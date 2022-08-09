ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin touts green energy investments during stop in Madison

By Logan Reigstad
MADISON, Wis. — As voters headed to the polls across Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon, Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Madison Gas and Electric toured a Madison facility that helps develop and build infrastructure for electric vehicle charging stations.

During the event at Franklin Electric on the city’s southeast side, Baldwin touted the investments in green energy that will come as a result of the bipartisan infrastructure bill President Joe Biden signed into law late last year.

RELATED: Local congressmen provide differing views on infrastructure bill

According to the White House , Wisconsin will get $79 million over five years to help expand an EV charging network in the state.

“By expanding access to electric vehicles and reducing our reliance on fossil fuels, we can cut energy costs and combat the impacts of global warming,” Baldwin said.

RELATED: Local groups tout importance of Inflation Reduction Act

The visit also comes days after the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes a number of climate-related initiatives.

