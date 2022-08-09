ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potter Park Zoo encourages people to help save monarch butterfly population

In July, the International Union for Conservation of Nature listed the monarch butterfly as endangered for the first time in history. Potter Park Zoo in Lansing, Michigan, first installed a pollinator garden in 2018. With the recent news of the monarch’s decline, the zoo is encouraging people to build wildlife habitats of their own.
LANSING, MI
New roller coaster at Cedar Point to open in 2023

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new themed area, complete with a new roller coaster, is expected to open at Cedar Point in 2023. According to the amusement park, the new area - The Boardwalk - will be a modern interpretation of Cedar Point’s past. It will include a new ride, dining and entertainment for visitors along the Lake Erie shoreline.
lansingcitypulse.com

Smokers Ball lights up Adado Riverfront Park

Along with the headliners, and several other rap performers, the lineup also comprises some R&B, Tejano, Latin and reggae acts. For those looking for a heightened experience, a $200 V.I.P. pass includes a swag bag, laminate, exclusive viewing area, private restrooms and a juice bar. ”. Saturday, Aug. 13. Noon-11...
LANSING, MI
What’s Going on with the Old Cheezy D’s in Haslett?

Cheezy D's Deli & Dogs was (sadly) a short-lived sandwich, hotdog, and ice cream place out in Haslett at the corner of Lake Lansing and Marsh roads. Patrons loved their loaded hot dogs and tater tots, and of course, they served up some delicious ice cream too. Unfortunately, Cheezy D's...
lansingcitypulse.com

Lansing Pride offers a free party this weekend

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 3 — When attendees arrive Saturday for the first Lansing Pride Festival, they will notice an immediate difference from previous LGBTQ Pride festivals in Lansing: It’s free. Earlier festivals were hosted by Michigan Pride, and it charged. Lansing Pride has made a point of publicizing that...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Jackson farmer takes steps to make the city an environmental staple

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - To the regular eye, it might look like a wooden box, but to Justin Fairchild, it is a necessity for our future. Fairchild, also known as the kilted farmer, has made it his goal to make Jackson a staple for environmental conservation. How you may ask? By farming with bees.
The 10 Least Expensive Houses For Sale in Lansing

The housing market has been absolutely bonkers going on for a couple of years now. Whether it's because people are offering thousands of dollars over the asking price, offering all cash, or because there has been extremely low availability of houses in general, there's been a lot to deal with.
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Meet Diggle, a 7-year-old dog found at a crime scene

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Meet Diggle! Diggle and his sister Amelia were brought to the shelter after the police found them at a crime scene. They have obviously had a rough life so far. Diggle came to the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter with a nasty skin infection (he’s missing quite a bit of […]
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

Michigan’s Northwoods may be destroyed by even modest climate change, researchers say

ANN ARBOR, MI – The boreal forests of North America could be destroyed by even modest climate change, new research shows. A recently published scientific study led by a University of Michigan ecologist found an overall temperature increase of less than 3 degrees (1.6 Celsius) will cause major problems for tree species that now thrive in the most northern forests of the continent, particularly when combined with reduced rainfall.
MICHIGAN STATE
wtvbam.com

Old U.S. 27 Motor Tour to spend two days in Coldwater

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The 16th annual Old U.S. 27 Motor Tour will spend two nights in Coldwater. Hundreds of classic cars are expected to take part in the tour that winds its way north along Old 27 towards Cheboygan between August 22 and 27. The tour is scheduled...
COLDWATER, MI
It’s Here! The Survival Guide to Driving in Lansing

I moved to Lansing early this summer, and quickly realized there are some definite nuances about driving on Mid-Michigan roads. 2+ months in; that makes me an expert now, right? (I know, I know.) Here are a few of the things I've learned. Speed Limits Are Suggestions. Speed limit sign...
