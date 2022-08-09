ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

kasu.org

Arkansas governor announces new maternal health, foster care initiatives

Courtesy: Official YouTube Channel of Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson. Arkansas is asking the Biden Administration for permission to expand its Medicaid program to offer new maternal healthcare initiatives. Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday the state is seeking a waiver to allow for some pregnant Medicaid recipients to receive home visits...
Cleburne County Sun-Times

The No.1 Pro-Life State

Americans United for Life ranks Arkansas as the No. 1 pro-life state in the nation, and today I’d like to talk about a few of the organizations and people that give meaning to that designation. Arkansas is blessed with thousands of people who devote their lives to promoting and...
KHBS

Arkansas lawmakers pass tax cut package

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas House and Senate adjourned a special session Thursday, Aug. 11, after giving final approval to a $500 million tax cut package that had been proposed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson. Hutchinson called for the cuts after the state's surplus reached $1.6 billion. The legislature...
THV11

This new treatment could help Arkansans stop smoking

ARKANSAS, USA — A local research center is at the forefront of an effort to help people quit smoking — and it's for a very good reason. The effort is especially being felt in the Natural State, where an astonishing portion of the state's population already smokes cigarettes according to health officials.
