Soccer

Preston cruise past Huddersfield in Carabao Cup first round

By NewsChain Sport
 2 days ago
Preston advanced to the second round of the Carabao Cup with a comfortable 4-1 victory over Huddersfield.

The visiting Lilywhites, who had failed to score in their opening two league outings, enjoyed a rampant opening 30 minutes where they took complete control of the tie.

Despite ringing the changes, new Terriers boss Danny Schofield could not prevent his side slipping to a third consecutive defeat.

Ryan Lowe’s side took the lead inside six minutes when Lee Nicholls parried a powerful Ryan Ledson strike into the path of Troy Parrott, who converted his first goal for Preston on the rebound.

A nightmare start for the hosts worsened and they fell further behind when Alvaro Fernandez fired in a precise cross for Ali McCann to finish.

Preston then notched a third just before the half-hour mark in almost identical circumstances – again Manchester United loanee Fernandez the provider and McCann with the strike.

Huddersfield’s miserable start to the campaign was compounded even further in the second half when Brad Potts added a fourth, courtesy of a Will Boyle deflection.

Jordan Rhodes slotted a consolation beyond Freddie Woodman midway through the second half but there was no way back for Town.

