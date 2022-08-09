Read full article on original website
Related
kasu.org
Arkansas governor announces new maternal health, foster care initiatives
Courtesy: Official YouTube Channel of Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson. Arkansas is asking the Biden Administration for permission to expand its Medicaid program to offer new maternal healthcare initiatives. Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday the state is seeking a waiver to allow for some pregnant Medicaid recipients to receive home visits...
Cleburne County Sun-Times
The No.1 Pro-Life State
Americans United for Life ranks Arkansas as the No. 1 pro-life state in the nation, and today I’d like to talk about a few of the organizations and people that give meaning to that designation. Arkansas is blessed with thousands of people who devote their lives to promoting and...
Arkansas Democrats draw distinction, support teacher pay
Arkansas Democrat party lawmakers continue to make distinctions by support for teacher pay
Arkansas ranks among the states with the worst mental health care in the US
A new study finds that Arkansas ranks as one of the worst states for mental health care.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Recreational marijuana back on Arkansas ballot, votes may not count
Recreational marijuana is back on the ballot, but a viable vote remains to be seen.
Financial pressure on hospitals could threaten healthcare access for Arkansans
ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Hospital Association recently conducted a financial survey that showed how the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant financial impact on the state’s hospitals. This sustained financial stress could result in diminished access to healthcare for Arkansans. Hospitals that responded to the survey saw...
State Democrats put forward plan to invest in Arkansas
Arkansas House and Senate Democrats held a press conference on August 10 at the state Capitol, highlighting the RAISE Act for increasing teacher pay and other proposals that "should have been taken up in the current extraordinary session, rather than tax cuts for corporations and highest earners," according to a press release.
Recent studies rank Arkansas poorly for children’s health, families
Arkansas ranks poorly in health care for its children.
RELATED PEOPLE
NW Arkansas Crisis Stabilization Unit to re-open
The Northwest Arkansas Crisis Stabilization Unit (CSU) will reopen this month.
Arkansans in 2nd-worst shape in country, says report
RunReviews.com conducted an analysis to find out which states were in the best and worst shape, and Arkansas ranked near the bottom in its report.
KHBS
Arkansas Democrats call for special session extension
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Republicans respond to Democrats call for extension to special session.
Arkansas awarded $24.6M to modernize transportation
On August 11, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $24.6 million to Arkansas from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KHBS
Arkansas lawmakers pass tax cut package
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas House and Senate adjourned a special session Thursday, Aug. 11, after giving final approval to a $500 million tax cut package that had been proposed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson. Hutchinson called for the cuts after the state's surplus reached $1.6 billion. The legislature...
Arkansas voter lists added to searchable website database
The Voter Reference Foundation (VRF) recently posted Arkansas' voter list to its online, searchable platform with the aim to increase election transparency.
Arkansas House, Senate pass income tax cut legislation in special session
Arkansas lawmakers gathered Wednesday on the second day of a special session called to address $1.6 billion in surplus money. Both chambers passed income tax cut legislation, which was the governor's main focus.
Arkansas trucking storage continues despite pay raises
An ongoing shortage in the trucking industry is impacting everyone. A study by the American Trucking Association reports 80,000 openings for truck drivers nationwide. Kelly Crow, the Vice President of Arkansas Trucking Association says pay wages have increased to attract drivers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Health Matters: First of its kind ambulance provides new level of care for Arkansans
Baptist Health is rolling out two new ambulances to help save the lives of the most critical patients.
Federal lawsuit looks to use RICO statutes to end medical marijuana in Arkansas
A federal lawsuit filed in Little Rock is looking to use laws originally targeting organized crime to go after medical marijuana suppliers In Arkansas.
This new treatment could help Arkansans stop smoking
ARKANSAS, USA — A local research center is at the forefront of an effort to help people quit smoking — and it's for a very good reason. The effort is especially being felt in the Natural State, where an astonishing portion of the state's population already smokes cigarettes according to health officials.
First Arkansas Bank & Trust is teaming up with KARK to Clear the Shelters
Animals in shelters all over the Natural State are in need of would-be forever homes.
Comments / 1