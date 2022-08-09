Read full article on original website
Investigation underway for deadly Dillon County incident involving bucket truck: Coroner
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley said he's investigating a deadly incident Thursday involving a bucket truck on Old Latta Highway in Dillon. Grimsley said at this time he's not able to release more information as the investigation is still in the early stages. ABC15...
Myrtle Beach ocean rescue team responds for ‘distressed swimmer’ call
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. WBTW) — Myrtle Beach’s ocean rescue team was on the beach Wednesday afternoon for a called about a “distressed swimmer,” according to police. The call came in at about 2 p.m. in the area of 46th Avenue North. Fire department officials told News13 that it received calls for two possible drownings about […]
South Carolina volunteer firefighter goes into cardiac arrest during response to bus crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A volunteer fire captain with the Sandridge Fire Department went into cardiac arrest on Friday while responding to a crash involving a bus on Mudville Road. According to Lt. Colt Roy with the Whitesville Fire Department, crews arrived shortly before 8 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Mudville Road and Highway […]
Snake causes power outage in Horry County, utility says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Nearly 3,000 Horry Electric Cooperative customers were without power in the Burgess area on Thursday. As many as 2,906 verified outages were reported via the utility’s outage map shortly after 6 p.m. Power has since been restored to those impacted. Horry Electric also said...
Preliminary Investigation Update into Florence Crash
More details into the Florence County crash that killed two people including a paramedic have surfaced. A preliminary investigation shows that the elderly driver that crashed into three first responders and a motorcyclist was driving in the wrong direction along Pamplico Highway in Florence. A Paramedic, Police Officer and State Trooper were among those either injured or killed during the accident while they were working the scene of a separate crash that had happened moments before. Florence County Paramedic Sarah Weaver and the motorcycle driver who was being treated by Weaver identified as 37 year old Cedric Gregg died as a result of injuries sustained by the second crash. Both have autopsies scheduled at MUSC.
SC Paramedic, biker killed when car runs into wreck scene
A paramedic and the motorcyclist he was trying to help after a wreck were killed when a car drove into the scene of emergency responders to the crash on a South Carolina highway Tuesday night, a sheriff said.
‘Good Samaritan’ helps man after boat capsizes about 9 miles offshore of Pawleys Island
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — A “good Samaritan” called for help Thursday after after a boat capsized about nine miles offshore of Pawleys Island, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. A small boat with one person on board capsized eight nautical miles offshore, according to the Coast Guard. Eight nautical miles equals about 9.2 miles. […]
Woman dies after being impaled by beach umbrella in South Carolina
GARDEN CITY, S.C. — A woman has died after she was impaled by a beach umbrella in South Carolina Wednesday afternoon. According to WBTW, at around 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday, winds at a Garden City beach were picking up and it carried an umbrella. The Horry County Chief Deputy...
Coroner identifies victim of deadly Highway 61 crash
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified a 20-year-old man killed in a single-car crash on Highway 61 Thursday morning. Malik Antonio Mixon, from Summerville, died at the scene after his vehicle ran off the road and hit a tree, Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said.
Deputies: Homicide under investigation following arson in Berkeley Co.
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating after finding a woman deceased following an arson incident. Deputies responded to a residential alarm Monday morning and saw smoke and fire coming from a Pineville home with witnesses stating that the homeowner was trapped inside. An investigation found the fire […]
Florence County sheriff says driver will be charged for crash that killed paramedic, motorcyclist
EFFINGHAM, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office has called in the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s crash reconstruction team to help sift through security, body and dashcam footage of Tuesday’s deadly crash on Pamplico Highway in Florence County. Sheriff TJ Joye said the footage will be released once it has been shown to the […]
‘Most loving, kind person’: Friends remember woman killed after being impaled by beach umbrella in Garden City
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman was impaled Wednesday in Garden City by a beach umbrella in what appeared to be a freak accident. According to the Horry County Coroner, Tammy Perreault, 63, of Surfside Beach, was struck and impaled by a beach umbrella that was carried by the wind around 12:40 p.m.
Volunteer firefighter went into cardiac arrest while responding to Berkeley County bus crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A volunteer fire captain with the Sandridge Fire Department went into cardiac arrest Friday while responding to a crash involving a bus on Mudville Road. According to Lt. Colt Roy with the Whitesville Fire Department, crews arrived shortly before 8:00 p.m. Friday to the intersection...
Coroner identifies MUSC employee killed in electrical accident at research building
Officials have identified a 41-year-old man killed in an electrical accident last month while working at the Medical University of South Carolina's campus. Jeremiah Wiggins died the morning of July 8 at the Strom Thurmond/Gazes research building, 114 Doughty St., while working on an electrical panel, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.
Myrtle Beach crews fight massive fire in Plantation Point neighborhood
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Fire Department said a structure fire in Plantation Point is under control and no one was injured. According to Capt. John Evans, an unattached garage in the 1900 block of Arundel Road caught fire. Evans said no one was in the garage at the time.
3 Lowcountry counties under Severe Thunderstorm Warning
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service says Charleston, Dorchester and Berkeley counties are under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning Thursday night. The advisory is scheduled to last till 7:15 p.m. Impacts include damage to trees and powerlines, according to the National Weather Service. Wind gusts up to 60 miles...
Fight between coworkers leads to 1 shot, 1 detained in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police are investigating a shooting involving coworkers downtown on Wednesday. One person was shot and another detained, police said. Police said the incident was between two employees of the same business on Pinckney Street. They were arguing when one shot the other in the...
Several People Detained Following Drug Bust in Myrtle Beach
Several people were detained during a drug bust in Myrtle Beach yesterday. The Myrtle Beach Police Department executed a search warrant in the area of Orange and Blue Street yesterday afternoon on reports of an ongoing drug sale investigation. Master Corporal Thomas Vest said the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division provided a helicopter to assist the investigation. The Horry County Sheriff’s Office and SC Department of Natural Resources were also on the scene. No further information is available at this time.
This Is Carolina: How a button changes accessibility in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Buttons are everywhere. They’re on TV remotes, coffee machines and even our clothes. Donna R. Gore is used to pressing buttons. As a retired speech-language pathologist, Gore spent decades advocating for those with challenges and educating others, so everyone can live on an equal playing field. But, when she visited Coastal Carolina National bank, without a button to push, the 67-year-old knew something had to change.
Coroner identifies worker electrocuted at MUSC in July
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday released the identity of a man who was electrocuted while working on equipment at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) last month. Jeremiah Wiggins, 41, of Walterboro, died while working on an electrical panel in the Strom Thurmond Research Building on the morning […]
