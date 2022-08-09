Read full article on original website
Conway family splits lemonade stand earnings to support neglected animals, mission work
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Summer is coming to an end and one pair of siblings finally got what they've been asking for all summer. The Richardson Lemonade Stand served up refreshments and sweets this week, but it's not your average grade-school business venture. Liam and Everliegh's mom had a...
Surfside Beach extends Mobi-Mat RecPath to make beach access easier for wheelchair users
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Town of Surfside Beach has extended a pathway to make it easier for people with mobility issues to safely navigate the beach. The pathway at the 3rd Avenue North beach access now extends to the edge of the dune line. At a recent...
‘Making a difference’: Over 50 animals adopted in one day to help Horry County Animal Care Center’s capacity issues
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The community heard the call for help when Horry County Animal Care Center announced on Tuesday it was overcapacity. The HCACC announced that 55 animals found their forever homes on Wednesday. It was revealed earlier this week that the animal care center was over...
Group of Women Finds Mold in South Carolina Hotel Room During Girls Trip
A group of women discovered mold in their South Carolina hotel room during their girls’ trip. When they opened the door to their hotel room at Sea Mist Oceanfront Resort in Myrtle Beach, there appeared to be mold everywhere in the room. The women were shocked because they researched the resort before booking the $350-per-night room. The resort says it extended its sincerest apology to the guest and provided an upgrade to a newly renovated jacuzzi suite.
More than 50 animals adopted after several surrendered to Horry County shelter
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Good news -- Some deserving animals found forever homes!. Horry County Animal Care Center said an animal investigation brought 44 dogs, 13 chickens, 12 ducks, 1 mini horse and 1 goat to the shelter, all of which went up for adoption Wednesday. Between the...
'Make sure my students feel loved:' HCS Rookie Teacher of the Year ready for new year
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — To some, it's like coming up on Christmas Day, or the Super Bowl. Monday marks the first day for Horry County Schools. While many can't wait to get back, it's tough to imagine any more eager than Horry County's 2023 Rookie Teacher of the Year Alex Castillo.
Kind Keeper Animal Rescue Offering Half-Price Adoption Fees on Some Adult Animals and Looking for Fall Festival Vendors
For the entire month of August, Kind Keeper Animal Rescue is offering 1/2 off adoption fees for some animals! Most of them have been with Kind Keeper for an extended period of time and desperately need homes. Each one of them is truly special and deserving of a forever home! To view the animals that fall under the 1/2 price offer visit Kind Keeper’s Facebook page.
CMC plans to turn Conway Office Depot into medical office
Conway Medical Center plans to convert the Conway Office Depot into a primary care office, the healthcare provider confirmed Tuesday. CMC is acquiring the 15,000-square-foot space near Walmart and aims to open an office there by the spring of 2023. “As part of our commitment to providing the highest quality...
Horry County Animal Care Center over capacity after 130 animals brought in from 2 investigations
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — After taking in 130 animals over five days from two investigations, officials say the Horry County Animal Care Center in Conway is over capacity. Officials said Tuesday morning that 270 animals were being cared for at the shelter. On Monday, the shelter took in 59 emaciated, dehydrated and neglected dogs after […]
Horry County police warn of 'serial killer or abductor' hoax on social media
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County police are warning the public about a hoax going around on social media saying “a serial killer or abductor is currently hunting in Myrtle beach.”. Police said they are working with public safety partners and Facebook to remove the hoax. The...
Horry County Animal Care Center over capacity after receiving over 130 animal intakes in 5 days
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Animal Care Center needs the community’s help after two animal investigations have left it well over capacity. Over the past five days, two animal investigations have led to more than 130 animal intakes. On Thursday, 44 dogs, 13 chickens, 12 ducks,...
Less than 1% of property owners in proposed Myrtle Beach MID submit objections
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The City of Myrtle Beach held a public hearing Thursday for the proposed Municipal Improvement District (MID). The MID would increase taxes on roughly 3,600 commercial properties within the city’s downtown area between 11th Avenue South and 21st Avenue North, reaching as far west as Withers Swash. Of the properties […]
Myrtle Beach grant will bring new splash pad, dog park to area parks
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach City Council approved spending $120,000 on a dog park and splash pad at area parks. Director of Parks, Recreation, and Sports Tourism, Dustin Jordan, said this is something he’s been working towards for some time now. “Specifically for Futrell Park, the...
Woman dies after being impaled by beach umbrella in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Garden City woman was killed Wednesday afternoon after being accidentally impaled by a beach umbrella, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. At about 12:40 p.m., Tammy Perreault was at a Garden City beach when the umbrella was carried by the wind and hit her, according to […]
‘Most loving, kind person’: Friends remember woman killed after being impaled by beach umbrella in Garden City
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman was impaled Wednesday in Garden City by a beach umbrella in what appeared to be a freak accident. According to the Horry County Coroner, Tammy Perreault, 63, of Surfside Beach, was struck and impaled by a beach umbrella that was carried by the wind around 12:40 p.m.
Horry County Animal Care Center closed to public to help with 2nd animal investigation in one week
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – For the second time in just a matter of days, the Horry County Animal Care Center has closed its doors to the public to help with an animal investigation. The HCACC said on Monday that all of its staff are working with the police...
Umbrella swept by wind kills woman at South Carolina beach
A beachgoer in South Carolina was killed after a loose beach umbrella impaled her in the chest. The umbrella was blown from its anchoring by the wind and hit Tammy Perreault while she was at a Garden City beach on Wednesday, Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said. Perreault,...
South Carolina County Encourages Citizens to Kill Beavers and Bring in Their Front Paws for Compensation
A county in South Carolina is encouraging citizens to kill beavers and cut off their paws in their natural habitat to ‘stop flooding in the area.’ The County is even incentivizing citizens to cut off the animals’ front paws, which they can exchange for payment of $100.
Brookgreen Gardens adds 2 dates to their summer night illumination series
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — There are only a few nights left to see Brookgreen Gardens' after-hours art exhibition. The Summer Light: Art by Night features nine light installations that will be illuminated throughout the sculpture gardens. Those installations include:. Cascades – 800 upcycled “chandeliers” of cascading light in...
BEACH BITES: Hamburger Joe’s
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — At Hamburger Joe’s in North Myrtle Beach, doing it right means doing it with family and just a few ingredients. For more than 30 years, this Grand Strand staple keeps it simple — and it works. “We’ve just become, maybe not a household name but a family tradition when […]
