Gordon Ramsay is just as much a television personality and a social media star as he is a chef. From several successful reality shows to hilarious roasts on Twitter, Ramsay is not averse to being in the spotlight. Lately, however, the quick-witted chef has been making a splash on the internet more so than usual. Harmless TikTok challenges and cheeky digs at Jamie Oliver aside, the celebrity chef has been embroiled in controversy ever since he uploaded a video of him entering a lamb pen and mockingly asking the animals, "I'm going to eat you...which one of you is going in the oven first?" While the "Kitchen Nightmares" star may be able to walk away from this problem, his troubles don't seem to end here.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO