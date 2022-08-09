Effective: 2022-08-12 06:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-12 07:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Dillon; Marlboro Strong thunderstorm will impact Marlboro, Robeson, and Dillon Counties through 730 AM EDT At 625 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorm over the northern half of Marlboro County moving east at 15 mph. These storms contain frequent lightning, and very heavy rain. HAZARD...Frequent Lightning and very heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Very heavy rain will reduce visibilities to near zero and ponding of water on poorly drained roadways. Locations impacted include Lumberton, Bennettsville, Dillon, Red Springs, Pembroke, Fairmont, Maxton, Mccoll, St. Pauls, Latta, Rowland, Lake View, Clio, Sellers, Boardman, Rex, Hamer, Brownsville, Hestertown and Shannon. This includes the following highways Interstate 95 in South Carolina between mile markers 175 and 198. Interstate 95 in North Carolina between mile markers 1 and 38. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

DILLON COUNTY, SC ・ 7 HOURS AGO