Snake causes power outage in Horry County, utility says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Nearly 3,000 Horry Electric Cooperative customers were without power in the Burgess area on Thursday. As many as 2,906 verified outages were reported via the utility’s outage map shortly after 6 p.m. Power has since been restored to those impacted. Horry Electric also said...
Preliminary Investigation Update into Florence Crash

More details into the Florence County crash that killed two people including a paramedic have surfaced. A preliminary investigation shows that the elderly driver that crashed into three first responders and a motorcyclist was driving in the wrong direction along Pamplico Highway in Florence. A Paramedic, Police Officer and State Trooper were among those either injured or killed during the accident while they were working the scene of a separate crash that had happened moments before. Florence County Paramedic Sarah Weaver and the motorcycle driver who was being treated by Weaver identified as 37 year old Cedric Gregg died as a result of injuries sustained by the second crash. Both have autopsies scheduled at MUSC.
Coroner identifies victim of deadly Highway 61 crash

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified a 20-year-old man killed in a single-car crash on Highway 61 Thursday morning. Malik Antonio Mixon, from Summerville, died at the scene after his vehicle ran off the road and hit a tree, Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said.
Florence County sheriff says driver will be charged for crash that killed paramedic, motorcyclist

EFFINGHAM, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office has called in the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s crash reconstruction team to help sift through security, body and dashcam footage of Tuesday’s deadly crash on Pamplico Highway in Florence County. Sheriff TJ Joye said the footage will be released once it has been shown to the […]
Coroner identifies MUSC employee killed in electrical accident at research building

Officials have identified a 41-year-old man killed in an electrical accident last month while working at the Medical University of South Carolina's campus. Jeremiah Wiggins died the morning of July 8 at the Strom Thurmond/Gazes research building, 114 Doughty St., while working on an electrical panel, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.
3 Lowcountry counties under Severe Thunderstorm Warning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service says Charleston, Dorchester and Berkeley counties are under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning Thursday night. The advisory is scheduled to last till 7:15 p.m. Impacts include damage to trees and powerlines, according to the National Weather Service. Wind gusts up to 60 miles...
Several People Detained Following Drug Bust in Myrtle Beach

Several people were detained during a drug bust in Myrtle Beach yesterday. The Myrtle Beach Police Department executed a search warrant in the area of Orange and Blue Street yesterday afternoon on reports of an ongoing drug sale investigation. Master Corporal Thomas Vest said the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division provided a helicopter to assist the investigation. The Horry County Sheriff’s Office and SC Department of Natural Resources were also on the scene. No further information is available at this time.
This Is Carolina: How a button changes accessibility in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Buttons are everywhere. They’re on TV remotes, coffee machines and even our clothes. Donna R. Gore is used to pressing buttons. As a retired speech-language pathologist, Gore spent decades advocating for those with challenges and educating others, so everyone can live on an equal playing field. But, when she visited Coastal Carolina National bank, without a button to push, the 67-year-old knew something had to change.
Coroner identifies worker electrocuted at MUSC in July

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday released the identity of a man who was electrocuted while working on equipment at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) last month. Jeremiah Wiggins, 41, of Walterboro, died while working on an electrical panel in the Strom Thurmond Research Building on the morning […]
