ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Drug dealers are hacking into pharmacy accounts to steal Oxy prescriptions

By Sead Fadilpašić
TechRadar
TechRadar
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24RMAJ_0hAsJEUr00
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Cybercriminals are breaking into pharmacy websites and apps, and then stealing accounts with prescriptions for different medications, experts have warned.

According to cybersecurity researchers from Kasada, those accounts are then sold on the black market, giving access to dangerous drugs to people who do not have their doctor’s permission.

Kasada spotted that since April 2022, the number of pharmacy accounts sold on the black market started to rise. Over the past 60 days, the number of stolen accounts increased fivefold, they said, reaching “tens of thousands”. What’s more, these are not accounts on third-grade pharmacies, with some of them among the biggest in the US.

A hacker's guarantee

“This activity is both illegal and dangerous. It puts medications in the hands of people who don’t have a prescription from a doctor and enables substance abuse. It also takes prescribed medications away from the people who need them legitimately,” Kasada said in a blog post (opens in new tab) outlining its findings.

To obtain the accounts, the hackers use credential stuffing, trying infinite combinations of usernames and passwords (opens in new tab) (or using credentials stolen elsewhere) until they get in. Most of the process is automated.

By selling these accounts, the crooks are giving away access to controlled and highly addictive substances, such as Adderall, or Oxycodone. The price of such an account, Kasada says, ranges from “what one would normally pay with an insurance co-payment” to “several hundred dollars”. Buyers even get to choose the pharmacy, and the medication, and can pay for the service with either cash or crypto. The sellers, on the other hand, guarantee the account will work properly. If it doesn’t, they provide the buyer with a new one, free of charge.

To obtain the drugs, the purchasers can either order online, using the credit card associated with the account (they just reroute the shipping address), or pick the drug up at the counter. The pharmacies often ask for personally identifiable information when handing over the drugs, such as birthdays. These things are all found in the stolen accounts (opens in new tab).

Kasada’s researchers don’t know exactly what happens to the drugs once people actually obtain them, speculating that they’re either sold again, or used.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pe8ik_0hAsJEUr00

Sead is a seasoned freelance journalist based in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. He writes about IT (cloud, IoT, 5G, VPN) and cybersecurity (ransomware, data breaches, laws and regulations). In his career, spanning more than a decade, he’s written for numerous media outlets, including Al Jazeera Balkans. He’s also held several modules on content writing for Represent Communications.

Comments / 12

Joseph Gill
2d ago

make the Dr's give identifying finger prints to all pharmacys across the USA and make them use them when writing out a script.

Reply
6
mike m
2d ago

Pharmacies require Drivers License to pick up Scheduled Medications

Reply(3)
12
Related
CNET

Cybercriminals Are Using Bots to Steal Online Pharmacy Accounts, Report Says

Cybercriminals are increasingly deploying software Bots to commandeer the online pharmacy accounts of everyday people, according to new research, allowing hackers to illegally buy prescription drugs and depriving patients of needed medications. Researchers at Kasada, an Australia-based cybersecurity firm that focuses on bots, said they first spotted credential-stuffing attacks against...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TechRadar

Burger King just emailed everyone a blank receipt - but it's not a scam

Burger King customers around the world were left baffled after opening their email inboxes to find a blank receipt from the fast food restaurant chain. It would seem that the company mailed everyone - not just people with an account, but most likely people in the marketing database, too - a completely blank receipt. Some people even got multiple receipts.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law & Crime

Woman Sentenced to One Year and a Day in Federal Prison for Her Role in $400,000 GoFundMe Scam That ‘Went Viral’

A New Jersey woman behind a $400,000 GoFundMe scam was sentenced by a federal judge on Thursday to serve one year and one day in prison. Katelyn McClure, 32, of Bordentown, New Jersey, had previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in what the U.S. Department of Justice dubbed “a GoFundMe scam that gained nationwide attention.”
BORDENTOWN, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Prescription Drug#Pharmacies#Hackers#Fraud
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KMOX News Radio

Wildwood man busted with 400 lbs of meth

A 68-year-old man from Wildwood was caught with more than $1 million worth of methamphetamine in a storage locker. Mike Davis, the Special Agent in Charge for the Drug Enforcement Administration in St. Louis, said they seized more than 460 pounds of crystal meth. Kolby L. Kristiansen is charged with possession and intent to distribute. The drugs came from Mexico, to California and then to St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IFLScience

Newly Discovered Painkiller Drug Is Surprisingly Potent And Non-Addictive

Scientists have found a new non-addictive painkiller that could prove to be a valuable alternative to opioid drugs like morphine and oxycodone, according to a recent study published in the journal Nature Communications. The promising compound is called benzyloxy-cyclopentyladenosine (or BnOCPA for short). Testing out the drug on model systems...
HEALTH
Fox News

Virginia county reports presence of opioid more deadly than fentanyl

Virginia State Police say they have recovered a synthetic opioid even more powerful and deadly than fentanyl, according to a local report. Protonitazene is a new synthetic opioid that is around three times more powerful than fentanyl – which is already 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine.
DoYouRemember?

A Lawyer Advises Consumers To Avoid Self-Checkouts

Attorney Carrie Jernigan often gives free legal advice on the social media app TikTok. Her latest piece of advice? Skip the self-checkouts at all stores. She claims that many stores are using security footage at the self-checkout registers to accuse innocent people of theft in order to get a little extra cash. That might sound a little sketchy but she explains what happens.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Movement to boycott Walgreens grows after people claim they were denied condoms, birth control

Walgreens is facing blowback and threats of a boycott after several stories surfaced online from customers who experienced difficulties purchasing condoms and refilling their prescriptions for birth control.Within the last few days, the hashtag #BoycottWalgreens began picking up steam after more customers from across the US began sharing stories on various social media platforms about the pushback they received in recent weeks while attempting to purchase items related to contraception or birth control.This recent pushback arrives less than a month after the US Supreme Court released their decision in Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a landmark ruling that...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Benzinga

The Growing Email Scam That's Almost Impossible To Reverse

Phishing emails could be described as the pestilent occurrence of the modern workforce. As we ditched the typewriter for the computer, and faxes for emails, one unexpected (yet always prevalent) consequence, was spam. According to Verizon’s 2019 Data Breach Report, 32% of data breaches in the U.S. involved phishing. These...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TechRadar

TechRadar

45K+
Followers
44K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Its mix of genuine and reliable advice alongside entertaining and fun to read editorial content is why millions of people trust TechRadar to give them tech advice on everything from the latest smartphone releases to the best in digital cameras.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy