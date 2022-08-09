Working to improve public safety isn't exclusive to one party

Deceit: distortion of the truth for the purpose of misleading.

I’m not sure if the writer of a recent letter to the editor, "Vote Republican as the party of law and order," truly believes what they wrote or are being deceitful. However, I do know what was published is not true. “…They believe it’s good to create chaos” and “they value the life of a criminal over a law-abiding citizen.” Really?

I know for certain Sen. Emily Randall does not want chaos or values one life over another. The need to paint this picture shows what a Jesse Young (and other GOP candidates) supporter believes is fair game; lying or at least claiming to know things you don’t. Sen. Randall has worked with big city representatives for police reform and small town/rural law enforcement to improve current legislation.

Check out Mr. Young’s record. He does not work well with others. What we need now are representatives, sheriffs and judges that are competent and willing to work with us to improve our institutions; not someone presenting the false choice of either police reform or law and order. We can improve both...with the right choices.

Col. (Ret.) Thomas M. Slyter, MD, Port Orchard