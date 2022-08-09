ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden City, GA

WJCL

Longtime Savannah restaurant severely damaged by overnight fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A longtime Savannah restaurant has suffered extensive damage after an early morning fire. Pearl's Saltwater Grille is 50% destroyed following a the fire that appears to have started in the kitchen area. Multiple units from Chatham Emergency Services responded to an alarm at 7000 La Roche...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

New red light installed on Cypress Lake Road in Bulloch Co.

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Drivers who travel Cypress Lake Road will see a red light in their path that’s been on the county’s wish list for years. Crews finished some of the final steps to get the light ready at Cypress Lake Road and Veterans Parkway. Bulloch County leaders said they started years ago asking the state for a stop light at this spot due to the number of accidents, injuries and even deaths.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Overnight structure fire ignited in Chatham County

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A structure near 7000 La Roche Ave. in Savannah caught fire overnight. When WJCL arrived on the scene, the structure was engulfed in flames. We're working on getting more information on what caused the fire.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Beloved local seafood restaurant catches fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Crews extinguished hot spots after an overnight fire at a beloved Savannah restaurant. The fire happened early Thursday morning at Pearl’s Saltwater Grille located in the 7000 block of La Roche Avenue. The fire started around 12:17 a.m. at Pearl’s Saltwater Grille. Fire and rescue crews rushed to the scene. It […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Garden City, GA
Garden City, GA
wtoc.com

State Route 25 at Barnsley Rd. back open after incident

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: All roads are back open according to the Port Wentworth Police Department. The Port Wentworth Police Department is on the scene of an incident that has shut down State Route 25 at Barnsley Road in front of City Hall. Police say it will be...
PORT WENTWORTH, GA
WSAV News 3

SPD searching for missing 14-year-old

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is asking for help locating a missing teen. Dezreon Royal, 14, was last seen on Aug. 5 in the 6000 block of Damascus Road. Royal is 5’8”, weighs 140 pounds, and was last seen wearing a gray Nike hoodie, light jeans, white Air Force Ones and a […]
SAVANNAH, GA
yourislandnews.com

No injuries reported in downtown Beaufort shooting

Several shots were fired near a downtown restaurant in Beaufort on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 10. There were no injuries resulting from the gunfire. A social media post from the Beaufort Police Department stated that the incident was reported at approximately 1:45 p.m. in the vicinity of Port Republic and Carteret streets.
BEAUFORT, SC
WSAV News 3

Emergency crews respond to water rescue on Savannah River

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – River Street is open after emergency crews responded to a water rescue on Sunday evening. Officials say they have ended their search for the night. According to the Savannah Fire Department, a person reportedly jumped into the Savannah River. Savannah Fire Marine 1 was part of the search as well as […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Fire causes damage to CVS on Abercorn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The CVS on Abercorn and Mercy Boulevard is damaged after a fire on Sunday. According to the Savannah Fire Department, a trash can fire started around midnight on Sunday morning. The fire extended to the sign and caused serious damage to the building. We’re told investigators will review video on Monday […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Parker’s offering $5,000 reward in July Homicide

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Parker’s is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of suspects involved in the July 25 shooting that claimed the life of a 28-year-old, Savannah police say. Myles Bright was shot around 1:30 a.m. outside of the Parker’s gas station in the...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Search suspended for person missing in Savannah River

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department has suspended the search for a missing person who reportedly went in the Savannah River on Sunday. A portion of River Street was closed Sunday evening as first responders began searching. Officials are working to determine how the person ended up in the Savannah River.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

River Street blocked off due to ongoing water rescue

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A significant portion of River Street is blocked off due to an ongoing water rescue. Chatham Emergency Services Officials say they were dispatched to a water rescue before 7 p.m. Sunday. WTOC has a crew on the scene, and they say River Street is blocked from...
SAVANNAH, GA
allongeorgia.com

Tattnall Co: Ga DOT to Convert Two-Way Stop at SR 23/57 & SR 292 Intersection to All-Way Stop

To enhance roadway safety, the Georgia Department of Transportation has chosen to convert the current two-way stop at the intersection of state Route (SR) 23/57 and SR 292 to an all-way stop starting Tuesday, August 16, if weather permits. The intersection is located in the center of the Town of Collins approximately six miles north of Reidsville on SR 57 in Tattnall County.
TATTNALL COUNTY, GA

