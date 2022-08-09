Read full article on original website
Mother-of-two bride, 61, tragically dies on her wedding day, after being diagnosed with bowel and liver cancer just weeks before marrying her teenage sweetheart
A mother of two has died on her wedding day after she was diagnosed with bowel and liver cancer just two weeks before marrying her childhood sweetheart. Mother-of-two Helen Felvus, 61, of Cwmbran, South Wales, was forced to bring her wedding to her partner of 44 years, David, forward after receiving the shock diagnosis.
