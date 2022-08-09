ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxwilmington.com

Group of Women Finds Mold in South Carolina Hotel Room During Girls Trip

A group of women discovered mold in their South Carolina hotel room during their girls’ trip. When they opened the door to their hotel room at Sea Mist Oceanfront Resort in Myrtle Beach, there appeared to be mold everywhere in the room. The women were shocked because they researched the resort before booking the $350-per-night room. The resort says it extended its sincerest apology to the guest and provided an upgrade to a newly renovated jacuzzi suite.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conway, SC
Conway, SC
Lifestyle
wfxb.com

Kind Keeper Animal Rescue Offering Half-Price Adoption Fees on Some Adult Animals and Looking for Fall Festival Vendors

For the entire month of August, Kind Keeper Animal Rescue is offering 1/2 off adoption fees for some animals! Most of them have been with Kind Keeper for an extended period of time and desperately need homes. Each one of them is truly special and deserving of a forever home! To view the animals that fall under the 1/2 price offer visit Kind Keeper’s Facebook page.
myhorrynews.com

CMC plans to turn Conway Office Depot into medical office

Conway Medical Center plans to convert the Conway Office Depot into a primary care office, the healthcare provider confirmed Tuesday. CMC is acquiring the 15,000-square-foot space near Walmart and aims to open an office there by the spring of 2023. “As part of our commitment to providing the highest quality...
CONWAY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cmc#Volunteers#Coworker#Dog Days
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
WBTW News13

Woman dies after being impaled by beach umbrella in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Garden City woman was killed Wednesday afternoon after being accidentally impaled by a beach umbrella, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. At about 12:40 p.m., Tammy Perreault was at a Garden City beach when the umbrella was carried by the wind and hit her, according to […]
wpde.com

Brookgreen Gardens adds 2 dates to their summer night illumination series

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — There are only a few nights left to see Brookgreen Gardens' after-hours art exhibition. The Summer Light: Art by Night features nine light installations that will be illuminated throughout the sculpture gardens. Those installations include:. Cascades – 800 upcycled “chandeliers” of cascading light in...
MURRELLS INLET, SC
WBTW News13

BEACH BITES: Hamburger Joe’s

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — At Hamburger Joe’s in North Myrtle Beach, doing it right means doing it with family and just a few ingredients. For more than 30 years, this Grand Strand staple keeps it simple — and it works. “We’ve just become, maybe not a household name but a family tradition when […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy