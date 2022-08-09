ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Spun

Steelers Have Reportedly Claimed Former Jets Player

The Pittsburgh Steelers picked up second-year defensive lineman Hamilcar Rashed off waivers on Thursday. Rashed was released by the New York Jets on Tuesday. Rashed, 24, signed with the Jets after going undrafted out of Oregon State in 2021. He spent the majority of the season on the practice squad, but was activated for one game — logging one tackle in 16 defensive snaps.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

All-time Cowboys great thinks Eagles could become a dynasty

If there’s anything a Dallas Cowboys player, current or former, would very likely stay away from is sending a compliment towards a Philadelphia Eagles player, and vice versa. Least of which The Playmaker himself, Michael Irvin, who never misses an opportunity to reveal the big blue star emblazoned on...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
theScore

Offensive Line Rankings: Top 10

Get ready for your season with theScore's 2022 Fantasy Football Draft Kit and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Starting lineups are projections and will be updated throughout training camp. Offensive Line Rankings. 32-21 | 20-11 | 10-1 10. New England Patriots. Pos. Starter. LT Trent...
NFL
NBC Sports

Perry: Five names to watch during Patriots preseason opener

Of course you'll be watching Cole Strange and Tyquan Thornton if and when they're on the field Thursday night. It's your first chance to see Bill Belichick's top two draft picks compete against a team that's not their own. Can Strange hold his own in the trenches if the power-punching...
State
New York State
NBC Sports

Why Bosa expects 49ers' defense to be No. 1 this season

The 49ers' defense was one of the best at sacking the quarterback during the 2021 NFL season, led by edge rusher Nick Bosa and his 15.5 sacks. Last season, however, was a struggle for San Francisco on the pass-defending side. While the pass rush racked up 55 sacks last year,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Eagles command serious respect in new NFL power rankings

Well, basically. The NFL's preseason kicks off in earnest this week, including the Eagles taking on the Jets at the Linc on Aug. 12. And the return of live game action also means the return of the best/worst content out there: power rankings! It's time to get mad about opinions, baby.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
nfldraftdiamonds.com

NFL Transactions for August 10, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Game

Browns WR Jakeem Grant suffered a torn Achilles and is out for the year. Bengals activated RT La’El Collins from the NFI list. Broncos signed RB JaQuan Hardy and RB Stevie Scott. Green Bay Packers. Packers signed RB Dexter Williams. Packers released LS Steven Wirtel. Packers waived WR Osirus...
NBC Sports

Fantasy Football Mock Draft: 12-team, PPR results

NFL training camp is in full swing and preseason games are about to start, which means fantasy football drafts are right around the corner. If you only have so much time to prep and you don't feel like spending a ton of time sitting in a mock draft lobby, fear not. A staff of NBC Sports Washington writers and video editors/producers got together for a 12-team fantasy football mock draft to give you an idea of how a given draft could shake out.
NBC Sports

Could Peter Harvey block Deshaun Watson from playing in the preseason?

As Peter Harvey ponders the NFL’s appeal of the six-game suspension imposed on Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, the league wants Watson to be banished for a full calendar year. Here’s an important question, if Harvey gives the NFL what it wants. (And there are plenty of reasons to think...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Lions' Jameson Williams (ACL) ruled out for Week 1

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (ACL) has been ruled out for Week 1's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Williams, the 12th overall pick in this year's NFL draft, is still progressing in his recovery from an ACL tear in January. There is no timetable for his return, but the Lions are going to be "very smart" with him. According to General Manager Brad Holmes, Williams is "in a good place right now". Once healthy, Williams is expected to join sophomore star Amon-Ra St. Brown and tight end T.J. Hockenson at the top of Detroit's passing game.
DETROIT, MI
fantasypros.com

Duane Brown signs with Jets following Becton injury

The New York Jets signed offensive tackle Duane Brown to a 2-year/$22 million deal on Thursday as reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) The Jets signed Brown after losing Mekhi Becton to a chip fracture in his right kneecap. Brown had visited the Jets over the weekend and they had considered signing him as what head coach Robert Saleh, at the time, called a “bonus” because he was happy with the team’s offensive tackle situation. After an MRI revealed the extent of Becton’s injury early in the week, the five-time Pro Bowler went from a luxury to a necessity for the Jets. Brown has 203 career NFL starts, all at left tackle, and will turn 37 later this month. Brown played in every game the last two seasons in Seattle and made his fifth Pro Bowl in 2021 as an injury replacement. It remains to be seen if he will play left tackle in New York or if he will move to right tackle, directly replacing Becton, with current left tackle George Fant staying put.
NBC Sports

Steelers claim Hamilcar Rashed off waivers

The Steelers found themselves in need of a healthy defensive player this week and they addressed it on the waiver wire. Wednesday’s NFL transaction report shows that the Steelers claimed defensive lineman Hamilcar Rashed. He was cut by the Jets on Tuesday. Rashed signed with the Jets after going...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Roger Goodell’s strong comments about Deshaun Watson could be used against NFL in federal court

As the Miranda warnings explain, Anything you say can and will be used against you. That concept applies in plenty of other legal contexts and settings. When it comes to the blunt, candid comments made by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday regarding Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, a question has emerged as to whether Goodell’s remarks will be repeated by the NFL Players Association in any eventual legal battle regarding the inevitable suspension imposed on Watson by appeals officer Peter Harvey.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Aiyuk details aftermath from on-field conflict with Warner

SANTA CLARA — There haven’t been any more skirmishes between 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and linebacker Fred Warner, but that doesn’t mean either has backed down. The two players have kept their fierce competition at a fever pitch throughout training camp but have refrained from taking it past the whistle since coach Kyle Shanahan found it necessary to stop practice last week. Aiyuk sees it as a natural result of the competition level on the team.
NFL
NBC Sports

Tyquan Thornton shows more than speed in impressive preseason debut

The New England Patriots played a lot of rookies in Thursday night's preseason opener against the New York Giants, and one player who stood out was Tyquan Thornton. The 2022 second-round draft pick looked like he belonged on an NFL field. He got the Patriots on the scoreboard at the...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
numberfire.com

Schefter: Jets reportedly add offensive tackle Duane Brown

According to Adam Schefter, the New York Jets have reportedly signed offensive tackle Duane Brown to a two-year deal on Thursday. After Mekhi Becton was diagnosed with a probable season-ending knee injury, the Jets were quick to add Brown as their starting left tackle with a two-year $22 million dollar contract. In a potential run-first offense with Pro Football Focus' 13th rated offensive line, the 36-year old is a welcomed addition after the veteran ranked 37th overall with a 71.5 rating.
NFL
NBC Sports

Broncos have no immediate plans to add John Elway, Peyton Manning, or anyone else to ownership group

New Broncos CEO Greg Penner already has mastered the important skill of answering questions without really answering questions. During the press conference introducing the new Walton-Penner ownership group of the Broncos, Penner was asked whether he has had discussions with former Broncos quarterbacks John Elway and Peyton Manning about joining the club as equity holders. In responding to the question, Penner didn’t answer it.
DENVER, CO

