Read full article on original website
Related
Stunning 'GTA V' Mod Completely Overhauls Entire Game World
We all like to poke a bit of fun at Rockstar for the amount of attention they continue giving GTA V all these years on from its release, rather than focusing on other titles (and speeding up with the next instalment in the Grand Theft Auto series, for that matter). But, that said, there’s no denying that it’s still a fantastic game, and absolutely deserves all the love it gets.
How to Play Attack on Titan Fan-Made Game
Developing a game can take years of work from a lot of people. There are so many different areas you must think of especially when it comes to multiplayer games.
How to Slide Step in MLB The Show 22
Just like any other game, speed matters. In games like Call of Duty and Apex Legends, movement and being able to escape gunfire is what's important. In MLB The Show, speed on the base paths is what matters.
MLB・
Hordes of Resident Evil Games on Sale for Limited Time
A new charity sale is offering up a bundle of Resident Evil games for almost a tenth of the price. Here's what you need to know.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How Much is Farthest Frontier?
Starting from nothing and building a successful civilization is one of the most satisfying things. That's why games like Minecraft and Sid Meier's Civilizations are always fun.
Leaked Images From Call Of Duty Modern Warfare II’s Multiplayer Mode Confirm The Escape From Tarkov Style DMZ
After many football players were invited to play the new game early, Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s first pictures were displayed in the game. Online leaks of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II multiplayer screenshots. Thanks to a few esports competitors who violated the embargo, some photographs showing the multiplayer interface have been leaked.
Vampire Survivors Patch 0.10.0 Explained
Vampire Survivors has now received its 0.10.0 patch
Can You Switch Servers in Tower of Fantasy?
Is it possible to switch servers in Tower of Fantasy? Here's what you need to know.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Is Tower of Fantasy on PlayStation?
Fans are curious if Tower of Fantasy will be ported to PlayStation in the near future.
New World Update 1.6.2 Explained
New World Updates were posted on August 9 which focus on the new introduction to expeditions and notable fixes for the world experience. The New World Update 1.6.2 will begin at 11 p.m. PST on August 9.
The Best And Worst Meta Quest 2 Games
The Oculus Quest has gone through some major changes. First its parent company rebranded it as the Meta Quest. Then, Meta announced a price increase on every model of the Quest that luckily still lets the console keep its place as the most affordable VR platform on the market. The Quest is really hitting its stride as a console, and it's home to some of the best VR games that have ever existed, as well as some that are well worth ignoring.
TFT 12.14B Patch Notes Explained
TFT Patch 12.14B was released one week after Patch 12.14, addressing vital balance issues. Specifically, Astrals were massively toned down, Nomsy took a big hit and Aurelion Sol lost much of their overwhelming power. Below, we've listed the patch notes from Patch 12.14B. For developer commentary, be sure to view the official patch notes published by Riot Games.
Genshin Impact Yoimiya Build Guide
Which talents, artifacts, weapons, and team compositions are best to build Yoimiya in Genshin Impact.
Is Cult of the Lamb on Switch?
Adorable, yet disturbing, roguelike Cult of the Lamb has finally launched — but is it on Nintendo Switch?
Legends Crypto and Wattson Unlikely to Receive Complete Reworks
Season 14 of Apex Legends has just arrived and we are still in the process of determining what the meta is. One of the most popular Legends, Valkyrie, just received a nerf but according to some of the game's top players she's still a viable choice. But what about other...
Armored Titan Nasus Skin Splash Art, Price, Release Date, How to Get
Armored Titan Nasus was announced ahead of League of Legends Patch 12.15 alongside new skins for Janna, Camille and Lucian. Armored Titan Nasus, as well as the other newly announced skins, draw comparisons to other futuristic skin lines in the game such as PROJECT and Pulsefire. Though, Steel Valkyrie stands alone in the game's universe as its own lore line featuring other skins like Admiral Glasc, Aether Wing Kayle, Gun Goddess Miss Fortune and more.
How To Earn Kudosh in Two Point Campus
Two Point Campus players might be wondering about some of the ways they can earn Kudosh. Here are several methods that players can earn the in-game currency.
Valorant 'Reaver, EP 5' Bundle: Skins, Prices, Release Date
Here's a breakdown of the second Reaver set coming soon to Valorant in Episode 5 Act 1.
WhosImmortal Reveals Warzone LMG That's 'Outgunning Everything'
Content creator WhosImmortal recently posted a video on his YouTube channel revealing what he thinks is a new contender to be the top long-range option to use in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 Reloaded. As many in the community might recall, it hasn't been long since the UGM-8 first...
Apex Legends smashes all-time concurrent player record on Steam
Apex Legends has been wildly popular since day one, but the latest seasonal update is taking things to another level. No, this isn’t a joke about any high-flying ability swap bugs, either. According to SteamDB, Apex Legends set a concurrent player record of 511,676 on Aug. 10, 2022. It’s...
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
12K+
Post
207K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0