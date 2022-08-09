Read full article on original website
Dead by Daylight 6.2.0 PTB Streamer Additions Listed
Developers of Dead by Daylight have added new streamer options to the latest iteration (6.2.0) of their Public Test Build server. Dead by Daylight is described
Ada Wong Perks Revealed in Dead by Daylight 6.2.0 PTB
Here are the Ada Wong Perks that were revealed in Dead by Daylight 6.2.0 PTB
PlayStation Is Losing 3 Console Exclusives to Xbox
PlayStation is losing not one, not two, but three console exclusives to Xbox consoles. In other words, three games that can only be played on PC, PS4, and PS5 are coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The first of these three games -- and probably the most notable -- is The Pathless. An action-adventure game developed by Giant Squid, The Pathless was released back on November 12, 2020 as a PS5 launch game. Depending on the platform, its Metacritic scores range from 77 to 81.
How to Watch YouTube's 'Game On'
YouTube previewed a new show called Game On where fans and the internet's biggest gamers come together.
Vampire Survivors Patch 0.10.0 Explained
Vampire Survivors has now received its 0.10.0 patch
This 'Skyrim' Mod Adds A 'Mordor'-Esque Nemesis System
"Shadow of Mordor's" Nemesis system comes to "Skyrim Special Edition" with a new mod, which turns your killers into terrible named Nemeses. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most...
Zellsis Exposes 'Game-Breaking' Anti-Flash Valorant Bug
Sentinels Valorant pro Jordan "Zellsis" Montemurro has exposed an in-game bug that seemingly allows players to be immune to flashes at all times.
Xbox Releases Details Of Gamescom, Along With A Six-Hour Broadcast
This year, Xbox will be present at Gamescom in Cologne, Germany, and it has already announced its formal lineup. A six-hour broadcast and details on several announced earlier titles are among the planned events. The Gamescom Xbox Booth The six-hour Live Broadcast will occur on Thursday, August 25, from 5...
Is Tower of Fantasy on Xbox?
Want to play Tower of Fantasy on Xbox? Unfortunately, there's no indication of an Xbox release on the horizon.
Tower of Fantasy Download Size Listed
The download size, and how to preload, Tower of Fantasy on PC and Mobile.
Apex Legends Season 14 Origin Verifying Game Files Loop: How to Fix
The Apex Legends: Hunted patch just dropped and, unfortunately, it appears the Origin launcher seems to be causing issues for those on PC trying to update their games. Within moments of its release, Respawn Entertainment did tweet that it was investigating the issue, and soon followed it up by mentioning that it was starting to be resolved.
Gotham Knights Red Hood Character Trailer Revealed
Gotham Knights Red Hoot character revealed in Twitter Character Trailer.
Rainbow Six Extraction Prime Gaming Eclipse Bundle: How to Claim
Here's a breakdown of how to claim the Rainbow Six Extraction Prime Gaming Eclipse Bundle.
How to Play With Friends in Tower of Fantasy
Wondering how to play with friends online in Tower of Fantasy? Here's what you need to know.
Tower of Fantasy codes currently active and how to redeem them
Tower of Fantasy codes are a way of getting free stuff in the new Genshin-like open world sci-fi RPG. It's pretty usual for gacha games to release freebies in the form of codes, helping players get in-game or premium currencies to trade for randomized pulls of new characters, or to ease the burden of all that material farming they're inevitably going to have to do.
How to Claim Tower of Fantasy Twitch Drops
Wanderers around the world are wondering how to claim Tower of Fantasy Twitch Drops. Here are some helpful hints on how to take advantage of them.
Ads coming to Disney +, Hulu and ESPN + as price hikes begin soon
Disney announced Wednesday that it plans to launch an ad-supported version of Disney+ in December and will be bumping up the subscription prices for ad-free Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+.
Elden Ring Patch 1.06 Explained
Elden Ring developers FromSoftware have just released the newest patch to the hit open-world title
Is Cult of the Lamb on Switch?
Adorable, yet disturbing, roguelike Cult of the Lamb has finally launched — but is it on Nintendo Switch?
Valorant 'Reaver, EP 5' Bundle: Skins, Prices, Release Date
Here's a breakdown of the second Reaver set coming soon to Valorant in Episode 5 Act 1.
