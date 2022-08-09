Read full article on original website
Overwatch DPS Tier List: August 2022
We have compiled a list of the best and worst DPS heroes to play in Overwatch for August 2022. The list will guide you through the best heroes and how well they coordinate with others and individually. S-Tier. - Hanzo. - Cassidy. Hanzo is versatile with his arrows that reveal...
‘Call Of Duty’ stream to reveal ‘Modern Warfare 2’ multiplayer and “future” of ‘Warzone’
Activision Blizzard has announced Call Of Duty Next, a livestream that will reveal Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2‘s multiplayer and what’s next for Warzone. Call Of Duty Next will take place on September 15, though no specific time has been confirmed just yet. However, Activision Blizzard has...
WhosImmortal Reveals Warzone LMG That's 'Outgunning Everything'
Content creator WhosImmortal recently posted a video on his YouTube channel revealing what he thinks is a new contender to be the top long-range option to use in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 Reloaded. As many in the community might recall, it hasn't been long since the UGM-8 first...
How to Unlock New Weapons in Cult of the Lamb
Want more weapons to choose from in Cult of the Lamb? Here's what you need to know.
'Farm 18' Modern Warfare 2 Map Revealed
Infinity Ward officially unveiled its second upcoming multiplayer map for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Thursday. Named Farm 18, the 6-v-6 map is set in a training facility hidden inside an industrial cement factory. "The idea was, 'What if we put a shoot house-type situation in the middle,'" Infinity...
What does ADS mean in Call of Duty?
Call of Duty has many acronyms associated with the game that many hardcore fans will recognize. From NS (nice shot) to HS (headshot), a lot of slang and acronyms have been used to make it easier for players to communicate. To be a member of any Call of Duty esports...
