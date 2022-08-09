ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Yardbarker

Source: One-year suspension for Browns' Deshaun Watson a 'slam dunk'

It's looking more and more like the six-game suspension initially recommended for Cleveland Browns star quarterback Deshaun Watson by disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions isn't going to stick. One day after NFL commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed the league asked appeals officer and...
Yardbarker

Browns have reportedly changed their minds about 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo

Last month, Cleveland Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reported the franchise was not expected to pursue a trade for San Francisco 49ers veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo regardless of the status of Cleveland QB1 Deshaun Watson, who continues to face a possible lengthy suspension over allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.
Yardbarker

Is There A Better Quarterback The Vikings Could Get? Part 2

In my first article (which you will find here ) I talked about Kirk Cousins and what type of quarterback he was. I looked at his 2021 stats, and his stints with Minnesota and Washington. I also mentioned who the Vikings couldn’t realistically get at quarterback. Now it’s time to look at who the Vikings could get and if they would be any better than Kirk Cousins. In this article I will be looking at quarterbacks from the NFC. These will be Jimmy Garoppolo, Trey Lance, Jalen Hurts, Carsen Wentz, Justin Fields, and Jared Goff. I will explore their 2021 season stats, anything else worth noting, and whether or not the Vikings should/could trade for them. Now onto Garoppolo.
Yardbarker

Cowboys Vs. Broncos: Dallas Ex RB Signs

The Dallas Cowboys continue to be newsmakers when it comes to roster-building. Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys 2021 NFL Transaction Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort. JaQuan Hardy, 24, signed with the Cowboys after going undrafted in the 2021 draft and ended up spending time on...
Yardbarker

Mike Tomlin Makes It Clear Who Will Be Steelers Starter

It will be the first time in a long while that Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin will be selecting a new starting quarterback. For most of his tenure in Pittsburgh, Pro Bowl play-caller Ben Roethlisberger has been his starter every single game. But now that Roethlisberger has retired, Tomlin...
Yardbarker

Ryan Leaf: Steelers 'may have reached for' QB Kenny Pickett

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin recently remarked that free-agent pickup Mitchell Trubisky, career backup Mason Rudolph and first-round draft selection Kenny Pickett were "making it difficult for" the staff to choose a starting quarterback. It, has, however, been widely reported that Trubisky is the overwhelming favorite to stay atop...
Yardbarker

Cowboys Mike McCarthy Reveals Denver Plan: 'What The Hell Was I Thinking?'

Week 1 of the NFL Preseason begins this weekend, while the Dallas Cowboys are preparing to kick off their preseason action versus the Denver Broncos on Saturday. Fans know they can expect to not see running back Ezekiel Elliott suit up, as he's revealed his plan to not participate in preseason action. Pro Bowl quarterback Dak Prescott is also not expected to play in Dallas' first two games.
Yardbarker

NBA executive: Draymond Green has 'always wanted to play for Pistons'

After 10 seasons and four NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors, Draymond Green may be eyeing a potential exit plan. Sean Deveney of Heavy.com spoke with an anonymous NBA executive this week who said that the Detroit Pistons could possibly be a landing spot for the former Defensive Player of the Year. The executive adds that Green has always wanted to play for the Pistons at some point.
Yardbarker

Did Steelers 'waste' a draft pick on QB Chris Oladokun?

The Pittsburgh Steelers already had free-agent signing Mitchell Trubisky, career backup Mason Rudolph and first-round draft selection Kenny Pickett attached to the organization when they spent a seventh-round draft choice — specifically pick No. 241 — on former South Dakota State Jackrabbits signal-caller Chris Oladokun. Trubisky has been...
Yardbarker

Lions rookie Jameson Williams texted Matthew Stafford about wearing No. 9

Jameson Williams clearly wants to endear himself to the Detroit Lions franchise and its fans, even if it isn't clear when he will be able to play his first NFL game. So when the rookie wide receiver decided he wanted to wear Matthew Stafford's old jersey number, he reportedly texted the former Lions quarterback himself to ask if it was okay.
Packers.com

Packers sign S Micah Abernathy, RB Dexter Williams

The Green Bay Packers have signed S Micah Abernathy and RB Dexter Williams and released WR Osirus (o-SIGH-russ) Mitchell and LS Steven Wirtel (wur-TELL). General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transactions Wednesday. Abernathy (6-0, 195), a first-year player out of the University of Tennessee, originally signed with the Minnesota Vikings...
Yardbarker

Why new Jets TE Tyler Conklin is primed for a big 2022

Since Dustin Keller, the New York Jets have lacked a solid, just even a reliable, pass-catching tight end. With Zach Wilson still being such a young quarterback and looking to ultimately prove himself as the franchise guy, the Jets need some sort of consistency from a bigger target over the middle.
Yardbarker

Report: Deshaun Watson makes compromise offer on suspension

Deshaun Watson is reportedly lobbying the NFL for a compromise on his suspension with the league seeking a one-year ban. Watson has offered to accept an eight-game suspension and a $5 million fine from the NFL, according to Rob Maaddi and Tom Withers of the Associated Press. Watson would be willing to accept the settlement in order to avoid the risk of missing the entire 2022 season.
Yardbarker

Report sheds some light on Tom Brady’s unusual leave of absence

Tom Brady will not be with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for at least the next nine days due to what has been described as a personal matter, and we may now have a better idea of why the seven-time Super Bowl champion is taking time off. Bucs head coach Todd...

