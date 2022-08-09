ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, IA

Authorities release name of Burlington teen who died in weekend car accident

By Brad Vidmar, The Hawk Eye
 2 days ago
Authorities have released the name of the Burlington teen who died in a weekend car accident.

Jack Thomas Burroughs, 14, died Saturday after being involved in a single-car accident, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

The accident happened near the 3000 block of Sullivan Slough Road just before 2 p.m.

A 2007 Chevy Trailblazer being driven by a 16-year-old boy was heading southbound on Sullivan Slough Road when the vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree, according to a report from the Iowa State Patrol.

Burroughs was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was taken by ambulance to Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center in West Burlington.

Investigators say it in unclear why the car left the roadway. The accident remains under investigation.

Burroughs recently graduated Edward Stone Middle School and was about to start his freshman year at Burlington High School, according to his obituary.

A visitation service for Burroughs will be held at Lunning Chapel from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Burroughs' funeral service will be held at Lunning Chapel at 10:30 a.m. on Friday. Burial will be in Aspen Grove Cemetery.

A memorial has been established for Burroughs. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.lunningfuneralchapel.com.

While they did not refer to him by name, the Burlington School Board held a moment of silence for Burroughs during Monday night's meeting, with board members and Superintendent Robert Scott all offering words of condolence.

Board president Joel Sieren also noted that the district has grief counseling resources available to students and district staff.

Those seeking counseling services are asked to contact staff at their current school building or the district office.

Brad Vidmar covers public safety and education for The Hawk Eye and can be reached via email at BVidmar@gannett.com.

