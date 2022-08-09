ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNET

Most People Don't Realize Their Washing Machine Is Growing Mold

This story is part of Try This, CNET's collection of simple tips to improve your life, fast. Washing your clothes, towels and bedding weekly is likely on your to-do list each week, but what about cleaning your washing machine? If that has yet to be added to your list, there's a good reason to start today.
ELECTRONICS
Salon

How to wash a down comforter (because it’s probably time)

My favorite room of my home is, by far, my bedroom. I spent weeks deliberating furnishings, wood tones, and a few pieces of lovely, affordable art. I also landed on a thick, cozy area rug, a big arm chair, and the most exquisite secondhand mirror to accent it all. But what I really splurged on were my percale sheets, matching duvet cover, and the most cloud-like comforter imaginable to make the place where I lay my head at night the happiest place to be.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
House Digest

How To Clean Acetate Furniture

If you're looking for a fancy piece of furniture without a high price, acetate furniture may be the perfect fit for you. According to Homelement.com, although acetate may worry consumers, given its common affiliation with harsh chemicals, the synthetic, man-made fabric is not harmful or dangerous in any way. To be exact, acetate fabric consists of cellulose acetate fibers, which simply makes the fabric look and feel smooth and silky with no harmful side effects.
INTERIOR DESIGN
dogster.com

How to Get Dog Pee Out of Your Carpet

Even the most well-trained dog pees on the carpet sometimes. Dogs pee in the house for a variety of reasons — an infection, old age, boredom, marking or anxiety — so odds are high that you’ll have to deal with it at some point. Carpet cleaning solutions and tools are effective to combat dog pee stains and odors. For a quick fix, at-home remedies, such as hydrogen peroxide, Dawn dish soap or baking soda can be a dog parent’s best friends (other than your dog, of course).
PETS
Family Handyman

How to Use Laundry Pods the Right Way

If you’re dealing with a constant cycle of dirty clothes and a questionable grasp of laundry basics, we understand. You’re not the only one who has no idea what those laundry symbols mean. While there’s no way to make your laundry clean itself, certain products can make the...
ELECTRONICS
The Daily South

The Savannah-Based Bath Towels That Southerners Love Are on Major Sale Right Now

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. One thing about being an adult is realizing that there is a lot to know about bath towels, from how long until you'll need to replace them to the proper way to wash them. It's hard to come by bath towels that are as equally functional as they are stylish, but Weezie does it with ease. Based out of Savannah, Georgia, the brand masters an ideal blend of soft and absorbent terry—made of 100% organic long-staple cotton—while making sure that your towels look good and perform even better. In true Southern fashion, the towels can be finished with personalized embroidery and colored piping to suit your style. Nothing makes your master or guest bathroom pop quite like a fresh set of Weezie's charming matching bath towels and washcloths—and terry robes, too!
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Daily South

How To Get Rid of That Old, Musty Smell in Your Cabinets

If you've been noticing a funky smell every time you open your kitchen cabinets to grab a dish, it might be time to look into what, exactly, is hiding in there. An old, musty smell in your cabinets can be caused by multiple issues, the biggest one being moisture. "Many...
