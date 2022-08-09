ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Jacobson and D’Mani Mellor fire Wycombe past Northampton in Carabao Cup

Wycombe battled into the second round of the Carabao Cup with a 2-1 victory at Northampton.

Two moments of quality in the first half from Joe Jacobson and then D’Mani Mellor did the damage and ultimately booked Wycombe’s spot in round two despite a late penalty from Louis Appere.

After a tame opening 10 minutes, things picked up with chances at both ends as Northampton goalkeeper Jonny Maxted held Ali Al-Hamadi’s long-range shot before opposite number Tyla Dickinson saved with his legs from Ali Koiki.

Kieron Bowie was a livewire for the home side and his shot had to be kept out by Dickinson, but Wycombe hit the front with a moment of brilliance in the 28th minute when Jacobson curled a free-kick from 30 yards out into the top corner.

Liam Cross went close to an immediate reply before the visitors doubled their tally thanks to a slick move that ended with Tjay De Barr flicking to Mellor, who finished clinically.

Northampton made a bright start to the second half and, after chances went begging for Cross and Mitch Pinnock, they were back in the game through Appere’s penalty after he was fouled in the box.

However, Wycombe defended well in the time that remained and nearly grabbed a second themselves, with Nick Freeman hitting the frame of the goal late on.

