asheville’s Martin Luther King Jr. Park. The Festival Parade starts at 10 a.m., progressing from the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Alexander Drive to the park. The festival got its start in 2017 in the East End/Valley Street community, one of Asheville’s most historic neighborhoods. Like many events, it was canceled for the last two years because of COVID, but organizers are eager to welcome everyone to festivities this year.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

For Your Health: Bladder pacemaker eases urinary problems

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — Pacemakers are used to regulate the heart — but they're also used elsewhere. Pacemakers are available for the brain, stomach and also the bladder. It's believed at least 50 million people deal with an overactive bladder. Hendersonville urogynecologist Dr. Jeffrey Garris, says being able to...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Everyday Heroes: Couple creating safe haven for animals in need

CLYDE, N.C. — North Carolina has one of the highest rates of euthanizing shelter animals in the country. Two everyday heroes, Amy and Tera McIntosh, have made it their mission to prevent as many of these as possible. What You Need To Know. Misfit Mountain is a nonprofit organization...
CLYDE, NC
Smoky Mountain News

Asheville Comic Hits the Big Stage

Each year, hundreds of comedians from across the country compete for the chance to perform at the nationally acclaimed Asheville Comedy Festival, and each year just over 50 are chosen. This year, the lone local chosen to perform is Marlene Thompson. “I feel really fortunate. I was a little shocked...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Haywood County Schools Superintendent, Dr. Bill Nolte announced Tuesday he will be retiring effective November 1. As students gear up for this upcoming school year there will be 28 new superintendents across the state. There’s a 24% turnover rate when looking at the state’s superintendent roster.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC

